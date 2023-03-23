Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers galore

We have got your social calendar sorted with award-winning cafes, farm shops and restaurants to try.

By Ellie House
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From Thai bistro nights to banging burgers, we’ve got your social calendar covered.

The Pig’s Wings

The burger of dreams. Photo supplied by The Pig’s Wings.

We love these guys, and they recently got real after posting about the difficulties which many small businesses are faced with.

It has never been so important to show your support to our small indy businesses, which are the life blood of the north-east.

Why not give their latest creation a try? The People’s Burger can be adapted to veggies and vegans, and looks absolutely outstanding.

Green Pastures Cafe

Becky Ferguson, who is behind the award-winning Green Pastures Cafe. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Complete with a gorgeous view, this award-winning gem can be found in Westhill.

Their next bistro night is on March 30, and will consist of a Thai night.

The sharing-style menu looks both delicious and authentic, featuring everything from crispy sweet and sour sea bass to deep-fried tamarind eggs.

These evenings regularly sell out, so do book a table.

Thorneybank Farm Shop

Thorneybank Farm Shop is a rare find. Picture by Nicola Stewart Photography.

Without a doubt, Thorneybank Farm Shop is one of the coolest farm shops in the north-east.

Found at Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire, this place offers traditional food served by ultra-modern technology.

Simply choose your products via the touch screen, then watch as wee glass doors pop open to reveal the goods.

From school sponge and custard to fillet steak and pizza, it’s the ideal place to visit at the weekend.

The Albyn

Owner Simon Cruickshank with some of his team at The Albyn, which has a brunch and a half on offer. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Our food and drink quine, Julia Bryce, recently enjoyed a boozy brunch at The Albyn, ahead of its launch on March 24.

Featuring live music and a menu which makes us cry with happiness, it looks a cracker and is something that bit different.

Warning, dancing on tables comes with risks!

Maryculter House

Maryculter House Hotel offers a gorgeous spot where you can enjoy delicious local produce. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

This beautiful venue is celebrating, after its own in house wedding co-ordinator, Jocelyn Reid, scooped an award at The Top Tier Awards.

It’s not just the staff that make this such a popular spot, as the restaurant is also fantastic.

Only the freshest and most local ingredients are used, and you can also marvel at Maryculter’s incredible history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Andrew Flintoff is said to be quitting Top Gear (Matt Crossick/PA)
Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff to ‘leave Top Gear’ as filming on series 34 halted
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Nearly 700,000 car drivers in London face a daily £12.50 ultra low emission zone fee when the scheme expands, according to new analysis (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Almost 700,000 London car drivers facing Ulez fee’ when zone expands
Crescent North is one of Springfield Properties new developments. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.
Elgin developer's survey reveals homeowners would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly properties
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 09.07.2021 URN:CR0029371 For food and drink MPT project - The Redshank Catering Co Picture:Peterhead Haddock in beer batter chips , mushy peas, lemon, tarta sauce Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness
Official estimates of UK Covid-19 infections will come to a halt on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Jewel in the crown’ Covid-19 infection survey bows out
Nearly all hand-held use of a mobile phone while driving on Britain’s roads was made illegal in legislation implemented in March last year (Alamy/PA)
Police warning over ‘worrying’ trend of drivers watching films on phones
people on paddleboards head towards the Yokohama skyline
Living in Yokohama: A human-scale metropolis with a focus on innovation
(Alamy/PA)
Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
More than one million people have been treated for Covid in England (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a million Covid patients treated in England, says NHS chief

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Lucy Reed was treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights last night. Image: Lucy Reed.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented