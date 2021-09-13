Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interior design with wood: The mathematics of Nature

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 13, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:44 pm
Osaka Dining Table, Four Chairs and Dining Bench, £1,195, Furniture Village.
Why is wood so appealing in the home? Yes it’s warm, yes it’s tactile, yes it’s a connection to nature, but is there something deeper going on? Jacqueline Wake Young does the maths.

Wooden Fruit Bowl, £14.99, TK Maxx.

Nature has a number. It is 1.618 – the Golden Ratio or the Divine Proportion, so called because of its recurrence in the natural world.

But what does that have to do with your new coffee table? Well, our story begins in 13th Century Italy (of course it does, that’s where all the best stories start).

Creative Tops Naturals Set of Three Wooden Bowls, £14.99, Very.

Leonardo of Pisa, who went by the name of Fibonacci, wanted to know how many rabbits he would have by the end of the year if he started out with two.

Light Range Petrified Wood Barrymore Coffee Table, £4,170, Luxdeco.

Within a short space of time Fibonacci was in possession of a sequence of numbers that would change the field of mathematics – not to mention a whole lot of rabbits.

Round Wooden Tray, £10, B&M.

Each number in the sequence is found by adding up the two numbers before it, so it runs 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, … and so on.

When sequential Fibonacci numbers are given as ratios, they are close to the Golden Ratio, becoming closer the higher the number.

Wooden Candle, £6, B&M.

Fast forward to 1754 in Switzerland, when naturalist Charles Bonnet noticed the spiral arrangements of leaves on trees which could be expressed mathematically, which, you guessed it, followed the Fibonacci sequence.

Churchgate Solid Wood Pear Ornament, £7, Dunelm.

And it doesn’t stop there, turns out the sequence applies to everything from sunflower seeds and flower petals to shells and even galaxies.

7. Churchgate Solid Wood Apple Ornament, £7, Dunelm.

So, when trying to figure out why a wooden apple ornament is so aesthetically pleasing and calming to behold, consider the grain and shape and think of the Divine Proportion. It all adds up.

Lytton House Olive Wood Cheese Set, £45, Cartwright and Butler.
Balfern Petrified Wood Coaster, Set of 4, £75, Soho House Retail.

