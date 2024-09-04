Provenance Festival 2024: a fun and fascinating taste of Aberdeenshire

In these days of supermarkets and grocery home deliveries, it’s all too easy to take our food for granted. But behind the food on our plate, there’s a dedicated army of passionate producers who very often remain unknown and unacknowledged.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, the Provenance Festival 2024 aims to celebrate our local food and drink brands and the wonderful producers behind them.

Now in its fourth year, the nine-day festival will run from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 September 2024, with events throughout Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

From farm visits to exclusive tasting menus and food and drink masterclasses, the festival offers unique opportunities to get behind the scenes and hear the stories of iconic and sustainable local food and drink first-hand from the people who make it.

Explore fabulous food and drink

Launched in 2021 by Opportunity North East (ONE), the Provenance Festival is now delivered jointly by VisitAberdeenshire and ONE. Year on year, the festival has grown, attracting both more businesses and more visitors to get involved.

That means that this year there are even more events to visit and get involved with. The success of the festival in previous years has been such that VisitAberdeenshire received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for this year’s Provenance Festival, administered locally by Aberdeenshire Council.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The Provenance Festival is a brilliant opportunity for visitors and locals to explore deeper and find out more about food and drink offering in the region.” And he has encouraged businesses to proudly open their doors and share the secrets of their success.

Unique experiences in Aberdeenshire

Indeed, many of the brands taking part don’t often open their doors to visitors, so the festival is a unique opportunity to enjoy hands on experiences while learning about the local food and drink production on our doorstep in Aberdeenshire.

For example, did you know that venison is Scotland’s only truly native meat? Learn all about it at Tullynessle Deer Farm with its ‘talk and walk’ events. Meet the herd, walk in the stunning countryside and learn how to make the most of this uniquely native meat.

Or why not take the opportunity to visit Fieldfare CSA set in the Walled Garden of Balmakewan Farm in Laurencekirk, where you can explore the working garden, speak to the farmers and learn about the organic methods of food production.

Events throughout Aberdeen city

Around Aberdeen city there are plenty of events to get involved with too.

Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate an exclusive tasting session at Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour. Testament to the local provenance, the 19.2 in the name refers to the 19.2 miles distance from the parlour to the farm. Discover how real dairy ice cream is made, and more importantly, sample some of the most popular flavours.

If gin is your tipple of choice, The City of Aberdeen Distillery and Gin School is hosting events one of which is ‘Distil your own Scottish Gin’.

Prefer a relaxing cuppa? Then the herbal tea blending workshops are a chance to learn a new skill you can put to use in your very own kitchen.

There will be exclusive dining menus from businesses such as Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, The Chester Hotel, The Milton Brasserie in Crathes, Dean’s Bistro in Huntly, and Cammies Restaurant in Stonehaven.

However, there are many more events on offer too. View a full list on the Provenance Festival website.

The Provenance Festival is a brilliant opportunity for visitors and locals to explore deeper and find out more about food and drink offering in the region.

The Provenance Festival 2024 Hamper

If you want to enjoy a taste of north-east of Scotland in your own home, Marshall’s Farm Shop has created the Provenance Festival Hamper, celebrating the finest local products from the producers participating in Provenance Festival 2024.

The bespoke hamper feature a variety of Marshall’s Farm Shop’s own produce alongside a curated selection of items, including:

Fresh berries or jam from Castleton Farm

Venison from Balmoral Game

Local whiskies from Glen Garioch and Royal Lochnagar Distilleries

Craft gin from Little Brown Dog Spirits

Dips from D!P Club

Shortbread from Dean’s of Huntly

Cordials from Glenkindie Pantry

Premium coffee from Bennachie Coffee

Chocolate from Mackie’s of Scotland

Bread from Crusty Slice Bakehouse

Hampers are available to buy in-store at Marshall’s Farm Shop. Products are subject to availability, and are available on a mix-and-match basis.

There’s so much on offer at the Provenance Festival 2024, so get involved, have fun and gain a fresh appreciation of the fabulous local produce available throughout Aberdeenshire.

We’ll drink (and eat!) to that.

The Provenance Festival runs from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 September 2024, with pre-bookable events running throughout Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.