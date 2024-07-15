Report reveals 3,370 students flats could be ‘in the pipeline’ for Aberdeen as university launches fight against Northern Hotel revamp

A study has revealed that 3,370 new student flats could be “in the pipeline” for Aberdeen – as university chiefs step up efforts to waylay private developments.

Across the past few years, Granite City hotels including the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane and former Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street have been converted into accommodation.

Recently plans were formed to turn the art deco Northern Hotel into another block, 18 months after it closed.

It comes amid evolving tastes among young people, with many eschewing the “cluster” style flats of old – with one bathroom shared between several residents and the odd argument about kitchen cupboard space…

Where could more Aberdeen student flats soon spring up?

Many of the new accommodation blocks could be springing up in the city centre.

Last September, plans for 383 student flats on the derelict site of a John Street pool hall were approved by the council.

Plans for vacant buildings on Union Street, at offices above Amarone, and on Union Terrace would soon follow.

And in addition to the hotels already transformed, the idea of turning the Northern Hotel into 47 one-bed flats was unveiled in April.

Why is Aberdeen University against the latest student flats schemes?

But all this could come at a cost to Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University – who offer hundreds of their own student apartments.

Aberdeen University has already expressed some concern about the proposal to turn the old TSB on Union Terrace into 28 flats.

And bosses have now taken aim at the Northern Hotel overhaul.

In a letter to Aberdeen City Council, they accuse the developers of failing to back up claims that further student accommodation is needed.

Director of estates and facilities, Morag Beers, adds: “The applicant has failed to demonstrate what specific need the proposed development is aimed at and if it is needed to meet a recorded increase in student numbers.

“In the absence of that information, the council cannot be satisfied that the application accords with the development plan and it should be refused.”

The objection also states that these claims are at odds with a council study which determined there is “not currently a shortage of student accommodation in Aberdeen”.

So ARE they really needed?

In response, developers behind the Northern Hotel scheme have submitted a report to the local authority outlining the current accommodation needs in the city.

Knight Frank’s latest City Market Report, from late 2023, indicates a surging student population will be in need of specific types of flats in the years to come.

It details the extent of purpose-built student accommodation deemed to be “in the pipeline” in Aberdeen.

It explains that student numbers at RGU have risen by 19% since 2017, and by 4% at Aberdeen University, with these set to grow further.

There are more than 10,000 full-time students at RGU and 12,000 at Aberdeen University.

To house these students, there are 19 university-run premises (including halls of residence or private sector stock leased out), which have 3,357 beds between them.

In 2022/23, the average weekly cost of staying in halls of residence was £124 per week at Aberdeen University and £136 per week at RGU.

Alternatively, there are 26 private purpose-built schemes, with 5,115 beds.

But 42% of these are not en-suite.

And what about in the future?

The report further reveals that an extra 3,370 student beds could be created in the city – though some of these are more likely to come to pass than others.

Of these plans, 1,482 beds have been granted approval by the local authority but are yet to be built (and may never come to fruition in some high profile examples, like 890-unit plans at Broadford Works).

Meanwhile, 1,888 beds remain in the planning system awaiting either approval or rejection from local chiefs.

Why do students prefer purpose-built Aberdeen flats?

Bauhaus Student is behind new developments at the Hilton Garden Inn and another former city centre hotel on Langstane Place.

They are also working to breathe new life into the old TSB at 17-19 Union Terrace.

In a letter explaining the need for the new flats there, they describe the city’s current options as “limited”.

The firm adds: “While student accommodation has traditionally been focused on shared cluster flats and catered halls of residence, student expectations and needs have

changed.”

Bauhaus cites experts who advise that “international students, in particular, do not want old-fashioned HMO-style flats”.

They “tend to favour a fully serviced studio and professionally managed experience”.

A virtual tour of the Bauhaus Aberdeen student flats in the former Hilton Garden Inn:

What are students Googling when thinking of an Aberdeen move?

The submission to the council concludes: “The data we have access to from our partners shows a clear demand for more private PBSA spaces and less interest in shared cluster properties.”

Internet research has also shown that most searches on the Aberdeen market have been for studios and one-bed properties.

And there is some further evidence of these shifting tastes…

Developers want to turn disused student flats near RGU in Garthdee into mainstream housing.

Ellon-based applicants Arnage Estates says the 8-10 Craigievar Crescent block at Kaimhill has been empty since the lease with the university ended.

Architects said students don’t fancy living in the residential area. And due to energy costs, many are “seeking all-inclusive rentals rather than rental of a flat and bills”.

Both the Northern Hotel and Union Terrace student flat plans remain undecided.

