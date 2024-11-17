Peter Kay announces two Aberdeen tour dates as he returns to Granite City for first time in 23 years

Peter Kay is bringing his record-breaking comedy tour to Aberdeen next year.

The legendary comedian will perform at P&J Live on May 30 and 31 2025.

It will be the legendary comedian’s first time in the Granite City since his performance at Aberdeen Music Hall in 2002.

The announcement of additional dates was made during the first episode of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The advert features Peter carrying a gold toilet to his mum’s iconic bungalow.

In total 21 new dates have been added to the tour, which will run into 2026.

He’ll also stop off in Glasgow, London, Manchester and Leeds, with tickets starting at £35.

Peter Kay to return to Aberdeen with new tour

Peter Kay said: “It’s been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

“Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”

Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live, said: “We are absolutely delighted to land two 2025 dates of Peter Kay’s live tour here in Aberdeen after a phenomenally successful run of shows across the UK over the past two years.

“This is a first chance for fans in the region to see him following a significant absence from stage, and we know that Aberdeen can give him the warm welcome he deserves at he steps foot in the Granite City.”

Tickets for both Aberdeen dates go on sale on Saturday November 23.