Florida or Fyvie? Escape to the Country couple ditch Sunshine State and hunt for Aberdeenshire homes

A couple who spent 25 years in Florida are searching for a peaceful haven in the Aberdeenshire countryside on Escape to the Country.

Appearing on the popular BBC show, Colin and Gloria were assisted by Nicky Chapman, looking at three properties in Scotland’s scenic north-east.

The couple moved from their Florida home of 25 years 18 months ago into a rental flat in Egham, Surrey and now want to move up north.

They already have family up in the north-east, including their son, so Gloria believes moving will make a “big change” in their lives.

The search took place in summer 2023, and with a £500,000 budget, they wanted a spacious detached property with a large kitchen, two living rooms, up to five bedrooms and a studio.

Property 1

The first property Colin and Gloria viewed was close to the village of Fyvie.

It stood out against the vast countryside backdrop and was a 2019 build with exposed brickwork and timber cladding.

Features included a massive modern kitchen, which Gloria said was the size of her “dream kitchen”.

The property also had his and hers sitting rooms they asked for, both with wood-burning stoves.

Upstairs were four ensuite bedrooms. The eco-friendly home has its own water supply system heated by solar power.

The property was priced at offers over £450,000.

Property 2

The second property was near Mintlaw in Stuartfield and started life as a water mill before it was converted into a home in 2006.

It is actually two homes in one, a one-bedroom property, connected at the back to a five-bedroom property. Colin joked that they could turn it into a hotel.

Being unfurnished, it showed the vast open spaces and the potential for the couple to put their own mark on it.

It had two kitchens, two living rooms, six bedrooms and four bathrooms on more than five acres of land.

Colin said the home had a “big presence”, however, Gloria didn’t think it had enough inside space.

The property was priced at offers over £475,000.

Mystery Home

The infamous mystery house was in Milton of Leask close to Ellon. They stopped off in town to speak with Johnny Aspden of Coffee Apothecary.

He told the couple he was “still blown away” by some of the views in Aberdeenshire.

Nicky Chapman said at the beginning Colin and Gloria did not want a barn conversion but the mystery house “definitely worth showing them”.

The single-storey property had a large open living/dining/kitchen area, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and six acres of space.

Despite initial reservations, Colin said the home would be “awesome” for family gatherings and the studio was a bonus.

Gloria said the home had “opened her eyes to other possibilities”.

The property was priced at offers over £470,000.

Aberdeenshire highlighted

During the episode, Colin and Gloria toured Aberdeenshire, visiting Inverurie, where they spoke with local Olympic hero Hannah Miley.

They also took in the fresh sea air and stunning coastal views from Newburgh Beach.

A business highlighted in the episode was Thorneybank Farm, run by Murray Stephen, which has a farm shop dispensing home-grown produce via vending machine.

In their closing talk with Nicky Chapman, Colin and Gloria said the first property had come the closest to what they wanted, but were going to keep looking.

Nicky Chapman wished them all the best and said she couldn’t wait to revisit them once they did find their forever Aberdeenshire home.