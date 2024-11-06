Shameless in the best possible way: Grace Campbell is on Heat at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Shameless in the best possible way: Grace Campbell is on Heat at Eden Court

Grace Campbell is shameless in the best possible way - opening doors to taboo topics and inviting us to step through together to assess and address.

Grace Campbell is on Heat was at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied
By Jenni Gee

Entering Eden Court’s One Touch Theatre in the minutes before Grace Campbell takes to the stage with her 2024 tour, I am struck by a subtle sense of sisterhood amongst the about-to-be audience.

Barring a handful of courageous chaps, it’s fair to say the crowd is nigh-on fully female – and our oestrogen-charged energy only ramps up a notch as Grace herself springs from the wings to greet the gathering.

In my preparatory homework before attending the show I heard this comedian describe herself as suffering from “main character syndrome”.

But seeing her in the flesh it makes sudden sense – Grace IS the main character; her presence is enticing and electric and from the moment she opens her mouth the audience is hanging on every word.

Grace is in-your-face bold and brash, yet at the same time open and honest.

She caricatures herself mercilessly, before dropping the mask for moments of heartbreaking vulnerability that leave the audience holding its collective breath until  the clever comic flips the switch again, providing permission to laugh even as they contemplate the worst of womanly experience.

Grace knows her craft – don’t be fooled by her nonchalant delivery. From her scattergun warm-up to her carefully choreographed act, with poetic interludes and audience interaction, the show is slick.

For the duration of the performance (billed at just under two hours, it felt like five minutes we were having so much fun), Grace has the audience in the palm of her hand, carrying us along on a laugh-a-minute journey through her life, lovers and loathings.

Covering everything from Andrew Tate to abortion, Grace Campbell is shameless in the best possible way – opening doors to taboo topics and inviting us to step through together to assess and address.

But more than that she is funny. Fully laugh-out-loud funny from start to finish with no let-up.

The show is Grace Campbell is on Heat – but you should know that in 2024 Grace Campbell is on fire and her star is only rising. Catch her if you can.

