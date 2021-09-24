Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cairngorm business scoops entrepreneurial award

By Jamie Wilde
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Cairngorm Lodges has been selected as part of Scottish Enterprise's Unlocking Ambition programme for 2021/22.
A north-east businessman behind self-catering lodges and bothies in Cairngorms National Park is celebrating winning an entrepreneurial award.

Cairngorm Lodges is set deep in the heart of Blelack Woods. It has been run by Dr Gordon Drummond since 2009 and currently has five individual, self-catering lodges as well as six bothies powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Unlocking Ambition business growth and leadership programme from Scottish Enterprise selected a number of innovative businesses throughout Scotland for its 2021/22 cohort.

The businesses joining this year’s programme were specifically chosen for their potential to contribute to Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19, as well as its journey towards a net-zero economy.

Comfort, warmth and sustainability are staples at Cairngorm Lodges.

As one of the chosen businesses, Cairngorm Lodges will receive a cash grant together with specialist mentoring to help continue its growth.

Speaking on the award win, Dr Drummond said: “I am delighted to win this prestigious award.

“It’s been a difficult time for all hospitality businesses and I am confident that this programme will really help Cairngorm Lodges in a number of ways.

The specialist mentoring will [allow me to] tap into some really skilled and collaborative sources.

“I will also use the cash grant to develop new income streams for the business, specifically a new facility in which to host weddings and corporate team building events.”

One of the business’s bothies.

Many businesses across Scotland have benefited from the rising demand for staycations during the pandemic.

Cairngorm Lodges is no exception to this and Dr Drummond believes this demand won’t decrease any time soon.

“It’s certainly been a bumper season for staycations,” he added.

I think the market will remain strong for the foreseeable.

“It’s been our pleasure to host visitors from across the UK who have now experienced this amazing natural environment which we are privileged to operate in.

“We have breathtaking flora and fauna – together with Royal Deeside – on our doorstep and guests have been able to holiday in a truly sustainable way which respects the surroundings.”

Tranquil views.

Holidaying with lower carbon footprints is something that businesses like Cairngorm Lodges are keen to capitalise upon.

Looking ahead with the award win, Gordon is optimistic about the road that lies ahead for Cairngorm Lodges and the possibilities he can potentially tap into with the business.

“Businesses like ourselves are ready to lead the economic recovery from Covid-19, hence the importance of Unlocking Ambition,” he said.

“We have made significant investments during the last 18 months at a time when the sector was in real crisis, but we always believed in the concept.

“Now, we can look forward to creating even more of a resort feel here, catering for both domestic and corporate customers.”

Relax by the fire.

Visit www.cairngormlodges.com and www.cairngormbothies.com for more information.

