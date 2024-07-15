Florida or Fyvie? Escape to the Country couple ditch Sunshine State and hunt for Aberdeenshire homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Florida or Fyvie? Escape to the Country couple ditch Sunshine State and hunt for Aberdeenshire homes

Colin and Gloria had a budget of £500k and were shown properties near Fyvie, Ellon and Mintlaw.

By Ross Hempseed
Nicky Chapman and Colin and Gloria on the search in Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC.
Nicky Chapman and Colin and Gloria on the search in Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC.

A couple who spent 25 years in Florida are searching for a peaceful haven in the Aberdeenshire countryside on Escape to the Country.

Appearing on the popular BBC show, Colin and Gloria were assisted by Nicky Chapman, looking at three properties in Scotland’s scenic north-east.

The couple moved from their Florida home of 25 years 18 months ago into a rental flat in Egham, Surrey and now want to move up north.

Colin and Gloria were house hunting in Aberdeenshire on Escape to the Country. Image: BBC.

They already have family up in the north-east, including their son, so Gloria believes moving will make a “big change” in their lives.

The search took place in summer 2023, and with a £500,000 budget, they wanted a spacious detached property with a large kitchen, two living rooms, up to five bedrooms and a studio.

Property one in Fyvie. Image: BBC.

Property 1

The first property Colin and Gloria viewed was close to the village of Fyvie.

It stood out against the vast countryside backdrop and was a 2019 build with exposed brickwork and timber cladding.

Features included a massive modern kitchen, which Gloria said was the size of her “dream kitchen”.

Massive kitchen in property one. Image: BBC.

The property also had his and hers sitting rooms they asked for, both with wood-burning stoves.

Upstairs were four ensuite bedrooms. The eco-friendly home has its own water supply system heated by solar power.

The property was priced at offers over £450,000.

Property two was a converted water mill. Image: BBC.

Property 2

The second property was near Mintlaw in Stuartfield and started life as a water mill before it was converted into a home in 2006.

It is actually two homes in one, a one-bedroom property, connected at the back to a five-bedroom property. Colin joked that they could turn it into a hotel.

Being unfurnished, it showed the vast open spaces and the potential for the couple to put their own mark on it.

Colin and Gloria met Hannah Miley to talk about Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC.

It had two kitchens, two living rooms, six bedrooms and four bathrooms on more than five acres of land.

Colin said the home had a “big presence”, however, Gloria didn’t think it had enough inside space.

The property was priced at offers over £475,000.

The mystery house was a converted barn. Image: BBC.

Mystery Home

The infamous mystery house was in Milton of Leask close to Ellon. They stopped off in town to speak with Johnny Aspden of Coffee Apothecary.

He told the couple he was “still blown away” by some of the views in Aberdeenshire.

Nicky Chapman said at the beginning Colin and Gloria did not want a barn conversion but the mystery house “definitely worth showing them”.

Exposed beams were a unique feature of the mystery house. Image: BBC.

The single-storey property had a large open living/dining/kitchen area, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and six acres of space.

Despite initial reservations, Colin said the home would be “awesome” for family gatherings and the studio was a bonus.

Gloria said the home had “opened her eyes to other possibilities”.

The property was priced at offers over £470,000.

Aberdeenshire highlighted

During the episode, Colin and Gloria toured Aberdeenshire, visiting Inverurie, where they spoke with local Olympic hero Hannah Miley.

They also took in the fresh sea air and stunning coastal views from Newburgh Beach.

Nicky Chapman, Colin and Gloria on Newburgh Beach. Image: BBC.

A business highlighted in the episode was Thorneybank Farm, run by Murray Stephen, which has a farm shop dispensing home-grown produce via vending machine.

Thorneybank farm shop vending machine. Image: BBC.

In their closing talk with Nicky Chapman, Colin and Gloria said the first property had come the closest to what they wanted, but were going to keep looking.

Nicky Chapman wished them all the best and said she couldn’t wait to revisit them once they did find their forever Aberdeenshire home.

 

More from TV & Film

Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Joe Giddens/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh: Oldham Coliseum campaign part of bigger conversation in arts
Singer Gareth Gates has said Rowan Atkinson inspired him to try acting, after learning the Mr Bean star also has a stammer (Yui Mok/PA)
Gareth Gates: Rowan Atkinson inspired me to try acting in spite of stammer
The former Peterhead star will be taking on the Love Island villa. Image: Duncan Brown / Love Island via Instagram
Former Peterhead striker enters Love Island villa
Brits to experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK in new Channel 4 series (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 series sees people experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK
Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, meets with Alistair Underwood, played by Eddie Marsan, in Suspect series two (Channel 4/PA)
Suspect series two to show ’emotional journey in real time’ – Eddie Marsan
Danny Dyer attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 in London (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer says lack of working class people in the arts is ‘disgusting’
Julie Hesmondhalgh attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh reveals Oldham Coliseum theatre ‘saved’ after campaign

Conversation