The Esslemont restaurant to CLOSE amid ‘plunging footfall’ in Aberdeen city centre

Aberdeen’s Esslemont restaurant will close its doors amid “plunging footfall” on Union Street.

The Esslemont opened its doors in the ground floor of the famous former Esslemont and MacIntosh department store in 2019.

The venue will close on Saturday, February 22, with staff being redeployed to other premises run by owners McGinty’s Group.

‘Plummeting footfall’ to blame for Esslemont closure

Owner Allan Henderson confirmed that, while business has been healthy for his other venues, it was the “right time” to close the restaurant at the bottom of the Granite Mile.

The hospitality veteran said: “While recovering from the consequences of Covid closures and recently, lower footfall in the area, we have made the business decision to close the restaurant for the time being.

“Whilst we are disappointed to close the restaurant, we are delighted that we can move our hard-working staff to a new-look restaurant at The Ferryhill.”

The Esslemont closure comes months after the demise of its sister venue.

McGinty’s closed Mac’s Pizzeria, which was on the floor above The Esslemont, in July.

Bosses also announced that The Esslemont’s Saturday Spritz will be moving to The Ferryhill from March onwards.

