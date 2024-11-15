GALLERY: Former Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic and Dundee United stars roll back years in Scottish Masters football tournament

Football stars of yesteryear renewed old rivalries at P&J Live on Thursday as former players of Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Rangers competed for the TEXO Scottish Masters title.

Russell Anderson, the last man to captain Aberdeen to silverware when he lifted the League Cup in 2014, led a Dons side featuring Eoin Jess, Jonny Hayes, Joe Lewis, Kevin McNaughton, Gavin Rae, Derek Young and Lee Miller as they faced some of their former rivals – and team-mates – in Aberdeen.

And it was the home team who secured the trophy – beating fierce rivals Rangers in a final penalty shoot-out.

There was a smattering of former Dons in the opposing line-ups, too, with former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson called up to the Celtic squad as a late replacement for former Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown.

Robson was joined by another ex-Don in the Celtic line-up in the shape of Charlie Mulgrew.

Rangers were led by their former captain Barry Ferguson, uncle of former Dons midfielder Lewis, while pundit Kris Boyd led the line for the Light Blues.

We sent our photographer Kenny Elrick along to capture the best of the action in front of a packed P&J Live as the ‘old boys’ rolled back the years.