Aberdeen set for new wind energy centre to speed up offshore investment

A new wind energy centre will be created in Aberdeen to speed up the planning process for offshore projects.

The P&J can reveal the move as part of plans to unlock investment in renewable energy in the city.

The centre will allow agencies across Scotland – including planning, Marine Scotland, NatureScot and the Crown Estate – to work through a “hub” in Aberdeen.

Industry figures complain the planning system is complex and hope a focus in Aberdeen will drive progress.

It means the Granite City will be home to the UK Government’s new GB Energy headquarters, the Energy Transition Zone and the first-of-its-kind Floating Wind Innovation Centre, among other sites.

From oil to ‘net zero’ capital

Aberdeen is considered the ideal location close to offshore wind licence areas of the North Sea, and is already home to a developed industry.

The SNP Government previously stated it wants Aberdeen to move from being known as oil capital of Europe to the “net zero” capital.

Industry figures told the P&J about the plan as Finance Secretary Shona Robison prepares to outline her budget in Holyrood today.

Energy firms hope for further support in spending plans which come at a tough time for finances across the country.

On Tuesday, First Minister John Swinney said negotiations with other political parties were still taking place.

‘Red lines’

Lib Dems and Greens are the two parties most likely to have to support or at least not oppose spending plans for the budget to pass.

“The Government will set out a Budget which is a product of an extensive amount of dialogue and discussion with all political parties,” Mr Swinney said.

“But also with multiple stakeholders in Scotland, in the business community, in local government and in the third sector.”

The Scottish Greens say funding for climate projects and council budgets are “red lines”.

The Lib Dems claim they cannot back any Budget which contains money for Scottish independence preparations.