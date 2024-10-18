5 places in Aberdeen for an unforgettable Christmas night out

Whether you’re planning an office party, a gathering with friends or simply want to enjoy some festive cheer, Aberdeen has a variety of businesses ready to make your Christmas night out extra special.

From cosy pubs and chic bars to fine dining restaurants and unique venues, here’s a list of top spots that will help you get into the holiday spirit and create lasting memories this Christmas.

Thainstone Events

Celebrate the season with Thainstone’s Festive Party Line-up

Thainstone Events has five spectacular festive events lined up this December, offering something for everyone. With tickets still available for four, don’t miss out on the celebrations!

Saturday December 7- Band Night: Kick off your festive season with a bang! Enjoy a delicious two-course meal and rock out to Heartland’s live music.

Friday December 13 – Disco Night: Get your groove on! Dance the night away and capture the fun in the photobooth – a perfect party combo!

Sunday December 15 – Ladies Lunch: An afternoon filled with fun! Relish a two-course meal while singing along to hits from a Grease and Dirty Dancing tribute act.

Friday December 20 – Party Night: It’s Mad Friday! Join its last festive bash and party the night away with music from The Limit.

Prices range from £20-£50pp.

For more information and booking, visit its website.

MacLeod House at Trump International, Scotland

Private dining at MacLeod House

Try a different take on a night out in Aberdeen. Savour a welcome drink on arrival before indulging in a four-course dinner, carefully crafted by its culinary team using the finest seasonal ingredients. Relax afterwards in the fabulous Clavis Whisky Bar where you can settle back and enjoy your favourite dram or indulge in something special recommended by our whisky expert. Cocktails, fine wines and other interesting spirits are also available.

Price is £145 per person, minimum of 10 people.

Visit its website to find out more

Gio’s by La Lombarda

The Uk’s oldest family owned Italian restaurant is back open under the

original family ownership! La Lombarda has been a long loved Aberdonian

favourite for over 100 years and is back offering some of the finest

freshly prepared Italian cuisine in town.

The restaurant and family are excited to be welcoming customers old and

new over the festive period. Offering a delicious and truly Italian take

on the traditional Christmas menu with a unique festive offering of

dishes like Risotto al Tartufo, Salmone con Barbabietola Rossa, Fillet

di Cervo and Bistecca di Cavolfiore that you won’t be able enjoy

anywhere else in town.

Available from November 15 to December 30, seven days a week

from 12 noon till late alongside the regular menu.

Welcoming groups small and large from couples and families to office

parties and nights out. You will have a beautiful festive dining

experience under the lights of Aberdeens’ Christmas tree on The

Castlegate.

Discover the menu, book online or purchase gift vouchers.

Lahore Karahi

Lahore Karahi is a culinary delight that encapsulates the essence of Pakistani cuisine. This iconic dish hails from the vibrant city of Lahore, renowned for its rich food culture. Prepared in a traditional wok-like pan called a “karahi,” it features succulent pieces of meat, typically chicken or mutton, cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, tomatoes, and green chilies.

The key to its unparalleled flavour lies in the technique of slow-cooking, allowing the spices to meld and infuse the meat with their essence. Garnished with fresh coriander and served with naan or steamed rice, Lahore Karahi is a mouth watering symphony of flavours, a must-try for any food enthusiast.

Book now for festive dining.

Koi Thai

From November, December and January – tapas set menu will be available – call for more details.

In the heart of Rosemount enjoy some authentic Thai fine dining

This festive season whether it be a sit in meal in its stylish restaurant evoking the bustling nightlife and street food scene of Thailand or a taste of Thailand from the comfort of your home it provides freshly cooked dishes.

Book your table today.