Harry Hill to headline Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Comedy legend Harry Hill will make his Aberdeen International Comedy Festival debut as a headliner for 2022.

The comedian, broadcaster and author has been announced as the latest act added to the line-up next October, along with festival favourite Sofie Hagen.

Harry, a former doctor and star of Saturday Live, TV Burp and You’ve Been Framed will have audiences in hysterics at the Tivoli Theatre on Monday October 10 with his latest tour Pedigree Fun.

He said: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it.

“It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”

Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.

‘When Harry calls you say yes’

Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who commented: “What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”

Making a welcome return to Aberdeen after performing at the festival in 2019 is London-based Danish comedian, podcaster and activist Sofie Hagen who will take to the Lemon Tree stage on Friday October 7 with her show Fat Jokes.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner published her debut book Happy Fat in 2019 and is the creator and host of the wildly successful podcast Made of Human and has hosted several other successful podcasts.

Harry and Sofie join an already glittering cast of comedians for the festival, which will run from October 6 to 16. They include Jack Dee, Milton Jones, and Harriet Kemsley.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, which stages the comedy festival said he was delighted to welcome the latest two big names to the event, with more still to be announced.

He said: “Attracting a name like Harry Hill is a huge achievement for us and we can’t wait to welcome him and his oversized collar to the Granite City.

How to get tickets for Harry Hill and Sofie Hagen

“The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has grown to become one of the big three comedy festivals in Scotland and has fast become a firm favourite in the north-east, attracting not just locals but visitors from further afield.”

The comedy festival will be staged in a range of city venues, bars and clubs over its 11 days.

Tickets for Harry Hill’s gig will go on sale on Friday December 17, while Sofie Hagen’s show is on sale now.

For more information and tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

