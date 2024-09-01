Fan amazes P&J Live crowd with Niall Horan duet in Aberdeen

A Niall Horan fan had the chance to duet with the Irish One Direction singer during his live gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Irish Horan, who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2010, was playing at the Bucksburn venue as part of his The Show: Live on Tour concerts, which started in February and will end next month.

One lucky fan, Isla MacDonald, who is also a musician, was invited on stage to sing “You Could Start A Cult” with the Horan, whose third studio album “The Show” – which includes the hit – came out last year.

A post on the P&J Live showed the moment Isla wowed the crowd,

The post said: “We can all agree Isla won… Hands down…. A beautiful duet with Niall Horan.”

They also urged someone to “please tag her”.

The video can be watched here.

Isla Macdonald’s Instagram page describes her as a “musician/band”.

She also posted a clip of the performance, with the caption “what in the world has just happened to me”.

Other fans at the P&J Live were blown away by her performance.

‘Absolutely phenomenal’

Lilly Macdonald posted: “That show was amazing and Isla was absolutely phenomenal.”

Cheryl Gillespie said “she was so good”, while Andie Watt added: “She was absolutely amazing. What an incredible performance.”

Another account said: “Such a great show. We had a great time and wow Isla was amazing too.”

It was only one night in Aberdeen for Horan, with his next concert being in London on Tuesday, before he heads off to Mexico, with him then finishing off his global tour in South America.

Since his tour started in Belfast in February, he has appeared at numerous venues across the UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Far East and the United States and Canada.