Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers galore

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From Thai bistro nights to banging burgers, we’ve got your social calendar covered.

The Pig’s Wings

We love these guys, and they recently got real after posting about the difficulties which many small businesses are faced with.

It has never been so important to show your support to our small indy businesses, which are the life blood of the north-east.

Why not give their latest creation a try? The People’s Burger can be adapted to veggies and vegans, and looks absolutely outstanding.

Green Pastures Cafe

Complete with a gorgeous view, this award-winning gem can be found in Westhill.

Their next bistro night is on March 30, and will consist of a Thai night.

The sharing-style menu looks both delicious and authentic, featuring everything from crispy sweet and sour sea bass to deep-fried tamarind eggs.

These evenings regularly sell out, so do book a table.

Thorneybank Farm Shop

Without a doubt, Thorneybank Farm Shop is one of the coolest farm shops in the north-east.

Found at Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire, this place offers traditional food served by ultra-modern technology.

Simply choose your products via the touch screen, then watch as wee glass doors pop open to reveal the goods.

From school sponge and custard to fillet steak and pizza, it’s the ideal place to visit at the weekend.

The Albyn

Our food and drink quine, Julia Bryce, recently enjoyed a boozy brunch at The Albyn, ahead of its launch on March 24.

Featuring live music and a menu which makes us cry with happiness, it looks a cracker and is something that bit different.

Warning, dancing on tables comes with risks!

Maryculter House

This beautiful venue is celebrating, after its own in house wedding co-ordinator, Jocelyn Reid, scooped an award at The Top Tier Awards.

It’s not just the staff that make this such a popular spot, as the restaurant is also fantastic.

Only the freshest and most local ingredients are used, and you can also marvel at Maryculter’s incredible history.