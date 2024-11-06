North Coast 500 hotel with village shop on sale for £1.1m

A ‘much-loved’ hotel on the iconic North Coast 500 route is on sale for £1.1million.

Tigh an Eilean is the only hotel and bar in the Highland village of Sheildaig.

It’s on the market due to the retirement of its owner, who has run the ‘hub of this remote community’ for more than 25 years.

Each of the 11 ensuite bedrooms are individually decorated with front-facing windows overlooking the water.

According to the hotel’s website: “A great deal of wildlife can be spotted from your room.

“Look out for pine martins, otters, sea eagles, herons, divers and our pair of oystercatchers.”

The hotel’s second floor also has a self-contained flat with a bedroom, a living room, a bathroom, and a kitchenette.

Hotel sits along the famous NC500 driving route

The restaurant – Shieldaig Bar & Coastal Kitchen – is popular with tourists and locals can seat up to 24, serving up the freshest seafood from local fishing boats.

It is in a bright yellow extension of the main building with front-facing outdoor seating.

There is also a large beer garden with panoramic views across the loch.

Public areas downstairs include three cosy sitting rooms and a resident’s bar – the perfect spot for a drink or afternoon tea.

The hotel also has a staff block at the rear of the main building with capacity for seven staff and includes four ensuite rooms.

In addition to the hotel, a general store is included in the sale, offering a variety of produce, snacks and drinks.

A housing plot with planning consent to the rear of the hotel in an elevated position overlooking Shieldaig Island is also included.

Overlooking Loch Torridon and lying in the shadow of Ben Shieldaig, the village is a haven for tourists but also has a busy working harbour.

According to estate agent Cornerstone, Tigh an Eilean is “One of the best family-run hotels on the northwest coast of Scotland” and the sale “is a rare opportunity to acquire one of Scotland’s best-located hotels.”

The listing adds: “This is undoubtedly a fantastic opportunity for new owners with fresh drive and ideas to inherit a well-established and much-loved hotel.”