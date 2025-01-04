Buckie Great British Bake Off veteran returns for Hogmanay special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Buckie Great British Bake Off veteran returns for Hogmanay special

In the special episode, Norman Calder taught Alison Hammond some words in Doric.

Norman Calder returned to the show for the Hogmanay special. Image: Channel 4.
By Ena Saracevic

A Buckie Great British Bake Off veteran returned for a special Hogmanay episode.

Norman Calder, who lives in Buckie but is originally from Portknockie, took part in yesterday’s The Great New Year’s Bake Off.

He won the hearts of the nation during his spell in the tent in 2014, where thousands of viewers took to social media upset at his departure from the show.  

Mr Calder, who spent much of his life working in the merchant navy, later earned the nickname ‘Stormin’ Norman’ from Bake Off viewers.

A mixture of familiar Scottish faces from previous seasons joined to take part in a trio of baking challenges.

Norman won the hearts of the nation when he appeared in Season Five of the Bake Off. Image: Channel 4.

Joining the Buckie baker was previous contestants Kevin, Nicky, James, Lea
and Peter who is the youngest winner of the show.

The first task was for the bakers to make their very own signature Scottish black bun.

Norman opted for a macaroon bar, which is a combination of icing sugar and potato.

Upon review, this immediately earned him a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

“This tastes absolutely delicious,” the judge remarked.

Buckie baker taught Alison Hammond some Doric

During the programme, Norman shared a few quips with television presenter Alison Hammond.

The Buckie baker even taught her some Doric.

After Alison told the baker she heard that he spoke “Dorlic” he swiftly corrected her pronunciation and started sharing some of the dialect.

Norman taught Alison Hammond some Doric. Image: Channel 4.

Norman added: “If I met you or one of my friends, I wouldn’t say good morning or how are you – I’d say fit like.

“Your correct reply would be I’m nae bad, foos yersel? Just chavin’ awa,”

“I’m having a walk?” Alison questioned.

“No, it’s I’m chavin’ awa. I’m working away.”

The technical challenge for bakers was to make their own shortbread and to decorate it with royal icing.

However, the catch was that the group were given no recipe or measurements. This part of the competition was also judged blindly.

Norman’s shortbread decorated with royal icing. Image: Channel 4.

While he made the shortbread, Norman told Alison: “Last year I entered the shortbread showdown for the best shortbread in the Highlands,”

“And where did you come?” she asked.

“I wasn’t first, let’s just put it that way.”

Judge Prue Leith wasn’t a fan of the shortbread either, saying it was “decorated in a hurry” and “very raw”.

However, Mr Calder added that he thinks semolina is a secret ingredient for his shortbread though this wasn’t available.

Norman’s seven-layered pavlova tower

The showstopper challenge was to create an “elaborate freestanding dessert” based on the dessert cranachan.

Norman decided to create a seven-layered pavlova tower filled with whisky and honey cranachan cream. The dessert was sprinkled with oats and fresh raspberries.

He also added shortbread on the side – made with his own recipe which included semolina.

The judges with Norman’s showstopper. Image: Channel 4.

However, tragedy struck when the two top layers fell off.

“It does look like a mess,” Prue quipped when she saw the dessert.

Paul agreed, noting that pavlova “doesn’t lend itself to go that high.”

However, when Mr Holiday took a bite of the dessert, he immediately left the judging table which left everyone confused.

He returned with a chair, placed it down and sat while he dug into the rest of the dessert.

“That whisky level is spot on,” he said before shaking Norman’s hand.

“It looks like a mess but it tastes amazing,”

Shortbread was ‘most delicious’ bake of the episode

The judges then looked at the Buckie baker’s own shortbread, which immediately earned another handshake from Paul after he took a bite.

Amongst the judges, Prue said: “The most delicious thing that we tasted was Norman’s shortbread which we didn’t even ask for.”

However, at the end of the day, it was Peter who won the Hogmanay bake off.

The episode ended with a ceilidh in the tent – and all bakers celebrated by dancing together for their new year celebrations.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Norman said at the end of the programme.

“Happy new year everybody!”

Conversation