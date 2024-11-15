GALLERY: Former Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic and Dundee United stars roll back years in Scottish Masters football tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

GALLERY: Former Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic and Dundee United stars roll back years in Scottish Masters football tournament

The six-a-side tournament made its north-east debut as ex-players from Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Rangers competed for the Masters trophy.

Aberdeen Masters' Jonny Hayes tackles Rangers Masters' Bruno Alves. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Paul Third

Football stars of yesteryear renewed old rivalries at P&J Live on Thursday as former players of Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Rangers competed for the TEXO Scottish Masters title.

Russell Anderson, the last man to captain Aberdeen to silverware when he lifted the League Cup in 2014, led a Dons side featuring Eoin Jess, Jonny Hayes, Joe Lewis, Kevin McNaughton, Gavin Rae, Derek Young and Lee Miller as they faced some of their former rivals – and team-mates – in Aberdeen.

And it was the home team who secured the trophy – beating fierce rivals Rangers in a final penalty shoot-out. 

There was a smattering of former Dons in the opposing line-ups, too, with former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson called up to the Celtic squad as a late replacement for former Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown.

Robson was joined by another ex-Don in the Celtic line-up in the shape of Charlie Mulgrew.

Rangers were led by their former captain Barry Ferguson, uncle of former Dons midfielder Lewis, while pundit Kris Boyd led the line for the Light Blues.

We sent our photographer Kenny Elrick along to capture the best of the action in front of a packed P&J Live as the ‘old boys’ rolled back the years.

Footballing legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers competed head-to-head at the TEXO Scottish Masters Football at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Footballing legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers competed head-to-head at the TEXO Scottish Masters Football at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rangers’ Kris Boyd and Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Eoin Jess. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Russell Anderson on the ball as Aberdeen team-mate Derek Young looks on. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen squad, back left to right, Gavin Rae, Lee Miller, Joe Lewis, Russell Anderson. Front left to right, Jonny Hayes, Eoin Jess, Kevin McNaughton, Derek Young. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rangers’ Pedro Mendes, right, in action. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rangers’ Graham Dorrans, left, and Dundee United’s Morgaro Gomes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rangers’ Barry Ferguson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lee Miller in action for Aberdeen Masters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Rae on the ball. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
During Aberdeen v Dundee United Masters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dundee United Masters keeper Paul Gallacher. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Masters’ Lee Miller takes on Celtic’s Simon Donnelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lee Milled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Eoin Jess under pressure from former Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Russell Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Derek Young on the ball for Aberdeen Masters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Jonny Hayes has a shot at goal for Aberdeen.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Masters v Celtic Masters.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic Masters. Clockwise from top left, Charlie Mulgrew, Barry Robson, Kelvin Wilson, Michael McGovern, Stiliyan Petrov, Joe Ledley, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rangers Masters. Clockwise from top left, Bruno Alves, Roy Carroll, Kris Boyd, Graham Dorrans, Lee McCulloch, Barry Ferguson, Nacho Novo, Pedro Mendes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dundee United Masters. Clockwise from top left, Mark Wilson, Jon Daly, Paul Gallacher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth, Morgaro Gomes, John Rankin, Danny Swanson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the Scottish Masters football event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation