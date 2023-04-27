Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project

New pathways allow visitors to marvel at three previously-unseen waterfalls at Corrieshalloch.

By Ross Hempseed
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A hidden gem of the Highlands has reopened following a £3.1 million upgrade.

Corrieshalloch Gorge, near Garve, now has a brand-new visitor centre, complete with a cafe, outdoor seating and toilets.

But the real treat is the new pathways which will take visitors past three waterfalls previously unreachable to guests.

These vantage points include Eas creagach (rocky falls), Eas stapach (stepped falls), An sruhan (the streamlet), and give walkers close-ups of amazing geological features.

Upgrades include new pathways and bridges crossing streams, with two miles of zigzagging paths through the wilderness towards the Victorian bridge which spans the gorge itself.

The new paths and bridges mean people are spending longer at Corrieshalloch Gorge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Built in 1873 by John Fowler, it has stood the test of time, giving visitors breath-taking views of the plummeting waters of the River Dorma, which drop 150ft down.

Visitors can also see the intricate natural rock formations and the lush vegetation at the bottom of the gorge, which thrives due to the development of the gorge’s own microclimate.

Before construction on the new pathways began in January 2022, it was a challenging journey for many people down to the gorge.

The Corrieshalloch Gateway officially opened today. It is hoped it will help pay for the uptake of the gorge bridge in the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Corrieshalloch Gorge is more accessible

The new pathways have made the site more accessible while also being mindful of preserving the natural wilderness around.

Work has also been undertaken to remove invasive species, including Japanese knotweed, allowing native trees and plants to reclaim the space.

Operations manager Martin Hughes says people are now spending more time at the Ross-shire gorge than before.

Martin Hughes says the improve facilities will make Corrieshalloch more accessible for all. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He said: “Our average dwell time at Corrieshalloch used to be around 20 minutes, so our guests would come down to the bridge take a picture and then come back up.

“We are now seeing our dwell times increase to over two hours so guests are making much more of the experience of being in a national nature reserve.”

Corrieshalloch Nature Reserve is the smallest in Scotland at 74 acres, but offers some of the most spectacular views of nature, which might not be for the faint-hearted as the bridge sits 200ft above the ground.

The National Trust for Scotland, which run the site, hopes the investment helps increase revenue to help towards the bridge maintenance costs which are are around £10,000 per year.

Clea Warner, regional director of the National Trust for Scotland Highlands and Islands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Far better’ facilities than ever before

The “sensitively designed” visitor centre employs two full-time, six seasonal staff and a dedicated on-site ranger service.

The building is also sustainable using rainwater collection, air source heat pumps and a borehole to keep energy costs down.

Mr Hughes added: “The most exciting thing is we have opened up parts of the gorge that were previously unseen, including three new waterfalls, although they have been around for 200 million years, they are new for our guests.

With a busy tourist season coming up the gorge has been finished just in time, using funding from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund led by NatureScot.

Mr Hughes added: “Corrieshalloch has always been a busy site, but now what’s exciting is we have facilities to look after our guests, far better than before.

“When I look back to when we started the improvement works, I can’t quite believe we’ve gone from having no phone signal as recently as 2018, to having modern facilities, which will help visitors have an even better experience at this extraordinary place.”

The previously unreachable An sruhan which means the streamlet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The National Trust for Scotland has improved signage to direct visitors along the new paths. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy the spectacular views of the raging falls from the viewpoint past the bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The new facility has 22 car parking spaces, four motorhome berths and two electric charge points. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Visitors bravely look down to the bottom of the gorge, nearly 200ft below. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

