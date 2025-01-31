Dare to be there: Granite Noir 2025 literary festival comes to Aberdeen

Your temperature is rising, heartbeat is racing, and an overwhelming sense of imminent danger is just around the corner. No, this isn’t your regular literary festival – this is Granite Noir 2025, Aberdeen’s very own crime fiction festival.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Inspired by the incredible popularity of crime fiction in all its forms, by the fantastic contribution that Scottish writers make, and by Scotland’s love affair with Nordic Noir on the page and on screen – this is Granite Noir. Most of all, Granite Noir is inspired by Aberdeen. Steeped in history, atmospheric, quirky and with a strong sense of place, the granite city the perfect backdrop for the literary festival.

Aberdeen Performing Arts invites everyone to the North-east with events across the city and online, as Granite Noir announces the programme for its 9th edition set to take place Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 February 2025. Paula Hawkins, Ambrose Parry and Nicci French are among the authors due to make headline appearances at the crime writing festival, along with New York Times best sellers Lucy Foley and Chris Whitaker, podcasters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, award-winning comedian and Gentleman Thief Alasdair Beckett King, and singer-songwriter and author James Yorkston.

Granite Noir is a multi-day literary festival offering a fantastic programme of noir writing and stories in unusual places and spaces across Aberdeen; from the lively festival hub at the Lemon Tree to the Music Hall, from the Aberdeen Arts Centre to the Anatomy Rooms. Dare to explore the darkness within and around us with fascinating authors from near and far.

Programme announced for Granite Noir 2025 in Aberdeen

A love letter to crime fiction in all its forms, to Nordic Noir and the contribution of Scottish writers to the genre; this year’s festival includes events covering all aspects of crime writing – from espionage and policing to the whimsical and supernatural.

Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Sharon Burgess commented in anticipation of this year’s events:

Granite Noir is proudly rooted as an event unique to the North-East of Scotland, and this year we are putting the festival on a truly global stage, with many events being livestreamed so that no matter where you are in the world, you can be part of a wonderful weekend of gory, gritty and glorious fun!” – Aberdeen Performing Arts

Paula Hawkins

Global number one bestselling author Paula Hawkins comes to Granite Noir to discuss her powerful new thriller, The Blue Hour. When a small bone at the centre of a famous sculpture is revealed to be human, three people become intimately connected by the secrets and lies that put it there. Paula will also introduce a screening of The Girl on the Train, the film adaptation of her first thriller, in an event at Cowdray Hall organised in partnership with Belmont Community Cinema.

Must-see crime-writing duos

Nicci French, the pseudonym for writing partnership and journalists Nicci Gerrard and Sean French, whose books have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. They will be joined by husband and wife team Ambrose Parry, Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, as they meet in conversation and discuss their latest novels in Partners in Crime.

Expect murder, mayhem, blackmail and more from this true-crime-obsessed pair; Granite Noir is delighted to welcome broadcaster Laura Whitmore and comedian and podcaster Iain Stirling for a live version of their Murder They Wrote podcast, where they dive into some of the most jaw-dropping cases in true crime history.

Rona Munro

Following on from the in-demand success of Scared to Death at Granite Noir 2024, Ten Feet Tall Theatre presents Aberdonian playwright Rona Munro’s darkly funny Guilty in the run up to this year’s festival. Two women face each other in a small windowless room for some routine questioning in this tangled web of intrigue and suspense.

A closer look at the criminal justice system and policing

The criminal justice system and policing is examined further with the festival’s exhibition, Cold Blooded Killers: True Crime Cases from the North East, 1864 – 1963. Scratch below the surface and discover the dark, murderous history of the North East in this specially curated exhibition from the North East Police archives. Curator Claire Smith will deliver a talk exploring the people involved, the evidence uncovered, and the outcomes for those accused of these cold-blooded killings.

Police procedures go under the microscope with an unparalleled insight into the inner workings of our criminal justice system from Professor Nick Fyfe, Robert Gordon University’s Vice Principal, as he delivers Tales From the Beat – reflections on 30 years of fieldwork with the Police at Cowdray Hall.

Bygone eras and contemporary thrillers

Bygone eras of espionage are explored as Granite Noir lifts the veil with a series of events that reveal the underbelly of crime writing. Historical fiction writers Oskar Jensen, SJ Parris and Lucy Ribchester uncover long-forgotten truths with Secrets from the Past, a time-travelling tour of Europe uncovering secrets from across the centuries; Carole Hailey, Joseph Knox and Kim Sherwood explore the world of secrets, spies and dark truths at Hidden in Plain Sight; and Sam Blake, Tony Kent and James Oswald discuss their suspenseful page-turners in a conversation on Gripping Thrillers.

Explore The Moments that Define Us as two of the UK’s finest writers share stories of traumatic events which shape and define everything that follows. No.1 bestseller Lucy Foley’s page-turning new thriller began with a secret, fifteen years ago, but the present has crashed the party, and it will end in murder at The Midnight Feast. Multi award-winning author Chris Whitaker brings us All the Colours of the Dark, a missing persons mystery, a serial killer thriller, and a lovely story – all unfolding on an epic canvas.

Three international authors discuss language

Casting its eyes across the North Sea and beyond, Granite Noir invites three international authors to discuss what’s lost and found when working with different languages. Leading Icelandic translator and novelist Quentin Bates, award-winning author Teresa Solana and Norwegian Arctic Mysteries author Ørjan Karlsson bring their global perspectives to Lost in Translation? Chaired by Jacky Collins.

A supernatural twist

Recognised as Scotland’s most haunted city, it is only (super)natural for Aberdeen’s crime writing festival to delve into the weird and wonderful side of the genre. Plants with a taste for human flesh, body horror and witches come together in Myth Murder and Monstrosity, where Sarah Maria Griffin, Kirsty Logan and Elle Nash share the unsettling, twisted and bizarre narratives that frame their latest books. T.L. Huchu and Courtney Smyth join in conversation on A Kind of Magic, discussing the latest witty, witchy fantasy murder mystery and the spellbinding fourth instalment of the Edinburgh Nights series. Critic, author, producer and programmer Anna Bogutskaya sets out to defend fans of the horror genre, before a specially selected screening of British psychological horror film Censor, in partnership with Belmont Community Cinema. And Audio Haunted presents a unique, audio, murder mystery experience in the Music Hall with Hexagone, a spooky interactive aural spectacle.

Scottish BPOC Writers Network hosts Nighttime Noir

The Scottish BPOC Writers Network hosts a curated evening of Nighttime Noir in the Lemon Tree Lounge, a thrilling and intriguing event from some of the most exciting new writing talent followed by a DJ set from writer and DJ Arusa Qureshi. And North-east loon Shane Strachan hosts a one-of-a-kind night on the dark side of spoken word with Into the Dark, alongside Loud Poets Grand Slam champion RJ Hunter, Lesley Benzie, Gen Carver and Aberdeen’s own Mae Diansangu.

Young writer’s workshop

Budding young crime writers can kindle their imaginations with Granite Noir’s children’s programme located at the Central Library and Aberdeen Arts Centre, suitable for ages 4 and up. Children’s authors Alasdair Beckett King, Alice Hemming, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Sam Sedgman will be sharing some of their most recent works in four fun and informative sessions over the festival weekend. Junior festival goers will be able to make a start on their very own bestsellers with a series of Creative Writing Workshops for ages 7+ and 15+.

Blink and you’ll miss them – more festival highlights

Other highlights of the Granite Noir programme include A Celebration of the Work of P.D. James to coincide with the reissue of the Adam Dalgliesh mystery series and ten years after the death of one of crime fiction’s most influential figures. Granite Noir’s popular Literature at Lunchtime series returns, with a spotlight on authors CJ Cooke (The Book of Witching) and Alan Warner (Morven Caller, The Sopranos). Nilesha Chauvet (The Revenge of Rita Marsh) and Harriet Tyce (Lesson in Cruelty) meet in a conversation on Reclaiming the Narrative. Plus, a live recording of the A Kick up the Arts podcast where host and BBC Scotland Broadcaster Nicola Meighan will be joined by an all-star artistic panel; and the ever-popular Poisoned Afternoon Tea and Poisoned Cocktail Party (007) hosted by Dr Kathryn Harkup at The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Once again Granite Noir will be supporting emerging crime writers within its festival programme. Emerging Scottish literary talent are given a stage in Locals in the Limelight, previewing the festival’s main events; and Nina Bhadreshwar, Lucy Rose and Trisha Sakhlecha, three of the most exciting new talents in noir fiction head up the Bold New Voices panel, chaired by Katalina Watt. The Scottish BPOC Writers Network hosts an online Writers of Colour Workshop, for Black writers and writers of colour based in Scotland; and the Society of Young Publishers Scotland host a panel on An Introduction to Publishing, along with a How to Get Published workshop led by literary agent Jenny Brown.

Granite Noir 2025 comes to a close on Sunday 23 February with a performance from everyone’s favourite band of crime writing rockstars – the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers. Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville and Luca Veste will bring down the curtain on this year’s festival with their full-on ‘rawk’ experience, murdering songs for fun in front of anyone who will listen. Get to know the band earlier in the festival as they take part in conversations on Dead Funny and Rockin’ with the Writers.

Granite Noir 2025 will run Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 February, taking place in Aberdeen Performing Arts venues, His Majesty’s Theatre, Music Hall and the Lemon Tree; as well as venues across the city, including Aberdeen Arts Centre, the Anatomy Rooms, Central Library and Cowdray Hall.

Granite Noir is produced and curated by Aberdeen Performing Arts. APA is grateful for the support of its funders Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland and EventScotland. Granite Noir is presented with its partners Aberdeen City Libraries, Aberdeen Archives Galleries and Museums, Aberdeen Arts Centre, Citymoves Dance Agency, Police Scotland and Robert Gordon University.

See the full programme of Granite Noir 2025 here.