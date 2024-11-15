Aberdeen Christmas Village 2024: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2024: All you need to know

There's a new Bavarian Fun House and old carnival favourite the Twister is one of the rides.

The Christmas Village is now open. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village makes its much-anticipated return to the city’s Broad Street, with a bumper line-up of festive fun.

The annual event hosted by Codona’s, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and various other businesses is well-loved and well-attended.

This year’s village will feature the usual attractions including the maker’s market, festive fairground and ice rink.

Here’s what visitors have to look forward to when the Christmas Village open on November 14.

Crowds gathered for the opening of the village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What’s there to do at the Aberdeen Christmas Village?

Some changes have been made with the addition of the Twister ride and the Bavarian Fun House.

Other rides have returned including the helter skelter, carousel, bungee trampolines, balloon ride, Ferris Wheel, and Avalanche.

Visitors can also get their skates on and take to the ice rink outside Marischal College, a popular feature every year with families.

There is also a selection of food vendors serving up German bratwursts from the Swing Grill, cocktails by Ten Dollar Shake and local craft beer from Fierce.

New additions to the food scene include We Love Crumble and Tucan plus established north-east favourites, Big Manny’s Pizza and Hot Chip.

Opening times?

Fairground Rides

  • Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 10pm
  • Friday: 12pm – 11pm
  • Saturday: 10am – Midnight
  • Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Ice Rink

  • Monday – Friday: 12pm – 10pm
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Food and Drinks

  • Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 10pm
  • Friday: 12pm – Midnight
  • Saturday: 10am – Midnight
  • Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Curated in the Quad

  • Friday: 12pm – 7pm
  • Saturday: 11am – 7pm
  • Sunday: 11am – 6pm (Extended hours on Sunday 17th November: 11am – 8pm)

The Christmas Village will run from November 14 until December 31.

The price list has been revealed for the Christmas Village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Prices?

Ice Rink

Off peak offer is available 12pm-6pm Mon – Thurs (excluding school holidays) at £5 per session (per person) for 20 minutes, including skate hire.

All other times – £8 per session per person.

Fairground Rides

  • Ferris Wheel – £4
  • Bavarian Fun House – £3 or £5 for one adult and one child
  • Bungy Trampolines – £6
  • Balloon Ride – £3
  • Children’s Carousel – £3
  • Helter Skelter – £3 per person or £5 for one adult and one child
  • Avalanche – £4
  • Twister – £4

Road closures?

Due to the location of the village several diversions have been put in place.

Upperkirkgate has been closed meaning traffic from Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane will need to take Loch Street, down St Andrews St, Blackfriars Street and down Schoolhill.

Bus routes have been rerouted as well with the 19 Service to Tillydrone turning onto Blackfriars Street and turning round at Loch Street roundabout and vice versa to Peterculter.

The ice rink is back this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What’s in the Quad?

Curated in the Quad welcomes 45 stallholders this Christmas period with everything from jewellery to candles to beer to cookies.

The event supports and promotes a large array of local producers from across the north-east.

These include Brew Toon, Crystal Kalm, Little Molly’s Cheesecake, Pryde of Place, Very Spexy and Cookie Cult.

The market runs for six consecutive weekends from November 15 until December 22.

View the list of stallholders in the Quad.

Conversation