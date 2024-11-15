Aberdeen Christmas Village 2024: All you need to know

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village makes its much-anticipated return to the city’s Broad Street, with a bumper line-up of festive fun.

The annual event hosted by Codona’s, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and various other businesses is well-loved and well-attended.

This year’s village will feature the usual attractions including the maker’s market, festive fairground and ice rink.

Here’s what visitors have to look forward to when the Christmas Village open on November 14.

What’s there to do at the Aberdeen Christmas Village?

Some changes have been made with the addition of the Twister ride and the Bavarian Fun House.

Other rides have returned including the helter skelter, carousel, bungee trampolines, balloon ride, Ferris Wheel, and Avalanche.

Visitors can also get their skates on and take to the ice rink outside Marischal College, a popular feature every year with families.

There is also a selection of food vendors serving up German bratwursts from the Swing Grill, cocktails by Ten Dollar Shake and local craft beer from Fierce.

New additions to the food scene include We Love Crumble and Tucan plus established north-east favourites, Big Manny’s Pizza and Hot Chip.

Opening times?

Fairground Rides

Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – 11pm

Saturday: 10am – Midnight

Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Ice Rink

Monday – Friday: 12pm – 10pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Food and Drinks

Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – Midnight

Saturday: 10am – Midnight

Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Curated in the Quad

Friday: 12pm – 7pm

Saturday: 11am – 7pm

Sunday: 11am – 6pm (Extended hours on Sunday 17th November: 11am – 8pm)

The Christmas Village will run from November 14 until December 31.

Prices?

Ice Rink

Off peak offer is available 12pm-6pm Mon – Thurs (excluding school holidays) at £5 per session (per person) for 20 minutes, including skate hire.

All other times – £8 per session per person.

Fairground Rides

Ferris Wheel – £4

Bavarian Fun House – £3 or £5 for one adult and one child

Bungy Trampolines – £6

Balloon Ride – £3

Children’s Carousel – £3

Helter Skelter – £3 per person or £5 for one adult and one child

Avalanche – £4

Twister – £4

Road closures?

Due to the location of the village several diversions have been put in place.

Upperkirkgate has been closed meaning traffic from Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane will need to take Loch Street, down St Andrews St, Blackfriars Street and down Schoolhill.

Bus routes have been rerouted as well with the 19 Service to Tillydrone turning onto Blackfriars Street and turning round at Loch Street roundabout and vice versa to Peterculter.

What’s in the Quad?

Curated in the Quad welcomes 45 stallholders this Christmas period with everything from jewellery to candles to beer to cookies.

The event supports and promotes a large array of local producers from across the north-east.

These include Brew Toon, Crystal Kalm, Little Molly’s Cheesecake, Pryde of Place, Very Spexy and Cookie Cult.

The market runs for six consecutive weekends from November 15 until December 22.

View the list of stallholders in the Quad.

