New three-day dance music festival is coming to Aberdeen

Featuring some of the biggest names in dance music, make sure the Granite City Festival Weekender is on your list for next summer.

In partnership with ATA Events
Revellers at a music festival
The Granite City Festival Weekender will take place in Hazlehead Park over three days in June 2025.

In summer 2025 a new dance music festival is coming to Aberdeen, and it’s going to be big.

Running for three days from Friday 27 June to Sunday 29 June, the Granite City Festival Weekender 2025 is bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to the city’s Hazlehead Park.

What’s more, the final day of the festival is family focussed to make sure no one misses out. So, if you thought having young children meant your music festival days were behind you, think again.

The line-up that has been announced so far is impressive; it includes names like Example, Judge Jules, Darren Styles and Mauro Picotti – all of which set the tone for a quality event that’s not to missed by dance music fans.

Confirmation of performers for the other two days is due to be announced within the next few weeks, but if Saturday is anything to go by, the line-ups won’t disappoint.

dance music festival at night with lights
Friday night will feature house and techno DJs from Cultivate records.

Top house and techno artists

We spoke to Charlotte Ramsay from festival organisers, ATA Events, to find out more. So, what can we expect from each of the three days?

Charlotte gave us a run down. She said: “On the Friday we’re working with Cultivate, who are well known in Aberdeen for the Cultivate Festival, and they are bringing both big and up and coming house and techno artists.

“The event will run from 4pm to 11pm and be for ages 18 plus. It’s giving fans of that music genre something to really look forward to on their doorstep. It will have your very classic dance house festival feel with immersive experiences with the stage setting, and high quality light and sound.”

The actual main day of the Granite City Festival takes place on the Saturday, from 12noon to 11pm. Charlotte continued: “It’s an all-day event dedicated to big dance anthems with top name DJ’s and performers.

“We’ve got Example heading up an impressive line-up of internationally renowned artists. Judge Jules, Darren Styles, Mauro Picotto, Dave Pierce, Ian Van Dhal, Lisa Lashes, and more, will be taking to the stage.

“It will be a high energy atmosphere with huge stage productions, great visuals and top sound systems.”

revellers at a music festival at night
Friday and Saturday will have a classic house music festival feel whereas Sunday will be more family focussed.

Happy Days Sunday family day

Sunday, the third and last day of the festival, offers a change in atmosphere from the two days that precede it. Charlotte told us more: “On the Sunday we’ll tone things down a bit with a family festival called Happy Days that runs from 12noon till 10pm.

“We’ll be confirming the line up shortly. However, there will be different things going on across the various stages for little ones, and there’ll be lots of different activities, fun experiences and games.”

In true festival style there will be lots of food and drink options throughout the entire weekend, and on the Sunday that will be tailored more towards families for a great day out for all ages.

“We imagine people will want to come on the Friday or Saturday with their friends, then come back for a family day out with their little ones on the Sunday,” adds Charlotte.

With many of the big festivals taking place down south, The Granite City Festival Weekender brings a large scale, authentic dance music event to our doorstep.

Sign up for Granite City Festival tickets

It is planned the Granite City Festival Weekender will become an annual event in Aberdeen, and the organisers hope the north-east embraces the event as something to look forward to each year.

“People can be quite sceptical about new festivals and new events,” said Charlotte. “We’re bringing something a bit different, and something for the family. Our aim is to give everyone a reason to come and visit and enjoy themselves.

“At that time of year there are lots of festivals, but lots of the bigger ones are down south. It’s nice when something pops up on your doorstep, and we wanted to make sure people with children didn’t need to miss out. We’re really excited about it!”

Sign up for tickets and keep up to date with line-up announcements at www.granitecityfest.co.uk

 

Conversation