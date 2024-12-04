Aberdeen set for new wind energy centre to speed up offshore investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Aberdeen set for new wind energy centre to speed up offshore investment

Exclusive: A new one-stop-shop for offshore wind projects is being set up in a boost for the city’s ambition to lead the country in renewable energy.

These windmills built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
These windmills built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
By Andy Philip

A new wind energy centre will be created in Aberdeen to speed up the planning process for offshore projects.

The P&J can reveal the move as part of plans to unlock investment in renewable energy in the city.

The centre will allow agencies across Scotland – including planning, Marine Scotland, NatureScot and the Crown Estate – to work through a “hub” in Aberdeen.

Industry figures complain the planning system is complex and hope a focus in Aberdeen will drive progress.

It means the Granite City will be home to the UK Government’s new GB Energy headquarters, the Energy Transition Zone and the first-of-its-kind Floating Wind Innovation Centre, among other sites.

From oil to ‘net zero’ capital

Aberdeen is considered the ideal location close to offshore wind licence areas of the North Sea, and is already home to a developed industry.

The SNP Government previously stated it wants Aberdeen to move from being known as oil capital of Europe to the “net zero” capital.

John Swinney was in Aberdeen last year to debate the future of energy. Image: Jason Hedges.

Industry figures told the P&J about the plan as Finance Secretary Shona Robison prepares to outline her budget in Holyrood today.

Energy firms hope for further support in spending plans which come at a tough time for finances across the country.

On Tuesday, First Minister John Swinney said negotiations with other political parties were still taking place.

‘Red lines’

Lib Dems and Greens are the two parties most likely to have to support or at least not oppose spending plans for the budget to pass.

“The Government will set out a Budget which is a product of an extensive amount of dialogue and discussion with all political parties,” Mr Swinney said.

“But also with multiple stakeholders in Scotland, in the business community, in local government and in the third sector.”

The Scottish Greens say funding for climate projects and council budgets are “red lines”.

The Lib Dems claim they cannot back any Budget which contains money for Scottish independence preparations.

Conversation