Zippos Circus: Why the founder of ‘Britain’s biggest touring circus’ finally settled in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Zippos Circus: Why the founder of ‘Britain’s biggest touring circus’ finally settled in Banff

The founder of Zippos Circus, Martin Burton, has lived in Banff over the last 10 years.

Martin Burton, founder of Zippos Circus
Martin Burton, founder of Zippos Circus
By Lottie Hood

It was 10 years ago today when the travelling Zippos Circus founder Martin Burton finally decided to settle down on the northern coast of Aberdeenshire.

His circus had just pitched up at Banff Links when he came across a house with a For Sale sign.

He said: “I looked in the window and I looked at the sea which was ten feet from the window.

“And I told my wife ‘We’re going to buy that house.'”

After spotting six dolphins swimming from the window, it sealed the deal and three months later, they moved in.

Alongside Findlater Castle and a good distillery, the seaside home remains one of his favourite north-east spots where they stay for half the year in between touring with his pride and joy, Zippos Circus.

With Zippos visiting Banff, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven this month, we had a chat with Martin about his many adventures around the UK, and the world, through his work.

Adventures which included, at one point, Cuba…

Zippos Circus Big Top tent at night
Zippos Circus has been running for over 50 years. Image: Piet-Hein Out

World travels and asking Fidel Castro to sign a cigar

In any conversation regarding jobs, it would be safe to say, Martin’s role running the “biggest touring circus in Britain” would probably provoke the most curiosity.

It was clowning which first got Martin into the circus.

After getting the opportunity to do shows as a clown through a mime company, he gave up his intended career to become a school teacher and instead pursued clowning for 35 years.

La Loka and Paulo Dos Santos
La Loka and Paulo Dos Santos are this year’s clowns at Zippos. Image: Piet-Hein Out

Running Zippos, has taken him around the world from Spain to Cuba in his hunt to find the next greatest acts.

While he picked up some incredible performers, there is one souvenir he never managed to get his hands on.

Martin said: “I went to Cuba so many times in the end, they said to me ‘Mr Martin you’ve been coming here for 35 years, we’re really grateful for your support. Is there anything at all you would like?’

“I said, ‘Yes, I’d like Castro to sign this cigar for me’. They looked at me and they said no. That was one step too far apparently.”

Unfortunately Covid put a stop to the world travelling: “Now I sit and watch YouTube videos and I hate it.”

Mongolian Warriors at Zippos Circus
Zippos Mongolian Warriors. Image: Piet-Hein Out

Scottish audiences travel the furthest

However, every year Martin looks forward to his UK travels providing exciting family-friendly fun with Zippos from the south coast of Britain to Elgin and in some years, Wick and Thurso.

Always enjoying visiting the north and north-east towns, Martin said Scottish audiences are the most dedicated to coming to see the show.

“In Elgin, there’s one family who always drive from Wick to Elgin to see the circus,” he added.

“People will come a long way. In London, it’s unlikely they’re going to come more than two miles. “In Scotland they’ll travel 35 miles to see the circus any day of the week.”

Martin Burton , founder of Zippos Circus, who lives in Banff
Martin said certain north-east towns have different habits. Image: Piet-Hein Out
Zippos Circus act
Martin said they use light, sound and wonderful costumes to keep acts fresh. Image: Piet-Hein Out

The secret of Zippos Circus

When asked how he keeps each act new and exciting, Martin said like comedy, circus acts originate from three or four original disciplines.

“But they then embellish them and make them look different,” he explained.

“So it’s a question of using light, sound, fabulous costumes and presenting it in an exciting and different way.”

This year, Zippos’ aerial maestro Alex Michael will be revisiting an original routine from the trapeze (and leotard) creator himself, Jules Léotard.

Alex Michael trapeze artist at Zippos circus, whos founder lives in Banff
Alex Michael will be carrying out a daring performance. Image: Piet-Hein Out

This year, Martin said Alex is taking on the risky routine: “He literally lets go of one trapeze, flies 10 meters through the air, catches the other and he’s 15 meters high when he’s doing it.

“So there’s no room for error.”

One of Martin favourite acts though are the clowns which this year includes the “fabulous” Ukrainian female clown La Loka.

La Loka from Zippos circus, whos founder lives in Banff
La Loka. Image: Piet-Hein Out

Queen’s Silver Jubilee mishap

In Zippos’ long history, one of the highlights was when they were invited to the gardens of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Even if Martin ended up having to apologise to the Duke of Edinburgh after a case of mistaken identity.

Dressed at the event in a ringmaster outfit, he was chatting to the royal who was wearing a straw hat when a six-year-old walked up to Martin and asked him if he was the king.

The Duke of Edinburgh.
Martin was asked if he was the Duke of Edinburgh. Image: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

“I said ‘no, he is the Duke of Edinburgh’. The boy turned to look at the Duke of Edinburgh and then at me and said ‘You liar’ and walked off.

“I said to the Duke of Edinburgh ‘I’m terribly sorry sir’.”

Despite the royal highs, he added nothing is better than seeing the audiences after a show.

He said: “They arrive and they’re not sure what they’re going to get and they leave with a big smile on their face which is what we want to achieve.”

In the next few weeks, Zippos Circus is visiting Banff (July 15 to 17), Fraserburgh (July 19 to 22) and Stonehaven (July 24 to 28). Readers of The P&J can use this unique code to get 30% off: ZC257.

More from What's On

Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum 2024: Everything you need to know
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Truly Scrumptious: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Aberdeen's HMT is an 'evening of wholesome…
Artist Joshua Ekekwe showing his latest exhibition to his Nigerian grandmother. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen artist Joshua Ekekwe's new Music Hall exhibition faces most important review yet -…
The first Highland Games will be at Gordon Castle later this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland Games 2024: Where and when events are happening in the north and north-east
Pipe band competing in Forres.
MacPiping Hot Forres: More than 15,000 expected for return of pipe band championships to…
Highland dancing at the Inverness Highland Games
Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle
Tom Davis on a blue background laughing before his show at the Tvioli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Comedian Tom Davis on excitement at bringing 'joyous' show to Aberdeen
Catch the Banff Film Festival at the weekend. Banff Film Festival Press
5 things to do this weekend: Banff Mountain Film Festival and watch the rugby…
Main actor performing in This is Memorial Device.
“This is Memorial Device” - Coming to The Lemon Tree Theatre in Aberdeen
Still of Bonne & Clyde the Musical with a logo
Featuring an all-star cast, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical comes to Aberdeen

Conversation