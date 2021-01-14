SPONSORED: Survivex and AIS Training launch campaign to help those looking for new career in 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

January is a popular time to think about a new job and the UK’s leading energy sector training provider is launching a campaign to help those with career change on their New Year’s resolutions list.

Survivex and AIS Training, part of the 3t Energy Group, are running a series of inspiring career change stories, advice pages and virtual events throughout January to help anyone looking for a new career in 2021.

Free webinar events will take place between 25-29 January and will include invited leaders from the energy sector discussing upcoming projects for the year ahead, as well as giving tips on how to land that dream job and an insight into working in the energy industry.

Up to 75,000 delegates train with Survivex and AIS Training every year in skills such as offshore survival, first aid, rope access, scaffolding, banksman slinger and Global Wind Organisation (GWO) safety standards.

Amongst these delegates are numerous stories of people who have successfully changed careers or upskilled and are now enjoying a much more fulfilling working life.

One example is vehicle mechanic, Kyle Emmerson, who swapped car bonnets for wind turbines after transferring his skills to the fast-growing global wind industry.

Within just three months of completing his GWO training with AIS Training, Kyle scooped his first wind job working in Sweden as a wind technician and has never looked back.

He said: “I’ve absolutely no regrets about moving to the wind sector – I love it! The shift rotations and nature of the work means you get plenty of time off to spend with family and the job opportunities are plentiful.

“The training was extremely professional and the instructors very approachable and I got loads of tips and advice to help me get that first foot in the door.

“For anyone thinking about retraining for the wind sector I’d say give it a go.

“Although you need a bit of bottle to make that first move, it has been well worth it for me and has only taken one work trip to pay for all my training.”

Charlie Guthrie, Group Marketing Manager at 3t Energy Group, said: “Last year was a tough one and many people are understandably thinking about changing careers or looking for a new job in 2021.

“We hope our January campaign will inspire people with career change on their mind. We’ve also teamed up with some of the energy sector’s leading employers to provide an insight into key 2021 projects coming up.”

Visit the Survivex website to find out more.