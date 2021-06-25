A new retail initiative in the town of Chapelton, five miles south of Aberdeen, is creating opportunities for local independent businesses.

The Chapelton retail initiative will see a series of re-imagined shipping container outlets open as shops during this summer in Burgess Park.

The initiative is a low-cost means for small businesses to sell their products and services directly to local communities, forming part of the town’s commitment to creating a supportive and self-sufficient environment.

Chapelton is now home to more than 200 households, with housebuilders AJC, Stephen, Places for People, Snowdrop Developments and Brio Retirement Living building a wide mix of properties to suit various needs and budgets.

© DCT Media

The initiative follows Chapelton’s long-standing farmers’ market – an event that takes place four times a year and sees around 25 stallholders showcase local produce and products from across the north-east.

Elsick Development Company, the developer behind the growing Aberdeenshire town, has also welcomed a nursery school to the local community, as well as a salon and highly popular coffee shop.

The developer’s wider blueprint for Chapelton includes features such as a primary school and playing fields, leisure amenities and excellent transport links to major routes.

The Duke of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company, said: “Our vision has always been for Chapelton to be a place where people of all ages can live, work and play.

“Economists estimate that the town will generate 8,000 permanent jobs over the long term. The initiative has already been popular. We can’t wait for the businesses to open this summer.”

© SYSTEM

Cheryle Sexton, aged 36, is the owner of Broughty Ferry greengrocer Clementine, which first opened in 2010.

She grasped at the new opportunity in Chapelton, and is keen to have her second business venture up and running.

“We’d been on the lookout for a second site for some time,” she says.

“Chapelton was attractive for us because we thought it was an innovative idea to have shipping containers being converted into shops.

“We’re excited to be working with other like-minded independent businesses. Our long-term plan with Clementine is to be able to gain a foothold in the north-east.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Joshua Cox, aged 26, is the owner of soon-to-open Mr Dun Chapelton.

He says: “I recently moved to Chapelton and I jumped at the chance when the opportunity for the retail park came up.

“The new location will allow people in the shire access to our higher-end barbering services without having to travel into town for it.

“We’re aiming to be open in our new location by the end of July.”

chapeltonnewtown.co.uk