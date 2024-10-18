5 places in Aberdeen for an unforgettable Christmas night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 places in Aberdeen for an unforgettable Christmas night out

Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the festive season in Aberdeen? There's plenty of venues to make your night extra special.

Presented by various businesses
Wine glasses clinking
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.

Whether you’re planning an office party, a gathering with friends or simply want to enjoy some festive cheer, Aberdeen has a variety of businesses ready to make your Christmas night out extra special.

From cosy pubs and chic bars to fine dining restaurants and unique venues, here’s a list of top spots that will help you get into the holiday spirit and create lasting memories this Christmas.

Thainstone Events

A Christmas night out in Aberdeen at Thainstones.
Dance the night away with Thainstone Events.

Celebrate the season with Thainstone’s Festive Party Line-up

Thainstone Events has five spectacular festive events lined up this December, offering something for everyone. With tickets still available for four, don’t miss out on the celebrations!

  • Saturday December 7- Band Night: Kick off your festive season with a bang! Enjoy a delicious two-course meal and rock out to Heartland’s live music.
  • Friday December 13 – Disco Night: Get your groove on! Dance the night away and capture the fun in the photobooth – a perfect party combo!
  • Sunday December 15 – Ladies Lunch: An afternoon filled with fun! Relish a two-course meal while singing along to hits from a Grease and Dirty Dancing tribute act.
  • Friday December 20 – Party Night: It’s Mad Friday! Join its last festive bash and party the night away with music from The Limit.

Prices range from £20-£50pp.

For more information and booking, visit its website.   

MacLeod House at Trump International, Scotland

People walking away from a castle.
Enjoy a laid back festive experience at MacLeod House.

Private dining at MacLeod House

Try a different take on a night out in Aberdeen. Savour a welcome drink on arrival before indulging in a four-course dinner, carefully crafted by its culinary team using the finest seasonal ingredients. Relax afterwards in the fabulous Clavis Whisky Bar where you can settle back and enjoy your favourite dram or indulge in something special recommended by our whisky expert. Cocktails, fine wines and other interesting spirits are also available.

Price is £145 per person, minimum of 10 people.

Visit its website to find out more

Gio’s by La Lombarda

The inside of Gio's Italian restaurant
Gio’s is the most exciting new Italian trattoria in town!

The Uk’s oldest family owned Italian restaurant is back open under the
original family ownership! La Lombarda has been a long loved Aberdonian
favourite for over 100 years and is back offering some of the finest
freshly prepared Italian cuisine in town.

The restaurant and family are excited to be welcoming customers old and
new over the festive period. Offering a delicious and truly Italian take
on the traditional Christmas menu with a unique festive offering of
dishes like Risotto al Tartufo, Salmone con Barbabietola Rossa, Fillet
di Cervo and Bistecca di Cavolfiore that you won’t be able enjoy
anywhere else in town.

Available from November 15 to December 30, seven days a week
from 12 noon till late alongside the regular menu.

Welcoming groups small and large from couples and families to office
parties and nights out. You will have a beautiful festive dining
experience under the lights of Aberdeens’ Christmas tree on The
Castlegate.

Discover the menu, book online or purchase gift vouchers.

Lahore Karahi

People dressed as Santa at a table.
Start your Christmas night out in Aberdeen at Lahore Karahi.

Lahore Karahi is a culinary delight that encapsulates the essence of Pakistani cuisine. This iconic dish hails from the vibrant city of Lahore, renowned for its rich food culture. Prepared in a traditional wok-like pan called a “karahi,” it features succulent pieces of meat, typically chicken or mutton, cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, tomatoes, and green chilies.

The key to its unparalleled flavour lies in the technique of slow-cooking, allowing the spices to meld and infuse the meat with their essence. Garnished with fresh coriander and served with naan or steamed rice, Lahore Karahi is a mouth watering symphony of flavours, a must-try for any food enthusiast.

Book now for festive dining.

Koi Thai

Start your Christmas night out in Aberdeen at Lahore Karahi.
Head to Koi Thai for some festive Tapas offers.

From November, December and January – tapas set menu will be available – call for more details.

In the heart of Rosemount enjoy some authentic Thai fine dining

This festive season whether it be a sit in meal in its stylish restaurant evoking the bustling nightlife and street food scene of Thailand or a taste of Thailand from the comfort of your home it provides freshly cooked dishes.

Book your table today.

More from Food and Drink

Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
10 places in Aberdeen to get lunch for under £10
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
Meet the 'thrawn' one-woman team behind this Fort William brewery
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
5 amazing cocktails you can enjoy for just £5 this Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Bartender making cocktail
Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city's bar scene - here's how…
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
5 delicious vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Aberdeen you won't want to miss
Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
The venison certainly impressed Andy.
Review: Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House is a love letter to…
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
Runrig star Donnie Munro and chef son Calum on starting Skye restaurant from their…
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
Hunt is on for best-ever butteries as world championship returns to Aberdeen
2
Enjoy a fun filled Christmas night out in Aberdeen.
6 best Halloween bakes to try in Aberdeen - including brain doughnuts

Conversation