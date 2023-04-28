Review: Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Sonja Rasmussen settled down at His Majesty’s Theatre last night to see Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire

The Scottish Ballet dancers perform Streetcar Named Desire
By Sonja Rasmussen

The last place you’d expect to find yourself on a wet night in Aberdeen is the hot, humid dance halls of 1940s New Orleans.

But such is the power of Scottish Ballet’s latest production that it completely transports its audience into the simmering heat and pulsating sounds of the Deep South, conjured up in the imagination of Tennessee Williams and brought to the stage in all its sexual fury in this imaginative production.

Under the expert eye of the company’s artistic director, Christopher Hampson, A Streetcar Named Desire is choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who draws on the world of classical ballet and blends steps with contemporary and Latin to create a wonderfully edgy piece.

Innovative direction by Nancy Meckler and stunning stage designs by Nicola Turner complete the picture.

The stage came alive at last night’s performance.

This is our ballet company as you’ve never seen them before – taking on the most demanding of roles and giving them an intensity that had us on the edge of our seat through every dramatic scene.

In the roles made famous on film by Hollywood greats Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando, principal dancers Roseanna Leney and Evan Loudon are mesmerising, especially Leney in the central role of Blanche, making her utterly believable as she grows from young bride to grieving widow and then finally loses her dreams and her dignity as, abused and alone, she plunges into alcoholism in the final painful scenes which see her abandoned by love and hope and heading to an asylum.

Controversial subjects in A Streetcar Named Desire at HMT

This is no frothy ballet, as it tackles some controversial subjects and very broken characters, but the wedding waltz and changing family photographs used to show time passing do provide some lighter moments, as do a West Side Story-style Dance at the Gym and a scene in the bowling arcade, which was reminiscent of Grease.

The score and set was moving and added to the pivotal moments throughout.

The use of a 1940s radio recording of Paper Moon, which returned several times as Blanche remembered tender scenes with her sister, Stella, was so evocative.

The score by Peter Salem moves from piano and soaring strings to jazz honkytonk and double bass with ease, and use of whispered speech set the tension perfectly where it was needed.

A Streetcar Named Desire is breathtaking, powerful and beautiful and is a real treat for Scottish Ballet audiences.

It runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, then visits Kirkwall from June 22-23 and Stornoway on June 29-30.

