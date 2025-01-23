Discover your inner Viking at Shetland’s famous Up Helly Aa winter fire festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discover your inner Viking at Shetland’s famous Up Helly Aa winter fire festival

The annual event celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage in spectacular style!

In partnership with Promote Shetland
the longship on fire at Up Helly Aa on Shetland
The unique event is a must-see, attracting tourists from around the world.

The last Tuesday in January may seem an unlikely time for Shetland’s most spectacular annual event, Up Helly Aa.

But the skies above Lerwick will be illuminated that night by around 1,000 flaming torches carried by guizers in elaborate costumes, following a Jarl’s Squad of Vikings and a splendid replica of a Norse longboat.

The boat, known as the galley, will go up in flames when those thousand torches are tossed inside its hull, and the gathered celebrants sing traditional Up Helly Aa songs to bid it farewell.

It’s a poignant moment in any Up Helly Aa festival, and a unique experience that many Scots have on their travel bucket list.

the Up Helly Aa festival in lerwick shetland
Lerwick is home to the biggest Up Helly Aa festival on Shetland.

Experience fire festival season on Shetland

Inspired by Shetland’s Norse heritage, Up Helly Aa is an unforgettable event that stirs the senses.

While Lerwick is the biggest Up Helly Aa, it is one of almost a dozen fire festivals held across Shetland between January and the end of March. That means there are many opportunities each winter to experience Shetland’s warmest of welcomes and witness something truly spectacular.

Each fire festival is led by a Jarl’s Squad with a Guizer Jarl, the chief Viking, at the helm. This squad will have spent years preparing, including crafting a spectacular suit that they show off through the day of their Up Helly Aa.

men dressed as Vikings in lerwick for Up Helly Aa
Each Viking outfit is a closely guarded secret until the day of the festival.

Anyone visiting Shetland for Up Helly Aa can expect to see embossed leatherwork, intricate metalwork designs on helmets, swords and axes, and beautiful embroidery on the Vikings’ clothing, known as kirtles. Hours of effort goes into each suit, which is a closely guarded secret until the day itself.

In 2025 Calum Grains, from Whiteness in the West of Shetland, is Lerwick Guizer Jarl.

In his day job, Calum is chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority. But on 28th January he’ll be in full Viking mode, joined by friends and family including his daughter Colleen, son Ian, two brothers, four nieces and three nephews.

As well as the fiery procession, he is looking forward to seeing the streets packed with onlookers as the squad parades through Lerwick on Up Helly Aa morning.

Watch the livestream!

Such is the renown of Up Helly Aa, there will be visitors from around the world among the crowds. But those who can’t be in Lerwick can still get a taste of the action by watching the livestream from 7pm on Tuesday January 28 2025.

You can view this for free at uphellyaa.com or re-visit this page and you can watch the fiery procession live here.

A silhouette of a man dressed as a Viking against a fiery backdrop at Up Helly Aa
The spectacular event deserves a place on every travellers bucket list.

If that whets your appetite for a Shetland Viking adventure remember festival season runs through to late March. Equally spectacular fire festivals bring communities across Shetland together from the South Mainland through to Unst, the most northerly inhabited island.

Tourists are always welcome to witness the procession and enjoy the sights and sounds of Up Helly Aa.

Will you make 2025 the year you strike Up Helly Aa off your bucket list?

Read more about Shetland’s fire festival season and enter a fantastic competition to win a return trip for four and a Viking Shetland tour here.

This Up Helly Aa content is sponsored by Promote Shetland.

Discover more about the Islands of Opportunity and Fire Festival Season, and to watch the fiery procession live head to uphellyaa.com at 7pm (GMT) on Tuesday January 28 2025.

