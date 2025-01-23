The Esslemont restaurant to CLOSE amid ‘plunging footfall’ in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Esslemont restaurant to CLOSE amid ‘plunging footfall’ in Aberdeen city centre

Bosses have blamed the difficult recovery from Covid and plummeting footfall for the closure.

By Isaac Buchan
TThe Esslemont closure comes amid ongoing debate about Aberdeen city centre.
The Esslemont closure comes amid ongoing debate about Aberdeen city centre.. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Esslemont restaurant will close its doors amid “plunging footfall” on Union Street.

The Esslemont opened its doors in the ground floor of the famous former Esslemont and MacIntosh department store in 2019.

The venue will close on Saturday, February 22, with staff being redeployed to other premises run by owners McGinty’s Group.

‘Plummeting footfall’ to blame for Esslemont closure

Owner Allan Henderson confirmed that, while business has been healthy for his other venues, it was the “right time” to close the restaurant at the bottom of the Granite Mile.

Allan Henderson, Jillian Miller and Alan Aitken of McGinty's at the venue. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Allan Henderson, Jillian Miller and Alan Aitken of McGinty’s at the venue when it opened in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The hospitality veteran said: “While recovering from the consequences of Covid closures and recently, lower footfall in the area, we have made the business decision to close the restaurant for the time being.

“Whilst we are disappointed to close the restaurant, we are delighted that we can move our hard-working staff to a new-look restaurant at The Ferryhill.”

The Esslemont closure comes months after the demise of its sister venue.

McGinty’s closed Mac’s Pizzeria, which was on the floor above The Esslemont, in July.

Bosses also announced that The Esslemont’s Saturday Spritz will be moving to The Ferryhill from March onwards.

Read more:

Conversation