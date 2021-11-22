Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Does your home really need a sideboard?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Calligaris Wings Sideboard, £1,495, Furniture Village.
To understand the proper purpose of a sideboard, see Downton Abbey, The Crown or a similar period drama.

It’s around the sideboard that servants hover during mealtimes, serving up food from tureens and sourcing cutlery, all the while trying to pretend they are not listening to the conversation of the posh folk seated at the dining table.

A sideboard is traditionally a piece of dining room furniture, used for the storage and display of items such as crockery, cutlery, candlesticks and glassware.

Dishes of food brought up from the kitchen might be placed upon the sideboard before being distributed to those dining and afterwards could double as collection point for  the washing up.

So far, so fancy.

But do sideboards really have a place in modern homes?

Well perhaps. If you have a whole load of clutter that you want to shove out of sight and pictures and ornaments to display on top of it, then the sideboard can be a handy piece of furniture.

It has undergone a number of transformations over the past three centuries or so and it has fallen in and out – then back in again – of style.

Georgian sideboards were typically slender with long legs, while the Victorians preferred theirs heavy and ornate.

Arguably the most on-trend version of the sideboard is an upcycled mid-century piece, from the likes of G-Plan or McIntosh.

Many of the new sideboards available today manage to echo those sleek, polished, mid-century forms, but without that retro feel.

Our top picks:

Alma Sideboard, Natural Cane and Black, £469, Cult Furniture.
Grove Natural Oak and Dark Grey Paint Large Sideboard, £549.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Orson Small Sideboard, £329, Dunelm.
Lunar Sideboard, £3,795, LuxDeco.
Parquet Brushed and Glazed Solid Oak Corner Sideboard, £499.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Lloyd Large Sideboard, £750, Next.
Romsey Natural Solid Oak Large Sideboard, £469.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Nora Tambour Sideboard, Oak and Dark Marble, £2,295, Soho Home.
Mercer Sideboard, £1,595, Soho Home.

