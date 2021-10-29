Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

New director at property consultancy firm

By Jamie Wilde
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Chris Ion has been appointed as a director at Graham + Sibbald's Aberdeen city branch.
Chris Ion has been appointed as a director at Graham + Sibbald's Aberdeen city branch.

A well-established property consultancy firm has appointed a new director for its Aberdeen office.

Chris Ion has landed the senior role within Graham + Sibbald’s commercial department in the Granite City.

The firm employs more than 200 staff across a total of 17 UK offices in Scotland and England.

Working across multiple sectors, Graham + Sibbald has presences in a number of specialist areas including hotel and leisure, healthcare, petroleum and ports and harbours.

‘I’m looking forward to working in a varied role,’ Chris Ion.

Its Aberdeen office first opened in 1989 and it has grown to be one of the company’s key city locations.

Chris is aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the team.

With a Master’s degree in Property and Management from the University of Aberdeen, Chris joined Knight Frank property consultancy as a graduate before switching his focus to agency and capital markets.

He acquired a wealth of property expertise and was involved in the high-profile sale of 16 North Esplanade West let to Neptune Energy earlier this year.

As director, Chris’s remit will involve disposals and acquisitions of commercial properties on behalf of a range of clients across Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

He will also aid in the development and service offering of the Graham + Sibbald commercial team across Scotland.

‘I’m excited to be joining Graham + Sibbald at such an opportunistic time,’ Chris Ion.

Speaking of his new appointment, Chris said: “After seeing the business rebrand and reposition themselves in the market over the last few years, I’m excited to be joining Graham + Sibbald at such an opportunistic time.

“I’m looking forward to working in a varied role covering both agency and investment instructions on behalf of clients in this next step in my career, within a forward-thinking and expanding company.”

Partner and head of commercial agency, Keith Watters, said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our Aberdeen team at a time when we are experiencing growth and high levels of activity.

“He will be a key asset to the established team and I’m very much looking forward to working alongside him.”

Bruce Murdoch.

Aberdeen office partner Bruce Murdoch also added: “Whilst the Aberdeen market has had its challenges over the past 18 months, there has been transactional activity.

“I am pleased that Graham + Sibbald have been involved in a number of the deals that have been concluded.

“Chris is a well-known player in the local market and a welcome addition to the Aberdeen office commercial team, leading and expanding on our commercial agency services offering across the city and shire.”

Visit www.g-s.co.uk or call the Aberdeen office on 01224 625024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]