Granite Noir short story competition returns for second year following success

The writing competition inspired by Granite Noir was launched early this year to encourage budding north-east writers.

By Lottie Hood
Granite Noir event in 2024
Granite Noir 2025 is being hosted in Aberdeen from Thursday February 20 to Sunday February 23. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

After the new initiative for true crime budding writers sparked such interest, the north-east writing competition has returned.

In the spirit of Granite Noir, Aberdeen’s popular crime writing festival, a short-story challenge was set early this year.

Murky-minded writers and mystery enthusiasts all over the north-east were encouraged to enter and over 100 rose to put their literary skills to the test.

Left to right: APA's director of programming and events Ben Torrie, Sharon Burgess chief executive of APA, Emma McRuvie Granite Noir writing competition winner and David Dalziel P&J head of supplements.
Left to right: APA’s director of programming and events, Ben Torrie, Sharon Burgess, chief executive of APA, Emma McRuvie, competition winner, and P&J head of supplements, David Dalziel, who presented the award. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

In February, Emma McRuvie from Bucksburn was presented with her prize for the short story called Fenna.

This year, Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), is excited to see more aspiring authors apply.

She said: “The incredible response and high quality of entries to last year’s competition just confirmed what we already knew – that there is a wealth of talent in the writing community here in the north-east just waiting to be discovered.

Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Aberdeen.
Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“New voices are key to a thriving creative community and it’s a real privilege to be able to contribute to that with this opportunity.”

Writers should ‘go wild’ and not hold back

The winning and a few shortlisted entries will be announced at an awards ceremony during Granite Noir.

The chosen winning entry will be published in The P&J and Evening Express.

The full programme for Granite Noir 2025 has been released.
The full programme for Granite Noir 2025 has been released. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

When asked what aspects judges will look for in any gripping work of fiction, Sharon reflected on Emma’s “thrilling” tale last year.

“Fenna explored themes of grief and isolation while keeping us gripped with suspense all the way through to the end and each one of the finalists gave us an entirely different take on the genre which was fantastic,” she said.

Emma McRuvie with her dog.
Emma McRuvie was the winner of the Granite Noir writing competition last February.

“Crime fiction in particular is a genre where you can really let your imagination run wild with themes and ideas, so it’s exciting to think of where these entries could take us.

“We’re looking for twists and turns, and bold, creative writing – don’t hold back.

“Just as important though, is a well-crafted structure, good characterisation and careful editing to really make sure you are connecting with your audience in an effective way.”

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Sharon Burgess encouraged entrants to let their imaginations run wild. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Competition details

Sharon Burgess is one of the panellists who will be judging the submitted stories which also includes P&J editor, Craig Walker, and organisers of Granite Noir.

The competition is once again open to individuals aged 18 and above.

One entry between 1,500 to 2,000 words per person is allowed and the entry must be in the theme of Granite Noir e.g. crime fiction, thriller, mystery or a genre that resonates with the festival.

The work must be original, unpublished and submitted as a PDF or Word document.

The chosen crime writer winner will have their story published in The P&J and Evening Express and will receive a few prizes including Aberdeen Performing Arts and book vouchers.

All entries must be sent to gncomp@aberdeenperformingarts.com by midnight on Sunday January 26. To find out more or to apply, click here.

Conversation