Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2025 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

The full list of events and speakers for the 2025 Granite Noir festival has been revealed.

Delving into everything from espionage and blackmail to murder and mayhem, the award-winning festival is back for its ninth year from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23.

North-east true crime fans will once again get to hear insights from those who know the world of crime best during a packed few days, with an exciting line-up of authors, podcasters and comedians.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), said: “Granite Noir sets out each year to celebrate the best in crime writing encompassing all that the genre inspires and is inspired by, including conversations with incredible authors, plays, immersive experiences and music, as well as exhibitions, workshops and of course cocktails.

“The lineup for this year’s festival truly reflects that ethos with all of the above as well as live podcasts, film screenings and so much more taking place across four action-packed days.

“Granite Noir is proudly rooted as an event unique to the north-east of Scotland and this year we are putting the festival on a truly global stage, with many events being live-streamed so that no matter where you are in the world, you can be part of a wonderful weekend of gory, gritty and glorious fun.”

The newly launched Granite Noir short story writing competition is also returning for its second year. Here are a few of this year’s highlights…

Who can you see at Granite Noir in 2025?

Nicci French , the pseudonym for writing partnership and journalists Nicci Gerrard and Sean French will be joined by Ambrose Parry – made up of partners Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman in the Partners in Crime event.

, the pseudonym for writing partnership and journalists and will be joined by – made up of partners and in the Partners in Crime event. Talks with writers Sam Blake, Tony Kent, James Oswald, T.L. Huchu and Courtney Smyth to discuss their latest novels

and to discuss their latest novels Bestselling author Paula Hawkins , of The Girl on the Train fame, will introduce a screening of the film and will also discuss her new thriller The Blue Hour

, of The Girl on the Train fame, will introduce a screening of the film and will also discuss her new thriller Critic, author, producer and programmer Anna Bogutskaya will set out to defend horror fans before a screening of classic horror.

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore and comedian and podcaster Iain Stirling will be hosting a live version of their podcast Murder They Wrote

and comedian and podcaster will be hosting a live version of their podcast Secrets and spies are explored in talks with writers Oskar Jensen, SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester, Carole Hailey, Joseph Knox and Kim Sherwood

and Audio Haunted will present an audio murder mystery experience with Hexagone

will present an audio murder mystery experience with This year’s free exhibit is Cold Blooded Killers: True Crime Cases from the North-east, 1864- 1963. There is also a talk from the curator Claire Smith

RGU professor Nick Fyfe will reflect on 30 years of fieldwork with the police in Tales from the Beat

will reflect on 30 years of fieldwork with the police in Tales from the Beat Ten Feet Tall Theatre presents Aberdonian playwright Rona Munro ‘s darkly funny Guilty

presents Aberdonian playwright ‘s darkly funny Dr Kathryn Harkup will again deliver her Agatha Christie-inspired Poisoned Afternoon Tea and Bond-inspired Cocktails at the Poisoned Cocktail Party

will again deliver her Agatha Christie-inspired and Bond-inspired Cocktails at the Lecturer in Forensic Biology, Wendy Deegan, and RGU students will present an interactive forensic science experience called Behind the Crime Scene Tape

and RGU students will present an interactive forensic science experience called The Criminal Mind with Dr Duncan Harding will delve into the darkest depths of the human mind

Lost in Translation will feature international authors Ørjan Nordhus Karlsson, Quentin Bates and Teresa Solana

will feature international authors and Myth, Murder and Monstrosity explores the “weird and wonderful” side of crime writing with authors Sarah Maria Griffin, Kirsty Logan and Ella Nas

explores the “weird and wonderful” side of crime writing with authors and Workshops will be hosted by Tendai Huchu, Nadine Aisha Jassat, the Scottish BPOC Writers Network and the Society of Young Publishers Scotland

and The series Literature at Lunchtime returns with authors CJ Cooke and Alan Warner

returns with authors and Authors Nilesha Chauvet and Harriet Tyce will meet to discuss Reclaiming the Narrative

Doric writer Shane Strachan will look at the dark side of spoken word with Into the Dark alongside RJ Hunter, Lesley Benzie, Gen Carver and Aberdeen’s Mae Diansangu .

will look at the dark side of spoken word with alongside and Aberdeen’s . A Celebration of the World of P. D. James is planned to coincide with the reissue of the Adam Dalgliesh mystery series

is planned to coincide with the reissue of the Adam Dalgliesh mystery series Bold New Voices , chaired by Katalina Watt will feature Nina Bhadreshwar, Lucy Rose and Trisha Sakhlecha

, chaired by will feature and BBC Scotland presenter Nicola Meighan will host a live recording of the A Kick up the Arts podcast

Children’s authors Alasdair Beckett King, Alice Hemming, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Sam Sedgman will host sessions for young crime writers

and will host sessions for young crime writers Scottish BPOC Writers network will host a curated evening of Nighttime Noir from new writing talent followed by a DJ set from Arusa Qureshi

will host a curated evening of Nighttime Noir from new writing talent followed by a DJ set from Crime-writing supergroup Fun Lovin Crime Writers will take part in talks and finish the festival with a performance

When do tickets go on sale?

Granite Noir is produced by APA with their partners Aberdeen City Libraries, Aberdeen Archives Galleries and Museums, Aberdeen Arts Centre, Citymoves Dance Agency, Police Scotland and Robert Gordon University.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10am on Wednesday via the website, box office or by calling 01224 641122.