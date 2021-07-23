Trades Awards last call for north-east construction businesses

Construction industry organisations and individuals in the north-east have just a few days remaining to put forward applications for this year’s Trades Awards.

The awards organisers are calling on the industry to submit its entries in recognition of the adversity and challenges it has overcome during significantly challenging times.

Fourteen award categories are available to enter in total, including Apprentice of the Year, Tradesperson of the Year, Sustainability in Construction and Construction Project of the Year.

The deadline to submit an application is Monday July 26.

The Trades Awards are organised by local creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill, with the aim of recognising individuals, teams and businesses within the north-east construction industry.

Now entering its ninth year, the awards ceremony invites applications from businesses across all disciplines within construction – from sole traders up to national construction businesses – that have a head office in the north-east.

More than 400 guests were involved in last year’s online ceremony and winners gave their acceptance speeches from living rooms, kitchens and boardrooms around the north-east.

This year’s ceremony will take place online again in October, with main award sponsor Stewart Milne Group returning for its seventh consecutive year alongside supporting sponsor W M Donald.

The award organisers hope that groups of finalists will be able to gather in boardrooms, hotels and other venues, if government guidelines allow.

STV presenter Chris Harvey and former broadcast journalist Pauline Fraser will be hosting the event, with the virtual ceremony seeing a roving reporter “drop in” where possible to present physical awards to recipients.

Mike Wilson, managing director at Mearns & Gill, says: “There has never been a more important time to celebrate the good people and projects within the construction industry.

“[North-east construction] organisations and individuals have faced adversity and challenges in abundance as a result of Covid-19, but they have also led by example and were one of the first industries to return to trading after lockdown.

“The purpose of the Trades Awards is to celebrate and recognise these people and companies.”

Speaking of his own Outstanding Contribution Award win in 2020, Kevin Urquhart, construction director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, says: “I will always remember that event for the rest of my life.

“Never for one minute did I expect my own name to be announced.

“Being presented the award in front of many friends and family, who normally may not manage to attend the live event, was a delight and a very proud moment in my career.”

The Trades Awards 2021 will take place on Friday October 8. To submit an application for an award, visit https://www.tradesawards.com/