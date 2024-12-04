Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2025 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2025 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

Paula Hawkins and Nicci French are among the headliners for the February 2025 festival.

By Lottie Hood
The full programme for Granite Noir 2025 has been released.
The full programme for Granite Noir 2025 has been released. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

The full list of events and speakers for the 2025 Granite Noir festival has been revealed.

Delving into everything from espionage and blackmail to murder and mayhem, the award-winning festival is back for its ninth year from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23.

North-east true crime fans will once again get to hear insights from those who know the world of crime best during a packed few days, with an exciting line-up of authors, podcasters and comedians.

Sharon Burgess chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), said: “Granite Noir sets out each year to celebrate the best in crime writing encompassing all that the genre inspires and is inspired by, including conversations with incredible authors, plays, immersive experiences and music, as well as exhibitions, workshops and of course cocktails.

“The lineup for this year’s festival truly reflects that ethos with all of the above as well as live podcasts, film screenings and so much more taking place across four action-packed days.

Gunpowder, tattoos and transportation 2024 exhibit talk
Gunpowder, Tattoos and Transportation exhibit talk in 2024. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

“Granite Noir is proudly rooted as an event unique to the north-east of Scotland and this year we are putting the festival on a truly global stage, with many events being live-streamed so that no matter where you are in the world, you can be part of a wonderful weekend of gory, gritty and glorious fun.”

The newly launched Granite Noir short story writing competition is also returning for its second year. Here are a few of this year’s highlights…

Who can you see at Granite Noir in 2025?

Nicci French duo
Journalists Nicci Gerrard and Sean French. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Nicci French, the pseudonym for writing partnership and journalists Nicci Gerrard and Sean French will be joined by Ambrose Parry – made up of partners Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman in the Partners in Crime event.
  • Talks with writers Sam Blake, Tony Kent, James Oswald, T.L. Huchu and Courtney Smyth to discuss their latest novels
  • Bestselling author Paula Hawkins, of The Girl on the Train fame, will introduce a screening of the film and will also discuss her new thriller The Blue Hour 
  • Critic, author, producer and programmer Anna Bogutskaya will set out to defend horror fans before a screening of classic horror.

    Pala Hawkins
    Paula Hawkins will be speaking at Granite Noir. Image: Kate Neil
  • Broadcaster Laura Whitmore and comedian and podcaster Iain Stirling will be hosting a live version of their podcast Murder They Wrote 
  • Secrets and spies are explored in talks with writers Oskar Jensen, SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester, Carole Hailey, Joseph Knox and Kim Sherwood 
  • Audio Haunted will present an audio murder mystery experience with Hexagone
  • This year’s free exhibit is Cold Blooded Killers: True Crime Cases from the North-east, 1864- 1963. There is also a talk from the curator Claire Smith
Murder They Write imaging
Laura Whitemore and Iain Stilrring present Murder They Wrote. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts/ BBC Sounds
  • RGU professor Nick Fyfe will reflect on 30 years of fieldwork with the police in Tales from the Beat
  • Ten Feet Tall Theatre presents Aberdonian playwright Rona Munro‘s darkly funny Guilty
  • Dr Kathryn Harkup will again deliver her Agatha Christie-inspired Poisoned Afternoon Tea and Bond-inspired Cocktails at the Poisoned Cocktail Party
  • Lecturer in Forensic Biology, Wendy Deegan, and RGU students will present an interactive forensic science experience called Behind the Crime Scene Tape
  • The Criminal Mind with Dr Duncan Harding will delve into the darkest depths of the human mind
Cocktail Party during Granite Noir
Dr Kathryn Harkup. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Lost in Translation will feature international authors Ørjan Nordhus Karlsson, Quentin Bates and Teresa Solana 
  • Myth, Murder and Monstrosity explores the “weird and wonderful” side of crime writing with authors Sarah Maria Griffin, Kirsty Logan and Ella Nas
  • Workshops will be hosted by Tendai Huchu, Nadine Aisha Jassat, the Scottish BPOC Writers Network and the Society of Young Publishers Scotland
  • The series Literature at Lunchtime returns with authors CJ Cooke and Alan Warner
  • Authors Nilesha Chauvet and Harriet Tyce will meet to discuss Reclaiming the Narrative 
Shane Strachan
Shane Strachan. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Doric writer Shane Strachan will look at the dark side of spoken word with Into the Dark alongside RJ Hunter, Lesley Benzie, Gen Carver and Aberdeen’s Mae Diansangu.
  • A Celebration of the World of P. D. James is planned to coincide with the reissue of the Adam Dalgliesh mystery series
  • Bold New Voices, chaired by Katalina Watt will feature Nina Bhadreshwar, Lucy Rose and Trisha Sakhlecha
  • BBC Scotland presenter Nicola Meighan will host a live recording of the A Kick up the Arts podcast
A talk in Granite Noir 2024
There are plenty of interactive events planned for this year’s programme. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Children’s authors Alasdair Beckett King, Alice Hemming, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Sam Sedgman will host sessions for young crime writers
  • Scottish BPOC Writers network will host a curated evening of Nighttime Noir from new writing talent followed by a DJ set from Arusa Qureshi
  • Crime-writing supergroup Fun Lovin Crime Writers will take part in talks and finish the festival with a performance

When do tickets go on sale?

Granite Noir is produced by APA with their partners Aberdeen City Libraries, Aberdeen Archives Galleries and Museums, Aberdeen Arts Centre, Citymoves Dance Agency, Police Scotland and Robert Gordon University.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10am on Wednesday via the website, box office or by calling 01224 641122.

Conversation