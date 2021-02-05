SPONSORED: P&J Live introduces global safety scheme VenueShield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 is forcing facility operators around the globe to rethink operations and management protocols – and that includes

P&J Live.

The events centre in Aberdeen is part of the ASM Global network of international venues and, as the premier steward of more than 300 legendary venues across the world, ASM Global will be leading the industry with a comprehensive best-in-class reopening programme.

To assist ASM in reopening its venues, it has introduced an environmental hygiene protocol called VenueShield which has been created to “make our employees and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment,” according to ASM Global President & CEO, Bob Newman.

What is VenueShield?

VenueShield is a comprehensive industry leading programme of cleanliness which is being implemented across more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world – including P&J Live.

P&J Live’s VenueShield cleanliness programme is part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene practices so that when the time comes, you can visit the venue with confidence.

Its main objective is to ensure that its facilities are clean and certified at the highest standards for the safety and health of its co-workers, clients and guests. ASM Global’s VenueShield Task Force has implemented many new protocols and procedures at its facilities, in accordance with government and international health care guidelines. These extensive measures will explore the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), food safety measures, air quality control, surface cleaning, physical/social distancing, hand sanitisers, reduced touch points, contactless transactions, daily monitoring systems, and more.

Bob Newman, ASM Global President & CEO, explained: “VenueShield is the culmination of extensive and ongoing work by our Global Task Force to develop this industry-leading set of protocols that will ensure the highest levels of health and safety for our employees, delegates and guests.

“We appreciate the expertise provided by the world-class team of experts we have assembled. We look forward to growing the VenueShield program with our partners at AECOM, SERVPRO and Drexel University College of Medicine as we continue to reopen across the globe.”

Customer journey

The VenueShield protocol relies on the task force to build unique and customised programmes, while monitoring data on a daily basis. Specific consultants were hired to assist with more technical aspects of the protocol like air purification, filtering and the maximisation of fresh air exchange.

VenueShield will be the ongoing company effort to define the customer journey of the future. It is designed to provide an evolving approach to the unique aspects surrounding each of ASM Global’s facilities and guided by consistent input from the company’s venue experts around the world representing every venue type.

Additionally, ASM has proactively partnered with – and will further consult with – leading subject matter experts, health officials and industry leaders in the areas of industrial hygiene, sanitisation and fulfilment to consult on all facets of the VenueShield programme.

To find out more about P&J Live’s operating protocols, enabling the safe running of events at the venue, in an environment transformed by the Covid pandemic, click here where you can learn about the changes it has made and how this affects you when you visit P&J Live, whether it be for your vaccination or when it is back up and running as an events.