Curated at the Quad: Aberdeen’s ‘hidden gem’ Christmas market doesn’t disappoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

Curated at the Quad: Aberdeen’s ‘hidden gem’ Christmas market doesn’t disappoint

How does this year's bumper festive market shape up? We went along to find out.

P&J reporter Lindsay Bruce goes Christmas shopping at Curated in the Quad. Image Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
P&J reporter Lindsay Bruce goes Christmas shopping at Curated in the Quad. Image Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

Tucked away in Aberdeen’s Christmas Village and hidden behind the doors of Marischal College lies Curated in the Quad, the city’s annual festive market place.

With a bumper collection of 45 chalet-style stalls this year, showcasing local products, foods, jewellery, drinks and crafts, we sent along self-confessed festive fanatic Lindsay Bruce to sample all the market had to offer.

Will Quad market live up to expectations? We find out

It’s true, I’m a Santa-hat wearing, (Christmas) card-carrying member of seasonal superfans who love nothing more than a Holiday movie and anything mulled. So I had high hopes for a visit to one of Scotland’s most unique market offerings.

Curated by Aberdeen Inspired to maximise quality and choice, all rent from stalls – built free of charge by Codona’s – goes to supporting north-east charity Charlie House.

It’s also one of the few seasonal stall gatherings where all the vendors are local. You won’t see half a dozen churro stalls and personalised glass baubles here. But if you do want to experience some Granite City ingenuity with great Scottish produce and craftsmanship, in one of Aberdeen’s most beautiful locations, then this is the place to be.

Plenty stalls to catch attention right away

First off on my two-hour tour of the market was Toppers.

What caught my eye was a range of black products in the shape of pets and even Highland cattle.

Bruce Adam who makes Shadow Shapes, at his Toppers stall at the Quad.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Owner Bruce Adam told me he pivoted his marine sector signage company in the pandemic to turn recycled plastics into handcrafted silhouettes – or shadow shapes.

It’s his third year in the Quad.

“It does open doors for us to be here. Sometimes it points people to our website, and other times we get to meet customers here who seem to really love what we make.”

I opted for one of their smaller, lightweight ornaments. Designed to sit on top of TVs, picture frames, mirrors, shelves and doors, I chose a labrador-shaped topper as a stocking filler for my mum.

Starting at £13.95 the range of designs available from the Quad is vast.

Smellies and candles on offer from 2SHA Essence, in the Christmas marketplace.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So many stallholders also means there are goodies for a range of budgets. I loved 2SHA Essence’s £6 small Christmas-themed candles. Perfect for my Christmas Day table.

Cheese and chilli sauce… but what’s the verdict?

Speaking of festive dining, food and drink is also a huge draw to the Christmas Village and Market.

This year while Big Manny’s and We Love Crumble grace the main village, inside the Quad you can buy some incredible produce to take home.

I roped in my fellow reporter Andy Morton to taste test just a fraction of what’s on offer.

Andy Morton sampling cheddar from the Damn Fine Cheese Company. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“As you can see from the photos,” Andy said, “I had a great time sampling what was on offer, including some gorgeous cheddar from Aviemore’s Damn Fine Cheese Co.”

Buying a stock of cheese to take with him Andy’s top recommendation was “Black Gold.”

Charcoal-infused cheese known as Black Gold, made by the Aviemore company. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“A charcoal cheddar, it was coal-black and delicious. Though it was Damn Fine’s damn fine classic cheddar that I ended up buying.”

David Jamieson, running the Damn Fine Cheese Company Quad stall.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One cheese costs £5.50 with offers including four for £20 and six for £28.

Hot sauce for all tastebuds, even ‘chili wimp’ Andy

But if it’s food AND entertainment you’re after then get yourself to Singularity Sauce’s stall. The Dyce chili wrangler has its usual array of sauces on sale, but also a selection out to sample, including the hottest one on its books.

Andy Morton testing Singularity’s hottest sauce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Owner Mark McAulay managed to entice “chili wimp” Andy into trying one packaged in a sleek but sinister black bottle – made with 48% Moruga Scorpion chilies.

“It’s called Our Hottest Sauce, so I don’t have any excuse for mistakenly putting too much on my nacho chip,” Andy said. “The hiccupping fit that followed kept everyone in the market highly amused for a good few minutes.

Sauce-maker Andy McAulay, wrapped up at the outdoor market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m told some people enjoy those crazy-hot sauces. But if, like me, you can’t handle the heat, then have a go of Singularity’s 7 Pot Pineapple, which is a lot less wild and very moreish, though it was the much milder Everyday Hot Sauce that I ended up buying.”

Prices range from £5 up to £10 per bottle, with a £16 gift set also available in the quad.

Sparks flying at trendy new jewellery stall

Back to Christmas shopping, I made a beeline for Very Spexy.

The Aberdeen and Peterhead spectacle business, owned by Jon Mitchell, has embraced a new TikTok trend in permanent jewellery.

Jon Mitchell of Very Spexy, who has spectacle shops in Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

John, who has a background in eyewear saw an opportunity and grabbed it.

“I have always been in optics having worked for Optical Express and Black & Lizars but after being in the States I saw this trend for permanent jewellery.

Having a bracelet welded on is Lindsay Bruce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I thought hey, I’m going to do the training on how to ‘weld’ silver and gold-filled jewellery onto the wrists of customers. And so here I am.

“It’s really popular, all over the internet, so great to be bringing that to Aberdeen.”

Delighted with her new silver permanent bracelet, writer Lindsay Bruce.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Prices start at £45 – which is the cost of my delicate silver bracelet “welded on” in seconds with the tiniest of sparks.

Look no further for furry friend gifts too

It’s not just gifts for humans on sale either. Jamie Mabon of AberK9Treats has harnessed all his knowledge of dogs to create a range of natural and raw animal treats.

Jamie Mabon of AberK9Treats set up in the Quad. Image supplied by AberK9Treats.

The former dog walker sells everything from treat boxes to giant Ostrich bones for £10.

Goodies from Stinky Beasties are also available for your furry friends.

Luxury items? Look no further

But if there’s a high-end or one-off item on your Christmas shopping list, you may just find it at the Little Brown Dog chalet, selling premium spirits, or from McTavish Designs.

With a range of festive tipples on sale, Little Brown Dog is a must-visit Quad stall.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Founded by Fiona Milne, who used to be a semi-conductor engineer – she creates handmade leather bound notebooks.

“I bought a leather notebook in Texas and couldn’t find anything similar here. So thought I would try myself. I sourced the leather, sewed directly on to it, and that was my first notebook.”

Fiona Milne, left, and her sister Mandy McDonald, showcasing their luxury one-off notebooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aided by her mum, who uses fabric remnants to create beautiful bags for these luxury items, her prices range from £16 for a small book to her most expensive item at £110. All the items contain high quality 140gsm or watercolour paper.

No two books are the same from McTavish Designs, especially this one featuring a hand-lettered Declaration of Arbroath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“This one has the Declaration of Arbroath hand etched into it,” she added.

I opted for a £60 red leather pad for my aunt.

A wee drink for the road… How about kambucha?

Ending our jaunt around the Quad, we decided to dip back into food and drink.

First off, Aberdeen’s Raw Culture Kambucha owned by Chris Geary.

“I just love the market. I think it’s great for Aberdeen. Brings so many people here and offers something really unique. Been great to introduce people to Kambucha too.”

Chris Geary of Raw Culture Kambucha. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A fermented tea loaded with probiotics, enzymes, and beneficial acids, Chris’s secret is using hops to derive flavour, keeping it low in sugar.

Starting at £2.75 a can and £29.99 for a 12 pack, it comes in multiple flavours including our favourite, the popular Mangosaurus.

Market helped cookie business become a cult success

Our ultimate stop-off was at Cookie Cult.

Owned by Amanda Charles, it’s their third time in the Quad.

“I started my business four years ago in December after being made redundant from my job in oil and gas. It was during the pandemic so the Christmas market wasn’t running.  However, when it started up again the following year, I got my first Christmas stall—and I’ve never looked back!

Rachael Cheyne working on the Cookie Cult stall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The Aberdeen Christmas market has a constant flow of people so it’s a fantastic opportunity to reach new customers and spread the word about our shop on St Swithin Street.

“It’s a lot of hard work – and it’s really cold for us stallholders – but such a rewarding experience. Especially as we are also supporting a great cause, Charlie House.”

The popular Elf-inspired cookie, double stuffed and delicious. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Taste-tester Andy said: “Remember the scene in Elf where Buddy gobbles up a bowl of spaghetti mixed with all manner of confectionery? Well, you can recreate that sugary high with the Elf cookie. I’m told it is this year’s top seller.”

Andy Morton sampling the sugar-crammed treat from Cookie Cult. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Judging by the smile on his face, it was a winner with Andy too.

A success for the city and for Charlie House

Emma Leiper Finlayson is Director of Fundraising at Charlie House.

Founded in 2011, Charlie House supports babies, children and young people in the north-east of Scotland who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, and provides support for their families.

“Curated at the Quad is a really impactful event for our charity. Last year we raised £24,000 for Charlie House. To put that into context, it costs £50 for a practical support session for one of the 140 families we help. It goes a long way.

Emma Leiper Finlayson and Charlie Dog, enjoyed some mulled wine in the Quad market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“But I also think it puts an end to that mindset of ‘there’s nothing to do in Aberdeen.’

“We were just nominated as second most festive Scottish city after Edinburgh and 85% of market customers described it as good or great, with 91% of traders saying it was good for business.

Shoppers enjoying a visit to the market, just after opening time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s such a great partnership between Charlie House, Codona’s and Aberdeen Inspired. Something not to miss.”

Indeed, I have to agree. I’ll be back. And with a combination of fixed vendors and new  “spotlight” traders each weekend, there’s always something new to sample. A proper hidden gem in the heart of the city.

This Christmas-addict gives it 9 (mince pies) out of 10. Points deducted for the cold!

  • There’s still plenty of time to visit this year’s Curated at the Quad. Operating every weekend until Saturday December 22. Opening times are Friday: 12pm – 7pm, Saturday: 11am – 7pm and Sunday: 11am – 6pm.

Conversation