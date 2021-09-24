Cairngorm business scoops entrepreneurial award

A north-east businessman behind self-catering lodges and bothies in Cairngorms National Park is celebrating winning an entrepreneurial award.

Cairngorm Lodges is set deep in the heart of Blelack Woods. It has been run by Dr Gordon Drummond since 2009 and currently has five individual, self-catering lodges as well as six bothies powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Unlocking Ambition business growth and leadership programme from Scottish Enterprise selected a number of innovative businesses throughout Scotland for its 2021/22 cohort.

The businesses joining this year’s programme were specifically chosen for their potential to contribute to Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19, as well as its journey towards a net-zero economy.

As one of the chosen businesses, Cairngorm Lodges will receive a cash grant together with specialist mentoring to help continue its growth.

Speaking on the award win, Dr Drummond said: “I am delighted to win this prestigious award.

“It’s been a difficult time for all hospitality businesses and I am confident that this programme will really help Cairngorm Lodges in a number of ways.

The specialist mentoring will [allow me to] tap into some really skilled and collaborative sources.

“I will also use the cash grant to develop new income streams for the business, specifically a new facility in which to host weddings and corporate team building events.”

Many businesses across Scotland have benefited from the rising demand for staycations during the pandemic.

Cairngorm Lodges is no exception to this and Dr Drummond believes this demand won’t decrease any time soon.

“It’s certainly been a bumper season for staycations,” he added.

I think the market will remain strong for the foreseeable.

“It’s been our pleasure to host visitors from across the UK who have now experienced this amazing natural environment which we are privileged to operate in.

“We have breathtaking flora and fauna – together with Royal Deeside – on our doorstep and guests have been able to holiday in a truly sustainable way which respects the surroundings.”

Holidaying with lower carbon footprints is something that businesses like Cairngorm Lodges are keen to capitalise upon.

Looking ahead with the award win, Gordon is optimistic about the road that lies ahead for Cairngorm Lodges and the possibilities he can potentially tap into with the business.

“Businesses like ourselves are ready to lead the economic recovery from Covid-19, hence the importance of Unlocking Ambition,” he said.

“We have made significant investments during the last 18 months at a time when the sector was in real crisis, but we always believed in the concept.

“Now, we can look forward to creating even more of a resort feel here, catering for both domestic and corporate customers.”

Visit www.cairngormlodges.com and www.cairngormbothies.com for more information.