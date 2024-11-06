Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: A list of events in the north and north-east

Remembrance Sunday events are being held this Sunday honouring those who lost their lives during service to their country.

Armistice Day on November 11, falls on Monday this year and commemorates the selfless sacrifice of fallen soldiers during World War I.

It has been tradition since being started in 1919 by King George V.

Communities have since come together annually to pay their respects by displaying the symbolic red poppy and carrying out a minute silence.

The Royal British Legion Scotland says Remembrance Sunday “is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life”.

Here are some of the events taking place this Remembrance Sunday across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Highlands

Inverness

A Remembrance Day parade will take place on Sunday, November 10 2024 between 2pm and 5pm in the city centre.

It will form on Huntly Street at around 2.15pm and ends at Cavell Gardens where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 3pm.

The parade then returns to Huntly Street at around 3.35pm, concluding at around 4pm.

Several roads will be closed including Huntly Street, Ness Bridge, Castle Street, High Street and Bridge Street to allow the parade through.

The Infirmary Bridge will be closed between 1pm and 5pm.

Dingwall

Several road closures will be in place for Sunday November 10, to allow for the Remembrance Day parade to pass.

From 10am until 12.30pm, there will be closures on High Street, South Church Street and George Street.

An event will take place at Gudgees Grill from 1pm until 4pm.

Nairn

The Nairn Legion Club are spearheading the event, which will begin with a parade forming at around 8.50am at the Legion Club on Cawdor Street.

From there they will march to St Ninian’s Church where a service will take place at 9.30am, followed by the Act of Remembrance at the Nairn War Memorial at 10.45am.

Brora

Veterans will parade from the Scout Hall down to the War Memorial beginning at 10.25am on Sunday November 10.

Thurso

Thurso Royal British Legion has organised the Remembrance Day parade, which begins at on Riverside Road at 10.30am before marching to the War Memorial.

A service will begin at 10.45am, followed by a minute’s silence at the memorial, with a reception planned at 1pm at the Clubrooms.

Fort Augustus

A Remembrance Parade will take place from the Legion Club to the Memorial Hall beginning at 10am on Sunday November 10. The service will begin at 11am.

Wick

On Sunday November 10, a Remembrance Parade will take place at 10.45am at Market Square heading towards the War Memorial, followed by a service at Wick St Fergus Church at 11.30am.

Moray

Forres

The Remembrance Parade will begin at 10.35am at St Leonard’s Church on Forres High Street before making its way down to the War Memorial.

The service at the memorial begins at 10.50am and includes a one-minute silence, with the parade returning to the High Street around 11.35am.

Elgin

A wreath-laying will take place at the Plainstones on Elgin High Street at around 11am on Sunday, November 10, followed by a service in St Leonard’s Church.

Buckie

A wreath-laying will take place at the Cluny Square in Buckie 11am on Sunday, November 10, followed by a service in St Giles Church.

Lossiemouth

A wreath-laying will take place at 11am at Pitgaveny Street, with a service at 11.30am at St Geraldine’s High Church.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Remembrance Sunday event will take place on Sunday November 10 with a parade and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill.

The military parade will form up on Back Wynd and will set off at 10.35am and head to the War Memorial, Schoolhill.

At 10.50am the Armistice Service of Remembrance and laying of the wreaths will commence at the War Memorial conducted by Rev. Tanya Webster.

There will be a one-minute silence at 11am.

A Service of Remembrance will also be taking place from 10.50am at the Kirk of the St Nicholas.

Inverurie

The Inverurie Legion will be hosting a Remembrance Ceilidh on November 8 at The Drouthy Laird starting at 7.30pm.

Fraserburgh

A Remembrance Parade will gather at 10.30am at Saltoun Square before making its way down to the War Memorial.

Oldmeldrum

The parade will leave the Oldemeldrum Legion Club from 10.35am on Sunday, November 10.

Peterhead

Peterhead’s parade will step off from Broad Street at 10.30am on Sunday November 10, and will make its way from Broad Street, Marischal Street, Kirk Street and arrive at the Peterhead War Memorial at 10.40am. There will be a two-minute silence at the memorial.

Ellon

The Remembrance Parade will gather outside the Ellon Legion Club at Victoria Hall at 10.15am before setting off for the War Memorial at The Square.

A wreath will be laid at the memorial at around 10.35am, followed by a service at Ellon Parish Church.

Then attendees are welcome back to Ellon Legion for refreshments.