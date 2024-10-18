Les Misérables Aberdeen Review: Opening night ovation for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

Only one thing would have made me miserable on a wet Thursday Aberdeen night. And that would have been NOT seeing the Les Misérables World Arena Spectacular.

As was entirely predictable with this – the juggernaut of all musicals, now nearing a 40-year run – Les Mis consistently delivers, no matter the setting.

Thankfully, the theatre odds swung in my favour. I was one of those at P&J Live for opening night, as OG stars of the iconic show, Mr Ball and Mr Boe, sang their very experienced hearts out.

I don’t want to spoil it for those yet to catch the production during its four-day Granite City run… but run – don’t walk, to grab a ticket.

Arena setting didn’t detract from Les Mis magic

Now, it’s worth noting that though I was cock-a-hoop at the prospect of hearing the people sing, there was a hint of trepidation.

I’ve experienced Les Mis from the stalls and upper circle of a theatre. I’ve pored over the production’s themes of law versus grace on the big and also (a shameful amount of times) on the small screen. And I’ve debated, like everyone else, why on earth Russell Crowe was ever cast as Javier. From the comfort of my local cinema, I also caught the livestreamed concert.

So my nervousness, therefore, was that bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables into the vastness of an arena would somehow diminish the magic.

I needn’t have worried. From the opening notes to the final bow it was unadulterated theatre magic. And I dare say, if there was ever an arena where this would work best, it would be P&J Live, where even the furthest away seats really aren’t that far from the stage at all.

So what is Les Misérables about?

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, and based on Victor Hugo’s five-volume book of the same name, Les Mis is an epic tale of redemption.

Centering on the character of Jean Valjean (Alfie Boe), an ex-convict, it spans decades covering his release from prison to his rebirth as an industrialist. But for every stroke of grace and mercy experienced by Valjean, there is another of law and self-righteousness from police inspector Javert.

Throw in some unrequited love, a power struggle between the classes, war, death and a wedding, and you’re somewhere close to realising why the characters are collectively deemed “the Miserable Ones”, and also why the show lasts three hours.

But worry not about doom and gloom, for their tragedy, depicted in powerful song and dramatic performance is punctuated by much-needed comedy courtesy of the inn-keeper and his wife, Monsieur and Madame Thenardier (Bonnie Langford), and an Artful Dodger-esque Gavroche.

What makes the Les Mis Arena Spectacular different?

A kind of hybrid version of both the staged concert and the full, traditional theatre show, the arena spectacular features all the well-known songs but relies on audio-visual presentations on big screens to fill in much of the storyline. I think, and please forgive me Boe-Ball, but I’d say it does this with only moderate success.

If I’m a veritable French revolutionary pro, my son is an absolute amateur. So with only basic knowledge of the plot he found the jumps in time – more easily explained in the full show – fairly difficult to grasp.

That said, he was nonetheless captivated by his first live orchestral experience and the spellbinding vocals of the ensemble.

For those familiar with the story and / or traditional productions, it was every inch the masterpiece we’ve come to expect. I would, however, recommend, that any newbies read a synopsis beforehand or even watch Anne Hathaway dream a dream, ahead of time.

Boe, Ball and Bonnie bring home the highlights

There was never any doubt in my mind that witnessing Alfie Boe sing Bring Him Home, or seeing Michael Ball belt out Stars, live, could be anything short of breathtaking. And I wasn’t wrong. Both veterans of the stage – and the various iterations of this show – were extraordinary.

However, an unexpected standout was the utterly brilliant performance by none other than 70s child star Bonnie Langford.

I couldn’t keep my eyes off her comedic and energetic Madame Thénardier. Then, just when I thought I had hit maximum mesmerisation, the 60-year-old dancer did the splits! The actual splits. Unbelievable.

For the first time in my experience, people offered a standing ovation at the interlude.

Les Misérables at P&J Live didn’t disappoint

Reflecting on the night I believe Emily Bautista’s moving depiction of Éponine is the one that will remain with me most. Crystal clear vocals and an effortless but emotional performance of On My Own, coupled with her Marius duet, left me glassy-eyed.

I also really loved the stage set. With no revolving barricade as per the original show, having the ensemble form a barricade choir accentuated vocal and stage presence. An elevated ‘pit’ further enhanced the magic of it all; serving as a constant reminder of the cacophony of talent before us.