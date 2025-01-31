Starting XI: Elgin City’s Lewis Hyde on his best teammate, toughest opponent and Caley Thistle’s journey to the Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Starting XI: Elgin City’s Lewis Hyde on his best teammate, toughest opponent and Caley Thistle’s journey to the Scottish Cup final

The Black and Whites midfielder kicked his career off as a teenager with Inverness - now he's chasing promotion with the Black and Whites.

Lewis Hyde, facing, celebrates with Dajon Golding scoring his first Elgin City goal against Peterhead in December.  Image: Bob Crombie.
Lewis Hyde, facing, celebrates with Dajon Golding scoring his first Elgin City goal against Peterhead in December.  Image: Bob Crombie.
Paul Chalk

Elgin City midfielder Lewis Hyde is the latest north footballer to give us the lowdown on his career in our Starting XI feature.

The 22-year-old former Caley Thistle player is enjoying his first season for the Black and Whites as they challenge at the top end of League Two.

This weekend, Hyde and his Elgin team-mates host leaders East Fife as they bid to remain in the promotion chase.

He’s made 23 appearances this season and was City’s man of the match in the recent 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Aberdeen.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Caley Thistle in September 2019 and I was on the bench for a Challenge Cup tie against Morton.

I was just 17 at the time and the team that day was taken by Scott Kellacher and Barry Wilson. John Robertson was the manager, but he watched on from the stand.

It was my first full season as a full-time player and I thought making the bench was quite an achievement.

We were winning 3-1 and Kel and Baz chucked me on for the last two minutes.

It was a really proud day for me. I grew up watching Caley Thistle and I had managed to get on the pitch. I didn’t touch the ball, but it was still an achievement.

What is your career highlight so far?

It would definitely being part of the squad for the 2023 Scottish Cup final for Caley Thistle (in a 3-1 defeat against Celtic).

Just the whole experience speaks for itself really.

Who is the best player you have played with?

I’ve played with a lot of really good players, so that’s tough.

I’ll have to pick two, Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran from my time at Caley Thistle.

Aaron Doran (left) and Billy Mckay at Inverness after the former scored against Partick Thistle at Firhill in 2014.

And who is your toughest opponent?

One that stands out was when I played at right-back for Caley Thistle against Partick Thistle in the promotion play-offs (in 2022) and Scott Tiffoney gave me such a hard time.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the Elgin City dressing room?

While Russell Dingwall is a contender for this award, Rory MacEwan wins it by a mile.

He wears these colourful crocs – you’d have to pay someone to wear them!

Lewis Hyde was at Caley Thistle until last summer. Image: SNS.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Hopefully they would say I’m a hard worker at training and in matches, someone who likes to maintain high standards.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Probably that mistakes happen in football and it’s all about how you respond to them. That’s an important lesson.

Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, the home of Heart of Midlothian FC.
Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium when close to capacity. Lewis played there during the pandemic when it was close to empty in 2020. Image: SNS.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I played for Caley Thistle against Hearts at Tynecastle and that was a great experience.

It was a League Cup tie (a 1-0 loss in October 2020) and during Covid, so there was very few people inside, but the seats are so close to the pitch and the surface was first-class. I can only imagine what it would be like when it’s packed.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’d go for Reece McAlear’s equalising free-kick for Caley Thistle in the first leg of the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone in May 2022.

We looked down and out, trailing 2-0 at home, but that free-kick (after McAlear has scored to make it 2-1) completely shifted the momentum of the game and we drew 2-2, which gave us a fighting chance in the second leg (which St Johnstone won 4-0).

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

There are not many boys that I know that I would take on a desert island with me, but I’d have to opt for Ross Draper. He’s a big lad and he’s smart, so it would have to be him.

Elgin City defender Ross Draper wins the desert island spot, says Lewis Hyde.

How do you relax away from football?

I like to keep active, so I go for a walk or to the gym, or otherwise just relax with the missus, watching TV to unwind.

