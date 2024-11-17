Peter Kay announces two Aberdeen tour dates as he returns to Granite City for first time in 23 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

Peter Kay announces two Aberdeen tour dates as he returns to Granite City for first time in 23 years

Tickets for the P&J Live show go on sale next weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Peter Kay Live coming to Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Peter Kay Live coming to Aberdeen. Image: PA.

Peter Kay is bringing his record-breaking comedy tour to Aberdeen next year.

The legendary comedian will perform at P&J Live on May 30 and 31 2025.

It will be the legendary comedian’s first time in the Granite City since his performance at Aberdeen Music Hall in 2002.

Peter Kay will play two shows at the P&J Live next year. Image: P&J Live.

The announcement of additional dates was made during the first episode of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The advert features Peter carrying a gold toilet to his mum’s iconic bungalow.

In total 21 new dates have been added to the tour, which will run into 2026.

He’ll also stop off in Glasgow, London, Manchester and Leeds, with tickets starting at £35.

Peter Kay to return to Aberdeen with new tour

Peter Kay said: “It’s been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

“Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”

Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live, said: “We are absolutely delighted to land two 2025 dates of Peter Kay’s live tour here in Aberdeen after a phenomenally successful run of shows across the UK over the past two years.

“This is a first chance for fans in the region to see him following a significant absence from stage, and we know that Aberdeen can give him the warm welcome he deserves at he steps foot in the Granite City.”

Tickets for both Aberdeen dates go on sale on Saturday November 23.

Conversation