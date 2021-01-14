John Hughes confident Ross County’s stringent Covid-19 measures can keep football being played safely

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes is confident the strict protocols in place can safeguard the continuation of Premiership football.

Hughes returned to the dugout last month following a three-and-a-half year absence, replacing Stuart Kettlewell at Victoria Park.

Having now taken charge of five matches, Hughes has quickly become familiar with the measures in place to keep the game going in the fight against Covid-19.

Hughes has spoken of some of the challenges he has faced, having been delayed in meeting his newly-inherited squad until his Covid-19 test had been undertaken.

The Staggies boss also revealed the club used three separate buses to travel to last Sunday’s game at Livingston, splitting members of the squad up based on their positions.

County’s efforts to continue throughout the pandemic have reassured Hughes that clubs are doing all they can to keep football being played safely.

© SNS Group

Hughes said: “Football is not immune to Covid, we are all together.

“Talking about the lower leagues, for the rulermakers, no matter what they won’t get anything right for getting it wrong.

“Then you look at the mental health issues and all the stuff and football is an out for a lot of people.

“I can only tell you about our protocols and they are unbelievable.

“The match against Livingston the other day, all the players couldn’t get on the team bus.

“We had to take three mini buses because of the seating arrangements.

“We had to split up midfielders from defenders so we didn’t get ravaged with that.

“Even before I came up here I had to do my own Covid test. Then I got another test when I came up here and it was a couple of days before I could get in around the players.

“It took me a while to get into my office because of the protocols.”

The suspension of all Scottish football below the Championship until the end of January amidst the national lockdown has prompted some fears the top two leagues could follow suit in the coming weeks.

Hughes is confident the top-flight clubs will not face disruption, and he added: “I don’t think we will get shut down. I think we will keep playing away as long as we are stringent with the rules right across the board.

“It is great to be playing football matches. We just have to enjoy it. We can’t do anything else and what will be will be.

“We just need to look after our own club and keep remaining positive, with these stringent measures we have put in place.”

County have taken midfielders Sam Stanton and David Cancola on trial, as Hughes looks to bolster his options during the January transfer window.

© SNS Group

The Staggies are bottom of the Premiership, with third-placed Aberdeen the visitors to Dingwall on Saturday.

Hughes says the trialists are not permitted entry into the stadium and have only limited access to the Staggies’ training bubble.

He added: “We have trialists in and they stay in a bed and breakfast. They are not allowed in the building.

“They get changed at the bed and breakfast, come in an exit door and then they can train with the team, but that is only after they have returned a negative test.

“They then have to go back and get dressed back at the bed and breakfast. We have been very stringent. What will be will be. I am sure they are doing it for the right reasons.”