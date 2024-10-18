Les Misérables Aberdeen Review: Opening night ovation for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Les Misérables Aberdeen Review: Opening night ovation for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

The four day run of Cameron Mackintosh's epic show at P&J Live didn't disappoint.

Javert played by Michael Ball. Photograph by Danny Kaan.
By Lindsay Bruce

Only one thing would have made me miserable on a wet Thursday Aberdeen night. And that would have been NOT seeing the Les Misérables World Arena Spectacular.

As was entirely predictable with this – the juggernaut of all musicals, now nearing a 40-year run – Les Mis consistently delivers, no matter the setting.

Thankfully, the theatre odds swung in my favour. I was one of those at P&J Live for opening night, as OG stars of the iconic show, Mr Ball and Mr Boe, sang their very experienced hearts out.

I don’t want to spoil it for those yet to catch the production during its four-day Granite City run… but run – don’t walk, to grab a ticket.

Arena setting didn’t detract from Les Mis magic

Now, it’s worth noting that though I was cock-a-hoop at the prospect of hearing the people sing, there was a hint of trepidation.

I’ve experienced Les Mis from the stalls and upper circle of a theatre. I’ve pored over the production’s themes of law versus grace on the big and also (a shameful amount of times) on the small screen. And I’ve debated, like everyone else, why on earth Russell Crowe was ever cast as Javier. From the comfort of my local cinema, I also caught the livestreamed concert.

The cast of Les Misérables performing to a sold out P&J Live arena. Photograph by Danny Kaan.

So my nervousness, therefore, was that bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables into the vastness of an arena would somehow diminish the magic.

I needn’t have worried. From the opening notes to the final bow it was unadulterated theatre magic. And I dare say, if there was ever an arena where this would work best, it would be P&J Live, where even the furthest away seats really aren’t that far from the stage at all.

So what is Les Misérables about?

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, and based on Victor Hugo’s five-volume book of the same name, Les Mis is an epic tale of redemption.

Centering on the character of Jean Valjean (Alfie Boe), an ex-convict, it spans decades covering his release from prison to his rebirth as an industrialist. But for every stroke of grace and mercy experienced by Valjean, there is another of law and self-righteousness from police inspector Javert.

Lighting and video technology help create a dramatic backdrop for Les Misérables in an arena setting such as P&J Live. Photograph by Danny Kaan.

Throw in some unrequited love, a power struggle between the classes, war, death and a wedding, and you’re somewhere close to realising why the characters are collectively deemed “the Miserable Ones”, and also why the show lasts three hours.

But worry not about doom and gloom, for their tragedy, depicted in powerful song and dramatic performance is punctuated by much-needed comedy courtesy of the inn-keeper and his wife, Monsieur and Madame Thenardier (Bonnie Langford), and an Artful Dodger-esque Gavroche.

What makes the Les Mis Arena Spectacular different?

A kind of hybrid version of both the staged concert and the full, traditional theatre show, the arena spectacular features all the well-known songs but relies on audio-visual presentations on big screens to fill in much of the storyline. I think, and please forgive me Boe-Ball, but I’d say it does this with only moderate success.

If I’m a veritable French revolutionary pro, my son is an absolute amateur. So with only basic knowledge of the plot he found the jumps in time – more easily explained in the full show – fairly difficult to grasp.

Alfie Boe’s iconic Jean Valjean did not disappoint at P&J Live. Photograph by Danny Kaan,

That said, he was nonetheless captivated by his first live orchestral experience and the spellbinding vocals of the ensemble.

For those familiar with the story and / or traditional productions, it was every inch the masterpiece we’ve come to expect. I would, however, recommend, that any newbies read a synopsis beforehand or even watch Anne Hathaway dream a dream, ahead of time.

Boe, Ball and Bonnie bring home the highlights

There was never any doubt in my mind that witnessing Alfie Boe sing Bring Him Home, or seeing Michael Ball belt out Stars, live, could be anything short of breathtaking. And I wasn’t wrong. Both veterans of the stage – and the various iterations of this show – were extraordinary.

The Les Misérables performance at P&J Live featuring Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.
Ball and Boe on stage together during Thursday’s opening night performance of Les Misérables at P&J Live.

However, an unexpected standout was the utterly brilliant performance by none other than 70s child star Bonnie Langford.

Bonnie Langford bringing down the house during her P&J Live Les Mis performance.

I couldn’t keep my eyes off her comedic and energetic Madame Thénardier. Then, just when I thought I had hit maximum mesmerisation, the 60-year-old dancer did the splits! The actual splits. Unbelievable.

For the first time in my experience, people offered a standing ovation at the interlude.

Les Misérables at P&J Live didn’t disappoint

Reflecting on the night I believe Emily Bautista’s moving depiction of Éponine is the one that will remain with me most. Crystal clear vocals and an effortless but emotional performance of On My Own, coupled with her Marius duet, left me glassy-eyed.

I also really loved the stage set. With no revolving barricade as per the original show, having the ensemble form a barricade choir accentuated vocal and stage presence. An elevated ‘pit’ further enhanced the magic of it all; serving as a constant reminder of the cacophony of talent before us.

  • Whether it’s an all-star cast or emerging talent in leading roles, this is a show for the ages and neither will leave you wanting. But don’t delay if you want to catch it. Only a small number of tickets remain for Sunday’s final performance. And as the extended standing ovation affirmed, Les Mis never, ever, disappoints.
  • You can check ticket availability here.

