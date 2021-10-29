New director at property consultancy firm

A well-established property consultancy firm has appointed a new director for its Aberdeen office.

Chris Ion has landed the senior role within Graham + Sibbald’s commercial department in the Granite City.

The firm employs more than 200 staff across a total of 17 UK offices in Scotland and England.

Working across multiple sectors, Graham + Sibbald has presences in a number of specialist areas including hotel and leisure, healthcare, petroleum and ports and harbours.

Its Aberdeen office first opened in 1989 and it has grown to be one of the company’s key city locations.

Chris is aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the team.

With a Master’s degree in Property and Management from the University of Aberdeen, Chris joined Knight Frank property consultancy as a graduate before switching his focus to agency and capital markets.

He acquired a wealth of property expertise and was involved in the high-profile sale of 16 North Esplanade West let to Neptune Energy earlier this year.

As director, Chris’s remit will involve disposals and acquisitions of commercial properties on behalf of a range of clients across Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

He will also aid in the development and service offering of the Graham + Sibbald commercial team across Scotland.

Speaking of his new appointment, Chris said: “After seeing the business rebrand and reposition themselves in the market over the last few years, I’m excited to be joining Graham + Sibbald at such an opportunistic time.

“I’m looking forward to working in a varied role covering both agency and investment instructions on behalf of clients in this next step in my career, within a forward-thinking and expanding company.”

Partner and head of commercial agency, Keith Watters, said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our Aberdeen team at a time when we are experiencing growth and high levels of activity.

“He will be a key asset to the established team and I’m very much looking forward to working alongside him.”

Aberdeen office partner Bruce Murdoch also added: “Whilst the Aberdeen market has had its challenges over the past 18 months, there has been transactional activity.

“I am pleased that Graham + Sibbald have been involved in a number of the deals that have been concluded.

“Chris is a well-known player in the local market and a welcome addition to the Aberdeen office commercial team, leading and expanding on our commercial agency services offering across the city and shire.”

Visit www.g-s.co.uk or call the Aberdeen office on 01224 625024.