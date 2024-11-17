Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine feels ‘lucky’ to have survived axe from administrators

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine admits he feels fortunateto have avoided being released by the club’s administrators.

The centre-half recently became skipper of the troubled League One club, taking over from Billy Mckay, who is now assistant player-manager, working under head coach Scott Kellacher.

Defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy and forwards Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson were let go by BDO.

The administrators are in control of the finances at the Caledonian Stadium while a buyer is sought.

Goalkeeper Jack Newman, who was on loan from Dundee United, was returned to his parent side.

Aided by players’ union, the Scottish PFA, Flynn Duffy joined Airdrie, Wallace Duffy moved to Highland League side Strathspey Thistle, and Brooks signed for ICT’s next opponents, Queen of the South.

Devine, a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015, has served the Highlanders for almost nine years over two spells, the current period kicking off in 2020.

A 15-point deduction punishment for going into administration put ICT bottom of the league after an indifferent start under previous boss Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson, his assistant Gary Bollan, and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden were axed just before the players learned their fate.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic came after a 2-1 victory at Cove Rangers, meaning ICT are 10 points behind ninth-placed Annan Athletic after 14 matches.

New clubs for former team-mates

Devine said: “It has been a great couple of weeks for the team on the park.

“But after what happened with administration where we lost good mates from the changing room, and we lost coaching staff, I want to put on record that I’m happy that a few of the boys have been snapped up now.”

‘We really feel for the boys who left’

When asked how tough it was to see team-mates lose their jobs, with even more players’ futures potentially on the line that day, he said: “It could have been worse. It could have been me, or any one of us.

“The boys still at the club know how lucky we are to still be here and still be in a job.

“We haven’t had to up our families and move. We really feel for the boys who left.

“But we now must concentrate on winning games and getting this club up the table, given the situation we’re in.

“On the park, it has been good to get a couple of wins. We’re as positive as we can in, given the situation we’re in. Winning games is the perfect cure for that.”

‘Unbelievable achievements’ at ICT

And the Northern Irishman is proud to lead a club which has won the Scottish Cup, been in the top-flight and qualified for Europe in just three decades.

He said: “It’s an honour to lead any club, but especially Caley Thistle.

“Over 30 years, what has been achieved by this club has been unbelievable. It’s such a short space of time.

“I’ve been a big part of it, having been to a couple of Scottish Cup finals, and winning one.

“For me, being captain was a no-brainer. But nothing changes. I’m still working hard on the pitch, trying to lead the boys, and hopefully we can keep going.”

Consistency crucial for safety bid

Devine believes whittling down the gap to catch the teams nearest them is a realistic aim.

He added: “It’s not impossible, and we have seen that in the last couple of weeks.

“We beat last week’s leaders Cove Rangers away from home, who had been in really good form.

“On Saturday, we beat Alloa, who were the new leaders, so we’re more than capable.

“It’s just about trying to be consistent now. If we can do that, I have no doubt in my mind that we’ll be able to claw the points back.”

This weekend, ICT make the trek to Dumfries to tackle Queen of the South, who lost 2-1 in stoppage-time to Dumbarton.

Queens remain in sixth place, yet just four points behind pace-setters Kelty Hearts and Arbroath in an ultra-tight division.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.