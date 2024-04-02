Aberdeenshire the dream for Sydney couple looking to Escape to the Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire the dream for Sydney couple looking to Escape to the Country

Will their budget of £400,000 be enough to get them their dream home in the north-east?

By Bailey Moreton
Host Jules Hudson will be taking a Sydney couple around several homes in Aberdeenshire to help them Escape to the Country. Image: Steve Gill Photography/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire is the dream destination for a Sydney couple looking to make their Escape to the Country.

The couple are appearing on the BBC programme for an episode airing Tuesday afternoon.

The show is in the north-east to try to find the couple their dream house, with host Jules Hudson showing off some of the finest properties £400,000 can buy.

The episode description reads: “With a budget of £400,000, Jules Hudson is on hand to make a Sydney couple’s dream of an escape to Aberdeenshire come true.

Away from the property shopping, Jules makes friends with some of the region’s hairy, horny residents…a herd of Highland cattle.”

North Scotland a popular choice for those looking to Escape to the Country

This is not the first time the BBC show has ventured into the north of Scotland.

On episode 31 of series 24, host Jules showed an Isle of Wight couple around three homes in the Cairngorms.

One of the properties was near Glenshee, one was in Grantown-on-Spey, and another outside the village of Muir of Fowlis. The couple ultimately did not choose a house in the show, and opted to return for second viewings.

Bournemouth couple Andrea and Phil Vivian on their new street at Windsor Gardens, in Pitlochry. They bought the house after appearing on Escape to the Country earlier in series 24. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Earlier the same series, a Bournemouth couple moved to Pitlochry, after falling in love with the area during their honeymoon in 2016.

Traitors stays faithful to the Highlands – booking castle until 2030

