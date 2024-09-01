Fan amazes P&J Live crowd with Niall Horan duet in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan amazes P&J Live crowd with Niall Horan duet in Aberdeen

The Irish singer was in the north-east last night as part of his world tour.

By Chris Cromar
Niall Horan and Iona Macdonald.
The lucky singer got to sing with Niall Horan on stage at P&J Live. Image: P&J Live.

A Niall Horan fan had the chance to duet with the Irish One Direction singer during his live gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Irish Horan, who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2010, was playing at the Bucksburn venue as part of his The Show: Live on Tour concerts, which started in February and will end next month.

Niall Horan..
Niall Horan is on a world tour and stopped off in Aberdeen last night. Image: Zackery Michael.

One lucky fan, Isla MacDonald, who is also a musician, was invited on stage to sing “You Could Start A Cult” with the Horan, whose third studio album “The Show” – which includes the hit – came out last year.

A post on the P&J Live showed the moment Isla wowed the crowd,

The post said: “We can all agree Isla won… Hands down…. A beautiful duet with Niall Horan.”

They also urged someone to “please tag her”.

The video can be watched here.

Isla Macdonald’s Instagram page describes her as a “musician/band”.

She also posted a clip of the performance, with the caption “what in the world has just happened to me”.

Other fans at the P&J Live were blown away by her performance.

‘Absolutely phenomenal’

Lilly Macdonald posted: “That show was amazing and Isla was absolutely phenomenal.”

Cheryl Gillespie said “she was so good”, while Andie Watt added: “She was absolutely amazing. What an incredible performance.”

Another account said: “Such a great show. We had a great time and wow Isla was amazing too.”

P&J Live.
Niall Horan played at P&J Live last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was only one night in Aberdeen for Horan, with his next concert being in London on Tuesday, before he heads off to Mexico, with him then finishing off his global tour in South America.

Since his tour started in Belfast in February, he has appeared at numerous venues across the UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Far East and the United States and Canada.

