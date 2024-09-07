Ghost hunting in Oban and Hebrides? Four spooky spots as hunt begins TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ghost hunting in Oban and Hebrides? Four spooky spots as hunt begins TV series

Producers are looking for homes to feature in Help! My House is Haunted.

By Louise Glen
Chris Fleming, Jayne Harris and Barri Ghai travel the length and breadth of the UK hunting down ghosts and paranormal activity.
Chris Fleming, Jayne Harris and Barri Ghai travel the length and breadth of the UK hunting down ghosts and paranormal activity.

As a ghost-hunting call in Oban and the Hebrides is made for a new TV series – here are four places producers might like to try

From the dark night stairs in Iona Abbey, to a wandering soul in Barcaldine Castle there is no end of possibilities for the makers of Help! My House is Haunted.

Back to Back, the show’s producer, is appealing for locations for the seventh series of its popular Discovery Channel Plus show.

Aerial view of Dunstaffnage Castle.
Have you seen the ghost of Dunstaffnage Castle?

Here are four places producers might like to try.

Iona Abbey night stairs

Iona Abbey, and the grounds it sits on, have been part of human settlements since before records began.

It was invaded by Vikings in the 8th and 9th Century.

In a bitter battle, it is said, many bodies were buried below the area that now forms the night stairs.

The night stairs lead to and from the former monks’ dormitories in the building now open for visitor accommodation hosted by The Iona Community.

Iona Abbey from St Oran's Chapel.
Iona Abbey.

There are tales of a man, dressed in monk’s clothing, who walks towards visitors in the area.

Many describe feeling shaken by the encounter – with others describing the monk as “walking right through them”.

Some say it is the ghost of St Columba, others say it is St Oran who was buried alive on the grounds of the cathedral.

Others say the darkness allows people’s minds to overthink, and it is a figment of their imagination.

Knipoch Hotel, Knipoch by Oban

The Knipoch Hotel has been the site of some very bad feelings in the past – with a bullet hole from one historic incident still visible in the dining room wall.

The Thane of Cawdor – or MacBeth – was shot and killed, but does his ghost still wander the halls?

Even today staff say there are some very strange goings on in the bottom corridor.

Knipoch Hotel
The Knipoch Hotel at night.

Staff have described a “friendly” ghost who appears to show himself at any time of day or night.

And there is a very strange smell of tobacco or cigar smoke – which is of course banned inside the building.

But there are no accounts of the ghost being malevolent, more of a friendly ghost, just like Caspar.

Barcaldine ‘Black’ Castle, Barcaldine, by Oban

With its spiral staircase and secret passages there is no doubt that if anywhere might be considered haunted, it could be at Barcaldine Castle.

According to a public survey conducted in 2013, many visitors to this castle hotel believe it to be haunted – possibly by the ghost of Donald Campbell, Laird of Barcaldine.

Barcaldine Castle near Oban.
Barcaldine Castle near Oban.

Guests often tell tales of hauntings in The Caithness Room, with sightings of a ghost in the grand room.

Many who have slept on the right side of the bed claim that they felt pressure on their back and legs.

Others report odd lights moving around The Caithness Room at night, with no clear explanation of how they got there.

Paolo Nutini slept in the castle during his last gig in Oban, but did he experience the ghost? He didn’t say.

Dunstaffnage Castle, Dunstaffnage by Oban

If Dunstaffnage weren’t said to be haunted we’d be worried.

It is listed on Wild About Argyll and the Isles website as having a very interesting resident.

The castle’s ghost is named Ell-maid of Dunstaffnage.

She is said to roam the castle ramparts dressed in green.

If she is smiling, good fortune is on its way; if she is crying, her clan – the Campbells knows that trouble lies ahead.

Back to Back asks anyone who’d like their home investigated to contact them at haunted@back2back.tv.

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation