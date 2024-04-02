Aberdeenshire the dream for Sydney couple looking to Escape to the Country

Aberdeenshire is the dream destination for a Sydney couple looking to make their Escape to the Country.

The couple are appearing on the BBC programme for an episode airing Tuesday afternoon.

The show is in the north-east to try to find the couple their dream house, with host Jules Hudson showing off some of the finest properties £400,000 can buy.

The episode description reads: “With a budget of £400,000, Jules Hudson is on hand to make a Sydney couple’s dream of an escape to Aberdeenshire come true.

Away from the property shopping, Jules makes friends with some of the region’s hairy, horny residents…a herd of Highland cattle.”

North Scotland a popular choice for those looking to Escape to the Country

This is not the first time the BBC show has ventured into the north of Scotland.

On episode 31 of series 24, host Jules showed an Isle of Wight couple around three homes in the Cairngorms.

One of the properties was near Glenshee, one was in Grantown-on-Spey, and another outside the village of Muir of Fowlis. The couple ultimately did not choose a house in the show, and opted to return for second viewings.

Earlier the same series, a Bournemouth couple moved to Pitlochry, after falling in love with the area during their honeymoon in 2016.