Flights grounded at Kirkwall Airport after staff receive ‘threatening communication’

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

By Ena Saracevic
Emergency services were called to Kirkwall Airport after staff recieved a ‘threatening communication’ this morning.

Officers attended but said there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible and enquiries remain ongoing.

Kirkwall Airport was closed while emergency services attended. Image: DC Thomson.

Four flights have been delayed including the 11.20am Kirkwall to Glasgow, 11.30am Kirkwall to Aberdeen, 1pm Kirkwall to Edinburgh and the 11am Aberdeen to Kirkwall flights.

However, the airport is now open, and flights are understood to have resumed as normal.

Enquiries ongoing into Kirkwall airport threat

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am today, Saturday, January 4, police were made aware of a threatening communication made to Kirkwall Airport.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible. Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were in attendance.

Kirkwall Airport and Loganair have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. 

