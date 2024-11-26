Buckie Thistle’s Sam Morrison wants own Scottish Cup day to remember after missing Celtic tie

Sam Morrison would love to help Buckie Thistle secure another Scottish Cup tie to remember after missing out on their meeting with Celtic.

The Jags take on Clydebank at Holm Park in the third round of the national tournament this weekend.

Last season Buckie managed to reach the fourth round and faced the Hoops at Parkhead.

However, defender Morrison had to watch from the sidelines, as he was cup-tied having featured in the first round of the competition during a loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

Morrison seeks fourth round return

As a result, the 26-year-old is eager for Thistle to reach round four again to give themselves the chance of another tie against one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Morrison said: “The Celtic game was bittersweet for me, personally.

“Having drawn Broxburn away in the third round we decided to try to organise our Christmas night out for down that way.

“We managed to get through on penalties after a pretty topsy-turvy tie, so that set up a good night out.

“We stayed down and all went out on the Sunday as well, and we watched the draw live and saw Celtic coming out of the hat and then Buckie.

“It was a surreal feeling – after the high of jumping around celebrating with the boys, I had a moment to myself and I realised I wasn’t going to be able to play.

“So that was bittersweet, but the manager at the time Graeme Stewart was great with me.

“He asked if I could do the warm-up on the pitch to experience the atmosphere, step on to the pitch and be part of it in a way.

“So I’m able to say I’ve stepped on to Celtic Park, because I did the warm-up.

“It was a great day out for the fans and the club, and even though I didn’t play, it was a goosebumps moment walking over to the fans at the end.

“The Buckie fans turned up in their numbers and that moment will stick with me, even though I didn’t feature.

“For myself, the incentive to get through to the next round would be to get another tie like that and not miss out on it this time.”

Buckie preparing for tough test

Clydebank are top of the West of Scotland Premier Division and Morrison is expecting a tricky tie.

However, he is also optimistic the Breedon Highland League champions can rise to the occasion.

Morrison added: “Clydebank are top of their league, so we know how difficult it’s going to be.

“We’re expecting to face a good side, but the incentive is there for us to try to get through.

“We’ve got players who can cause problems, and we’ve also got good height at the back for both offensive and defensive set pieces.

“For any Highland League club, if you can go far in the Scottish Cup, it’s a great thrill.

“Hopefully we can replicate what we did last year – but nothing is guaranteed and we’ll just need to see how it pans out.”