The Lobster Shop all set for Taste of Grampian sell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

The Lobster Shop all set for Taste of Grampian sell out

Lobster rolls like no other and a family ethos; we catch up with the popular Johnshaven business ahead of their appearance at Taste of Grampian next month.

By Ellie House
Loren McBay, Ivar Jr McBay and Jason McBay who run the family business, The Lobster Shop. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Loren McBay, Ivar Jr McBay and Jason McBay who run the family business, The Lobster Shop. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Loren McBay hasn’t taken much of a maternity leave, and her 12 week old son gurgles away in the background.

Juggling motherhood with press interviews, and of course the small matter of helping to run a thriving coast inspired business is all par for the course – and Loren also has a three-year-old daughter.

She admits that she can’t quite stay away from the nine-five, not there is anything regular about the hours which the job demands.

Early rises to catch the boats coming in, at the gorgeous village of Johnshaven.

And when the majority of your staff members are your family, well there really is no getting away from the job.

Not that Loren would want to, after The Lobster Shop launched towards the end of 2020.

What started out as a reaction to the pandemic, has become a successful business.

The hard working team sold out when they attended Taste of Grampian last year, and they are determined that eager customers will get a taste of the good stuff when the event takes place at P&J Live on June 3.

Taste of Grampian went down well, when it was held at P&J Live last year. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

By good stuff, we of course mean lobster, and the many other fishy delicacies which the team is famed for.

We caught up with Loren and found out why putting local seafood on the menu has never been so important.

Tell us how The Lobster Shop started?

So we were originally the Murray McBain Company, which was mainly focused on exports.

We’d buy from all the small boats, and sometimes sell to the local restaurant trade as well.

The Lobster Shop has an impressive past, with the same family at the helm of the original export business for decades. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson. 

When the pandemic hit plus the impact of Brexit, exports were effectively shut down.

People were also starting to try out more local produce, so the timing actually worked really well.

What gave you the idea?

So when people would come into Murray McBain and look at the tanks, they would ask us if we could cook them a lobster because they didn’t know how to do it.

People don’t want to fillet fish these days.

It’s a family affair. (L-R) Ivar Sr McBay, Ivar Jr McBay, Jackie McBay, Jason McBay and Loren McBay. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

It’s a skill, it’s time consuming and also messy.

You wouldn’t take a cow or a sheep home and then do everything yourself.

We see ourselves as an extension of ready meals, seafood style.

The name gives the game away, but what do you offer?

So since we’ve opened, we’ve focused predominately on crab and lobster.

These are the two things our local fishermen are catching.

The shop specialises in crab and lobster. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

We don’t have crayfish or any weird and wonderful things in packets.

We’ve added in langoustines which are creel caught.

We can also source mussels and hand-dived scallops, but we make it clear these are usually from Shetland and the West coast.

Tell us about your famous toastie?

Ah yes, the lobster toastie.

We got the idea because my brother was saying we needed a cheesy lobster dish on the menu.

Say hello to the delicious toasties on offer. Picture supplied by Julia Bryce / DC Thomson.

It was a way of really pushing seafood, and I’ve got to say that the dish is seriously good.

It’s fantastic to be able to have steamed lobster as part of a rather decadent dish.

It consists of lobster, mascarpone, mozzarella, garlic oil, smoked paprika and of course lobster.

Your platters seem popular as well?

We put a lot of thought into our platters.

The lobster is dressed and split, there’s crab claws and steamed langoustines with the vein removed.

The Lobster Shop shellfish platter. Picture supplied by The Lobster Shop.

We also have different pate, crab and leek quiche, crab cakes, the Katsu crab roll, lobster and chips, and even lobster lasagne.

Our Ruth lobster salad is a family recipe, so it felt even more personal.

Thankfully people seem to love it.

Do you think it’s important to make seafood more mainstream?

Yes, I think it’s great to have the opportunity to try lobster without having to pay £60 in a restaurant.

Seeing children try it is ace; by diversifying it enables people to try it without thinking it’s out of reach.

Loren McBay pictured in 2021, shortly after the business launched. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Not everyone will like it, but we want to promote local lobster.

You can get Canadian lobster etc, but our own lobster really is amazing.

I like it cold and plain, whereas my partner wants it hot and with a sauce.

Everyone has their own taste.

Are you hopeful that the next generation will want to work in the industry?

We’re hoping to get more staff and encourage people to look at the sector as a job perspective.

We have Martha the lobster, who features in our interactive display in the shop.

You can scan QR codes to find out key facts, it’s about giving people the knowledge and making them aware of the industry.

Loren believes that the next generation can make a career from the industry. Pictured is Loren’s brother, Jason, who also works in the family run business. Picture supplied by The Lobster Shop. 

You’re not going to be able to send robots out the sea to do the work.

Generations have gone by working in this sector, it’s about ensuring that it continues.

Encouraging people to try our lobster rolls is just one way of doing that.

What’s the plan for Taste of Grampian?

I feel like last year we were a bit naive, despite going with a fully loaded truck.

My brother had to make two trips back to Johnshaven to get more stock.

So this time round, we’re prepared.

Lauren is determined that the signature rolls will  be in good supply at Taste of Grampian. Image supplied by The Lobster Shop.

This is still new to us, but Taste of Grampian has provided a fantastic platform.

We came away last year having chatted with so many people, there’s just so much in this area.

And finally, what’s it like to work your family day in, day out?

It has defintely got its days, but I love the fact that we’ve all managed to work together.

It’s quirky and that’s what makes it so enjoyable.

We’ve gone about it by trial and error, but it has also been great fun.

The important bits

For more information about Taste of Grampian, head to www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

And to find out more about The Lobster Shop, www.thelobster.shop

Or check out their social media, @johnshavenlobstershop on Instagram or The Lobster Shop on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…