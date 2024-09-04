Provenance Festival 2024: a fun and fascinating taste of Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Provenance Festival 2024: a fun and fascinating taste of Aberdeenshire

Eat, drink and discover more about the delicious food and drink on our doorstep with the Provenance Festival 2024.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
food producers taking part in the provenance festival
Local producers are opening their doors with unique events and menus.

In these days of supermarkets and grocery home deliveries, it’s all too easy to take our food for granted. But behind the food on our plate, there’s a dedicated army of passionate producers who very often remain unknown and unacknowledged.

However, the Provenance Festival 2024 aims to celebrate our local food and drink brands and the wonderful producers behind them.

Now in its fourth year, the nine-day festival will run from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 September 2024, with events throughout Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

From farm visits to exclusive tasting menus and food and drink masterclasses, the festival offers unique opportunities to get behind the scenes and hear the stories of iconic and sustainable local food and drink first-hand from the people who make it.

Explore fabulous food and drink

Launched in 2021 by Opportunity North East (ONE), the Provenance Festival is now delivered jointly by VisitAberdeenshire and ONE. Year on year, the festival has grown, attracting both more businesses and more visitors to get involved.

organic vegetables
Organic and biodynamically grown produce from Fieldfare CSA.

That means that this year there are even more events to visit and get involved with. The success of the festival in previous years has been such that VisitAberdeenshire received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for this year’s Provenance Festival, administered locally by Aberdeenshire Council.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The Provenance Festival is a brilliant opportunity for visitors and locals to explore deeper and find out more about food and drink offering in the region.” And he has encouraged businesses to proudly open their doors and share the secrets of their success.

Unique experiences in Aberdeenshire

Indeed, many of the brands taking part don’t often open their doors to visitors, so the festival is a unique opportunity to enjoy hands on experiences while learning about the local food and drink production on our doorstep in Aberdeenshire.

For example, did you know that venison is Scotland’s only truly native meat? Learn all about it at Tullynessle Deer Farm with its ‘talk and walk’ events. Meet the herd, walk in the stunning countryside and learn how to make the most of this uniquely native meat.

Or why not take the opportunity to visit Fieldfare CSA set in the Walled Garden of Balmakewan Farm in Laurencekirk, where you can explore the working garden, speak to the farmers and learn about the organic methods of food production.

Events throughout Aberdeen city

Around Aberdeen city there are plenty of events to get involved with too.

plate of seafood
Locally caught seafood platter from Cammies Seafood.

Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate an exclusive tasting session at Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour. Testament to the local provenance, the 19.2 in the name refers to the 19.2 miles distance from the parlour to the farm. Discover how real dairy ice cream is made, and more importantly, sample some of the most popular flavours.

If gin is your tipple of choice, The City of Aberdeen Distillery and Gin School is hosting events one of which is ‘Distil your own Scottish Gin’.

Prefer a relaxing cuppa? Then the herbal tea blending workshops are a chance to learn a new skill you can put to use in your very own kitchen.

There will be exclusive dining menus from businesses such as Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, The Chester Hotel, The Milton Brasserie in Crathes, Dean’s Bistro in Huntly, and Cammies Restaurant in Stonehaven.

However, there are many more events on offer too. View a full list on the Provenance Festival website.

The Provenance Festival 2024 Hamper

If you want to enjoy a taste of north-east of Scotland in your own home, Marshall’s Farm Shop has created the Provenance Festival Hamper, celebrating the finest local products from the producers participating in Provenance Festival 2024.

The bespoke hamper feature a variety of Marshall’s Farm Shop’s own produce alongside a curated selection of items, including:

Fresh berries or jam from Castleton Farm
Venison from Balmoral Game
Local whiskies from Glen Garioch and Royal Lochnagar Distilleries
Craft gin from Little Brown Dog Spirits
Dips from D!P Club
Shortbread from Dean’s of Huntly
Cordials from Glenkindie Pantry
Premium coffee from Bennachie Coffee
Chocolate from Mackie’s of Scotland
Bread from Crusty Slice Bakehouse

Hampers are available to buy in-store at Marshall’s Farm Shop. Products are subject to availability, and are available on a mix-and-match basis.

There’s so much on offer at the Provenance Festival 2024, so get involved, have fun and gain a fresh appreciation of the fabulous local produce available throughout Aberdeenshire.

We’ll drink (and eat!) to that.

The Provenance Festival runs from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 September 2024, with pre-bookable events running throughout Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

 

