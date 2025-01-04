Can you guess the 7 movies shot in these iconic Highland locations?

The Highlands, famous for its stunning landscapes, historic castles, and expansive moors, has long been a favourite destination for Hollywood filmmakers.

Its dramatic scenery has provided the perfect backdrop for numerous major films, many of which are inspired by the region’s rich history and its people.

Among the most notable productions are Skyfall, where James Bond returns to his ancestral estate, and Outlander, set against the backdrop of the Jacobite uprising.

Can you guess which movies featured these Highland filming locations?

Eilean Donan Castle

The ancient castle has become an iconic symbol of the Highlands and is on every tourist’s bucket list.

It sits on a small island on Loch Duich, occupied since the 13th century by Clan Mackenzie. The current castle was reconstructed in the 20th century.

However, can you guess which 1999 spy film starring Pierce Brosnan used the castle as a remote hideaway?

Sauvé spy James Bond and the rest of MI6 retreat to Eilean Donan Castle after the London headquarters are attacked in The World is Not Enough.

Inverness Cathedral

Inverness Cathedral has stood on the banks of the River Ness for more than 150 years and was the first new Protestant cathedral to be completed since the Reformation.

It and the city centre were utilised in a 2018 film directed by and starring Inverness’s most famous star, Karen Gillan, but can you guess which one?

The Party’s Just Beginning, set in Inverness, tells the story of Liusaidh (Gillan) whose life spirals out of control following the suicide of her best friend.

Lochinver

The small village of Lochinver on the rocky West Coast is a fisherman’s paradise with more than 200 waterways and is also a well-used fishing port.

Can you guess which 2017 British drama movie starring screen legend, Sheila Hancock, was filmed in Lochinver and nearby Suilven Peak?

Edie tells the story of a bitter and gruff old woman who is determined to make her last years count after years of being controlled by her deceased husband.

As she battles her daughter’s attempts to put her in a retirement home, she takes a long-overdue trip to the Scottish Highland to climb Suilven while in her 80s.

Old Man of Storr

An instantly recognisable place, the Old Man of Storr has been used to portray the rugged lands of far-flung and even fantastical places.

A band of misfits can be seen traversing the ancient rock structure in this 2012 fantasy film based on a classic fairytale.

Snow White and the Huntsman features a big-name cast of Kirstin Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron in this dark tale.

The misty hills of Skye created the ideal cinematic backdrop as the group consisting of Snow White and the dwarves travel to safety as they escape the clutches of the Evil Queen.

Dunvegan Castle & Kylerhea Ferry

The castle located on the western tip of Skye is the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland and the ancestral home of Clan MacLeod.

Kylerhea Ferry is the last manually operated turntable ferry and has become a novel way to cross to Skye since the opening of the Skye Bridge.

But can you guess which 2007 romcom starring Patrick Dempsey used these filming locations?

Made of Honour tells the story of a playboy (Dempsey) who falls in love with his best friend only to have her become engaged. He agrees to become her maid of honour and hijinks ensues.

The castle grounds were used for a scene featuring a traditional Highland Games competition.

The film also features Eilean Donan Castle as the MacMurray’s Scottish residence.

Corrieshalloch Gorge

The 200-foot-deep gorge is located on the way to Ullapool and features a 150ft waterfall called the Falls of Measach.

A 150-year-old suspension bridge spans the gorge giving visitors a spectacular view of the falls. As a nature reserve, the whole area recently underwent a massive revamp including a new visitor centre and cafe.

However, can you guess which 2011 survival thriller starring Melissa George was filmed at the gorge?

A Lonely Place to Die features five friends on a mountaineering holiday who become entangled in a kidnap plot as they attempt to flee while trying to save the young victim.

Corrieshalloch Gorge was a filming location where two characters are abseiling down what is known in the film as “Devil’s Drop” before one of them plunges to their death.

The Quiraing

Another Skye location, The Quiraing has been featured in several different Hollywood productions due to its mystical atmosphere and rugged landscape.

It features in the 2016 live-action adaption of a beloved Roald Dahl book, but which one?

In addition, scenes were also shot for another fantasy film released in 2007 starring Claire Danes and Michelle Pfeiffer but do you know which one?

The BFG starring Mark Rylance and directed by Steven Spielberg used shots from Skye as the backdrop for Giant Country. CGI giants could be seen roaming the land.

Stardust tells the love story between Yvaine (Danes), a fallen star, and Tristan, a human, as they navigate the fictional kingdom of Stormhold, pursued by three power-hungry witches.

The witches, led by Lamia (Pfeiffer), want to capture and consume the fallen star to retain their youth and beauty.

The soundtrack also featured Take That’s hit song Rule the World.

How many did you get right?