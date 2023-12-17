Nairn actor Nicholas Ralph is loving his life-changing TV role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nairn actor Nicholas Ralph is loving his life-changing TV role

Starring as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small, Nairn's Nicholas Ralph couldn't be happier with how his career is going.

By Jane Barrie
The popular Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small is back with a Christmas special next week. Image: Paramount.
The popular Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small is back with a Christmas special next week. Image: Paramount.

Actor Nicholas Ralph has a simple Christmas wish this year… to spend time with family in Nairn.

Nicholas, who stars as vet James Herriot in the hit Channel 5 remake of All Creatures Great and Small, lives in London, but his heart is clearly in the Highlands.

“I’m hoping everybody is healthy and happy and full of the joys of Christmas,” he said.

“The support I’ve had from the town and the people is brilliant. My friends and family love the fact that I am on TV.

“It’s my Christmas wish to catch up with them all back home.”

They’ll gather to watch the much-anticipated All Creatures Christmas special, which is set during the Second World War and sees Nicholas’s character miles away from his heavily pregnant wife Helen at an RAF training base.

Nicholas Ralph with co-star Rachel Shenton in All Creatures Great and Small. Image: Paramount.

“There’s a real sense of community,” said Nicholas.

“James has been away for four months, so he has built up a huge amount of camaraderie with the other guys.

“He is massively missing home and worrying about Helen… but thank goodness these young men have each other to fall back on and lift each other’s spirits.”

Ingredients for Christmas special

The filming, which wrapped in August, saw Nicholas on location at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington near York.

“It’s preserved as it was during World War II, so it was just like stepping into that world,” said Nicholas.

“It had a huge impact. It was incredible to film there.”

James Herriot has been training with the RAF in the Christmas special. Image: Paramount.

Back in the fictional town of Darrowby, the residents are pulling together to make the best of things and enjoy the festivities.

“It’s all we’ve come to know and love of an All Creatures Christmas special,” he said.

“We all have traditions at home at this time of year.

“But we like to think we have our own traditions – what makes an All Creatures Christmas special.

“There will be a dusting of snow, there will be singing. There will be community rallying round one another.

“We have our Christmas party, albeit smaller because of rationing, and someone is Father Christmas.

“There’s great Christmas spirit, a few laughs along the way and maybe a single tear rolling down a cheek.

“All that lovely stuff, and lots of animals.”

Singing is guaranteed in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special. Image: Paramount.

Highland upbringing

Nicholas, 33, grew up in Nairn and was a promising footballer with Ross County then Nairn County under-19s before studying acting, firstly at Inverness College.

He shot to fame after securing the part of James Herriot in 2019, his first TV role after graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“It absolutely changed my life getting this job,” he said.

“I am so lucky. We have an incredible cast, crew and creatives.

“I’m still pinching myself, even now, in between takes. I look around and think: “I can’t quite believe this. It’s just amazing.”

He has four seasons of All Creatures under his belt and the series, based on the novels of Alf Wight, has become one of Channel 5’s biggest shows with 3.7 million viewers.

The four-year-old Nicholas putting on a show at the Nairn Highland Games.

Scottish invasion

There were so many Scots on set during this season’s filming that it felt like a home from home.

“Neve McIntosh came in to play Miss Harbottle. It was brilliant to get to work with her. She was fantastic,” Nicholas said.

“We had director Stewart Svaasand in too directing three episodes.

“Hearing Scottish accents on set is a taste of home, absolutely fantastic.”

Nicholas says landing the part of James Herriot has changed his life completely. Image: Paramount.

His film credits include playing a young CS Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert and appearing as Father Raymond in horror movie Prey for the Devil. His mum and dad keep cuttings and interviews.

“They are incredibly proud of what I’m doing,” he said.

“They love the show and have been to the set a couple of times.

“They have a pile of magazines, newspapers and clippings at home… but they haven’t made it into a scrapbook yet.”

Award-winning voice performance

He won an Audie award for his recording work on the All Creatures audiobooks and has not long completed the last book, Every Living Thing, which is now available for download.

He said: “It’s sad that it’s the final one but it’s a lot of fun.

“People think it must be easy doing an audio book, but it’s hard work.

“Voicing the characters is my favourite bit. There are so many different characters and it takes a lot of preparation.

“There are about 150 different Yorkshire farmers to voice as well, which is tricky,” he joked.

“But I just love it.”

There is no news as to whether there will be a season five of All Creatures.

“Obviously seasons three and four were commissioned together so we’re just waiting to find out,” he explained.

“We love making it, we love doing it, so fingers crossed we’ll get to do more.”

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special airs on Thursday December 21, at 9pm, on Channel 5. Nicholas also appears in All Creatures Great and Small: Yorkshire Vet Special, which celebrates the work of James Herriot, on Channel 5 at 8pm the same night.

Nicholas enjoying a visit to the Nairn Highland Games earlier this year.

More from TV & Film

Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London (PA)
Kate thanks those nurturing society’s youngest in carol concert video message
Matthew has been crowned sole survivor (BBC/Remarkable)
Survivor winner crowned and says victory was ‘best moment of my entire life’
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC)
Ellie Leach becomes youngest celebrity to win Strictly Come Dancing
Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams receives first full marks of Strictly Come Dancing final
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier hopes to take viewers ‘on a journey’ during Strictly final
Walker Scobell attends the UK premiere of new Disney+ series Percy Jackson And The Olympians (Ian West/PA)
Walker Scobell: Percy Jackson on TV explores ‘every little detail’ from books
The death of Friends star Matthew Perry has been ruled an accident from the ‘acute effects of ketamine’ (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry’s death: What is ketamine and how can it be used for depression?
US singer Kelly Clarkson scoops top prizes for chat show at Daytime Emmy Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
US singer Kelly Clarkson scoops top prizes for chat show at Daytime Emmy Awards
The Kelly Clarkson Show among first winners at Daytime Emmy Awards (Anthony Behar/AP)
The Kelly Clarkson Show among first winners at Daytime Emmy Awards
Strictly Come Dancing Finalists 2023 (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing stars to battle it out for the 2023 glitterball trophy

Conversation