SPONSORED: Four ways to reduce your energy bills from Home Energy Scotland

Home Energy Scotland is sharing some top tips for reducing energy bills – and more information on how you could win £500 towards your energy bills.

As we spend more time at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, many Scottish households are facing larger than usual energy bills this winter.

However, help is available from Home Energy Scotland’s friendly advisors who are currently working from home to help you reduce your energy bills, have a warmer home and lower your carbon footprint.

Home Energy Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government and provides a network of regional advice centres covering all of Scotland, offering local knowledge and expert advice on:

saving energy and keeping warm at home

funding options, including Scottish Government grants and interest free loans

installing renewable energy at home

greener travel, including electric vehicles and ebikes

cutting water waste.

Get started by following these four ways to reduce your energy bills:

1. Stop wasting energy at home

Don’t worry, not all energy saving measures are expensive and time consuming. Start with these practical quick wins that will help you cut energy waste and start saving money.

2. Offset your bills with green energy

Install a renewable heating system and you’ll likely pay less for heating your home. You could also get payments through the UK Government’s Renewable Heat Incentive. Go green and save.

3. Give your home an energy makeover

Upgrading your heating and improving insulation can all help lower your energy bills. Contact Home Energy Scotland and get advice on home improvements plus available financial assistance.

4. Check you’re getting the best deal

Home Energy Scotland recommends comparing energy suppliers to make sure you’re on the best tariff. Regularly update your meter readings too so that your energy bills are accurate.

And that’s not all…

Put big bills out in the cold

You could also get help worth up to £5,000 to make your home warmer and more energy efficient. Call Home Energy Scotland free on 0808 808 2282 to find out if you could qualify.

Win £500 towards your energy bills!

How good is your energy saving knowledge? Take Home Energy Scotland’s quiz to find out.

You’ll pick up tips to help you save energy and money at home – and if you leave your details, you’ll be in with the chance of winning £500 towards your energy bills.

There are 10 prizes up for grabs for residents all over Scotland. Good luck!