Save money on two amazing Aberdeen Performing Arts shows

Don't delay! This offer is for shows on a limited run this July.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Trygve Wakenshaw from New Zealand will make you laugh out loud in Silly Little Things.
Trygve Wakenshaw from New Zealand will make you laugh out loud in Silly Little Things.

Here’s a bargain on Aberdeen Performing Arts tickets! Pay £18 and you’ll get tickets to see two incredible shows at the Lemon Tree this month.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) is offering audiences a deal that’s hard to refuse!

Instead of shelling out £24 to see two shows at the Lemon Tree for one night later this July, you’ll only need to pay £18!

The back-to-back shows feature two of the Southern Hemisphere’s most entertaining artists.

Silly Little Things

One of them is Trygve Wakenshaw who will give local audiences a glimpse of his new show before its world premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The show called Silly Little Things is a comedy performance highlighting the Kiwi artist’s skills as a mime and clown. Funny and at times introspective, it explores friendships and what can make or break them.

Stuart Mitchell, marketing executive at Aberdeen Performing Arts, says: “This show is a bit unusual, a little surreal.

“Trygve’s shows go down really well. The Guardian recently nominated the show as one of the top comedy shows to see at this year’s Fringe. So we are really pleased to have him here.”

In 2015, Trygve’s performance was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Two years later, his show Trygve Versus A Baby completely sold out.

headshot of a smiling Trygve Wakenshaw
Trygve Wakenshaw was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the 2015 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

The performing artist is looking forward to visiting the north-east of Scotland. He says: “I couldn’t be happier to be previewing my newest show in Aberdeen. It’s going to be absolutely magical.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Aberdeen of course, I’ve never been before. I’ll have to go sightseeing! I’m going to have to spend some time touring the Granite City and enjoy an ice cream while looking out over the rivers Dee and Don as they meet the nightly North Sea.

“If you have any recommendations please DM me on Instagram @trygvewakenshaw.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season

The other show that’s part of APA’s exclusive offer is Lucy Peach’s My Greatest Period Ever. Find out more about it here.

Both shows are part of the organisation’s International Season which kicked off this year. Stuart explains: “It’s a chance for us to take cutting edge performances from around the world and stage them here. This way, we allow people in Aberdeen to see something different.

“It’s a lot of performances that are going to the Edinburgh Fringe. So this is a unique chance to see them ahead of that and be among the first people to see the shows.

Exclusive offer on Aberdeen Performing Arts tickets

Trygve performs as a mime and clown in Silly Little Things
Silly Little Things highlights Trygve’s skills as a mime and clown.

The offer to see both Silly Little Things and My Greatest Period Ever is an amazing deal for families who want to introduce their children to the performing arts.

It’s also for avid theatregoers who want to see something fresh or for those who just want to go for a great night out.

Both shows will be held at the Lemon Tree, an intimate venue that provides an up close and personal experience with the performing artists.

They will run for only two nights so don’t miss this limited run!

Book your seats now and avail this unmissable deal on Aberdeen Performing Arts tickets!

