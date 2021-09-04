Former oil and gas worker opens gift shop in Granite City

The simple pleasure of receiving a gift, knowing the person has carefully selected it with you in mind.

It doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate, just a little something to show that you are thinking of someone.

This token of love is what drove Paula McKenzie to open a gift shop on Queens Road in Aberdeen, after leaving behind a career which had taken her around the world.

The pandemic caused Paula to have a rethink on what she really wanted from life, and the thought of running her own business had long been a dream.

But Joli Gifts was never about calling the shots for Paula, as she has made sure to champion fellow small business owners by stocking their gorgeous products.

The cosy shop is an Aladdin’s cave of treasure, featuring beautiful pottery, soft furnishings, and quirky cards to name but a few offerings.

We caught up with Paula before she opened up shop for the day, and discovered why this is just the beginning for Aberdeen’s new gift emporium.

“The thought was there 18 months ago, the doors opened on June 29 this year,” said Paula.

“It’s a bit of a traditional story for Aberdeen, in that I was in the oil and gas industry for 25 years.

“I did lots of travelling from Malta to Morocco, and I felt like I needed something new to challenge me.

“I wanted to have something of my very own, something I could grow.”

So when Paula was offered voluntary redundancy, she decided to look to the future.

“I thought to myself, is this a sign?” she said.

It was a huge decision and I haven’t regretted a minute of it.”

“I love gift shops, I’m obsessed with them. I wanted to create something different, where you can find little things that you don’t get anywhere else.

“I love giving presents and selecting gifts, so it just made sense.”

It was far from plain sailing however, as you’d have been more likely to find laundry detergent in Joli’s former guise.

“It used to be a launderette, and it was in a bit of a mess,” said Paula.

“There was a good chunk of work to be done, it was a big refurbishment.

“There was a lot of labour involved, we had to strip the walls back. But it was fun, a labour of love if you like.”

Paula then had the task of choosing which wonderful products to stock, for a gift shop can only be as good as the presents found within.

Each item on the shelf tells a story, and is a reflection of Paula’s passions.

“I tried hard to find suppliers who are that little bit different, and I also tried to get items which I have connection with,” she said.

“It’s things that have meaning. So I have a great connection with Shetland due to my oil and gas career, and I stock knitted cushions and skincare from there as a result.

“I’ve had great feedback so far, and I do pride myself on delivering personal customer service.

“I take note of what my customers are buying.”

Paula believes that the appetite for gifts is greater than ever before, in part because of what people have been faced with during lockdown.

“People want to get out and about, and see something nice which entices them,” she said.

“It has been a really good time for independent businesses.

I did think to myself, am I crazy doing this when it has been such a difficult time for retail?

“But with the support for independents, maybe this is a good time. Even if it is a risk.”

Social media has played a huge part in how Paula runs the businesses, and Joli gifts now has hundreds of followers on Instagram.

“Social media plays a massive role, because it’s the only form of advertising I have,” said Paula.

“It has been a learning curve, but social media can do amazing things.

“I don’t know where a lot of businesses would be without it.”

The future is looking rather exciting for Joli Gifts, with the possibility of new classes starting up.

“My friend is a florist, and I’d love to do classes and workshops in the future,” said Paula.

“I’m thinking candle making or printing classes as well.

“I’m going to see where it takes me. It’s amazing once you get going, there’s such a buzz.

“Putting a smile on people’s faces is what keeps pushing me forwards, and I think just maybe my dream could be growing.”

You can follow Joli Gifts on social media @JoliGifts or visit them at 142, Queens Road in Aberdeen.