Ghost hunting in Oban and Hebrides? Four spooky spots as hunt begins TV series

As a ghost-hunting call in Oban and the Hebrides is made for a new TV series – here are four places producers might like to try

From the dark night stairs in Iona Abbey, to a wandering soul in Barcaldine Castle there is no end of possibilities for the makers of Help! My House is Haunted.

Back to Back, the show’s producer, is appealing for locations for the seventh series of its popular Discovery Channel Plus show.

Here are four places producers might like to try.

Iona Abbey night stairs

Iona Abbey, and the grounds it sits on, have been part of human settlements since before records began.

It was invaded by Vikings in the 8th and 9th Century.

In a bitter battle, it is said, many bodies were buried below the area that now forms the night stairs.

The night stairs lead to and from the former monks’ dormitories in the building now open for visitor accommodation hosted by The Iona Community.

There are tales of a man, dressed in monk’s clothing, who walks towards visitors in the area.

Many describe feeling shaken by the encounter – with others describing the monk as “walking right through them”.

Some say it is the ghost of St Columba, others say it is St Oran who was buried alive on the grounds of the cathedral.

Others say the darkness allows people’s minds to overthink, and it is a figment of their imagination.

Knipoch Hotel, Knipoch by Oban

The Knipoch Hotel has been the site of some very bad feelings in the past – with a bullet hole from one historic incident still visible in the dining room wall.

The Thane of Cawdor – or MacBeth – was shot and killed, but does his ghost still wander the halls?

Even today staff say there are some very strange goings on in the bottom corridor.

Staff have described a “friendly” ghost who appears to show himself at any time of day or night.

And there is a very strange smell of tobacco or cigar smoke – which is of course banned inside the building.

But there are no accounts of the ghost being malevolent, more of a friendly ghost, just like Caspar.

Barcaldine ‘Black’ Castle, Barcaldine, by Oban

With its spiral staircase and secret passages there is no doubt that if anywhere might be considered haunted, it could be at Barcaldine Castle.

According to a public survey conducted in 2013, many visitors to this castle hotel believe it to be haunted – possibly by the ghost of Donald Campbell, Laird of Barcaldine.

Guests often tell tales of hauntings in The Caithness Room, with sightings of a ghost in the grand room.

Many who have slept on the right side of the bed claim that they felt pressure on their back and legs.

Others report odd lights moving around The Caithness Room at night, with no clear explanation of how they got there.

Paolo Nutini slept in the castle during his last gig in Oban, but did he experience the ghost? He didn’t say.

Dunstaffnage Castle, Dunstaffnage by Oban

If Dunstaffnage weren’t said to be haunted we’d be worried.

It is listed on Wild About Argyll and the Isles website as having a very interesting resident.

The castle’s ghost is named Ell-maid of Dunstaffnage.

She is said to roam the castle ramparts dressed in green.

If she is smiling, good fortune is on its way; if she is crying, her clan – the Campbells knows that trouble lies ahead.

Back to Back asks anyone who’d like their home investigated to contact them at haunted@back2back.tv.

