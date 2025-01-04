Buckie Great British Bake Off veteran returns for Hogmanay special

A Buckie Great British Bake Off veteran returned for a special Hogmanay episode.

Norman Calder, who lives in Buckie but is originally from Portknockie, took part in yesterday’s The Great New Year’s Bake Off.

He won the hearts of the nation during his spell in the tent in 2014, where thousands of viewers took to social media upset at his departure from the show.

Mr Calder, who spent much of his life working in the merchant navy, later earned the nickname ‘Stormin’ Norman’ from Bake Off viewers.

A mixture of familiar Scottish faces from previous seasons joined to take part in a trio of baking challenges.

Joining the Buckie baker was previous contestants Kevin, Nicky, James, Lea

and Peter who is the youngest winner of the show.

The first task was for the bakers to make their very own signature Scottish black bun.

Norman opted for a macaroon bar, which is a combination of icing sugar and potato.

Upon review, this immediately earned him a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

“This tastes absolutely delicious,” the judge remarked.

Buckie baker taught Alison Hammond some Doric

During the programme, Norman shared a few quips with television presenter Alison Hammond.

The Buckie baker even taught her some Doric.

After Alison told the baker she heard that he spoke “Dorlic” he swiftly corrected her pronunciation and started sharing some of the dialect.

Norman added: “If I met you or one of my friends, I wouldn’t say good morning or how are you – I’d say fit like.

“Your correct reply would be I’m nae bad, foos yersel? Just chavin’ awa,”

“I’m having a walk?” Alison questioned.

“No, it’s I’m chavin’ awa. I’m working away.”

The technical challenge for bakers was to make their own shortbread and to decorate it with royal icing.

However, the catch was that the group were given no recipe or measurements. This part of the competition was also judged blindly.

While he made the shortbread, Norman told Alison: “Last year I entered the shortbread showdown for the best shortbread in the Highlands,”

“And where did you come?” she asked.

“I wasn’t first, let’s just put it that way.”

Judge Prue Leith wasn’t a fan of the shortbread either, saying it was “decorated in a hurry” and “very raw”.

However, Mr Calder added that he thinks semolina is a secret ingredient for his shortbread though this wasn’t available.

Norman’s seven-layered pavlova tower

The showstopper challenge was to create an “elaborate freestanding dessert” based on the dessert cranachan.

Norman decided to create a seven-layered pavlova tower filled with whisky and honey cranachan cream. The dessert was sprinkled with oats and fresh raspberries.

He also added shortbread on the side – made with his own recipe which included semolina.

However, tragedy struck when the two top layers fell off.

“It does look like a mess,” Prue quipped when she saw the dessert.

Paul agreed, noting that pavlova “doesn’t lend itself to go that high.”

However, when Mr Holiday took a bite of the dessert, he immediately left the judging table which left everyone confused.

He returned with a chair, placed it down and sat while he dug into the rest of the dessert.

“That whisky level is spot on,” he said before shaking Norman’s hand.

“It looks like a mess but it tastes amazing,”

Shortbread was ‘most delicious’ bake of the episode

The judges then looked at the Buckie baker’s own shortbread, which immediately earned another handshake from Paul after he took a bite.

Amongst the judges, Prue said: “The most delicious thing that we tasted was Norman’s shortbread which we didn’t even ask for.”

However, at the end of the day, it was Peter who won the Hogmanay bake off.

The episode ended with a ceilidh in the tent – and all bakers celebrated by dancing together for their new year celebrations.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Norman said at the end of the programme.

“Happy new year everybody!”