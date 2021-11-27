Straight Outta Gilcomston: Meet some of the people putting Aberdeen hip hop in the spotlight

Didn’t think Aberdeen could be a hub for hip hop music? Think again.

The Granite City’s hip hop scene is thriving at the moment and its new kids on the block are setting the tone for modern Scottish hip hop.

In the ’90s, names like Steg G and Shelltoe Mel led the way for homegrown rap music in Scotland.

They were among some of the first to wholly embrace their Scottish accents in their work, opening doors for new generations of Scottish rappers to follow suit.

Now, names like Ransom FA, Chef and Aiitee are putting Aberdeen at the pinnacle of Scottish hip hop.

They haven’t listened to those who think that people from Aberdeen shouldn’t rap and have instead come together to create a rich music scene built on collaboration and diversity.

Recent events like HANG, Scotland’s first ever hip hop conference, are helping to support hip hop culture in Scotland like never before.

The Guardian and BBC Introducing in Scotland are also some of the media names putting Aberdeen hip hop in the limelight.

Industry-wide improvements are far from finished yet though, but with a crop of fresh talent driven to take their music worldwide, the future of Scottish hip hop is beginning to take shape.

Chef

One of Aberdeen hip hop’s top figures is local rapper Chef.

His work to date has spanned various genres of rap and he was recently nominated for two awards at this year’s SAMAs (Scottish Alternative Music Awards) for best hip hop and best newcomer.

“I love music and art that makes people think but also makes them happy,” says Chef.

“I’ve always been involved in music and performing. I did violin lessons when I was young as well as dancing and then I went on to writing my own music and performing.”

Influenced by afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and his mum’s singing around the house, Chef – aka Olaoluwa Akisanya – would later attend various open mic nights across Scotland as he began to exercise his musical talents.

It was at these nights where he caught his first glimpses of Scottish hip hop, with rappers including Glasgow’s Chrissy Grimez and Aberdeen’s own Ransom FA setting the standard.

**Disclaimer: the video below contains some strong language**

“All of these people were doing their thing back then, which made it feel like a realistic thing that I could do too,” Chef explains.

2018 became a pivotal year for Chef. Not only did he take his stage name from recording in a kitchen that year, but he also devised a plan for his rapping career which centred around the Aberdeen scene.

Producer Louis Seivwright and sound engineer PJ have been an integral part of this plan that’s allowed Chef’s releases to date to connect with listeners across Scotland.

“Louis and PJ’s commitment to working with me [has been] invaluable,” says Chef, highlighting the collaborative spirit that embodies Aberdeen’s hip hop community.

His latest EP, The World Is Mine, features his largest range of collaborations yet, including fellow Aberdeen starlet and SAY (Scottish Album of the Year) Award nominee, Aiitee.

But beyond his own work, Chef feels that there is still work to be done to change some people’s perceptions of hip hop’s role in Scottish society.

“There’s still a massive disparity between how much support other genres get in the media as opposed to Scottish rap,” says Chef.

“Hip hop in the UK accounts to 22% of people’s music and arts consumption… it’s massively important.

“I’m hoping to work with people in the industry to improve how Scottish rapping is perceived.

You wouldn’t get a true view of what Scotland is without Scottish hip hop.

As well as being an economics student at the University of Aberdeen, Chef is also an activist and organised the Black Lives Matter protests in the city last year.

For him, support and investment at grassroots level is what Aberdeen’s hip hop scene needs to grow even further.

“People need to be supported from all angles for them to be able to grow and improve,” says Chef.

“I would love for venue holders and the council in the city to book us for more events and festivals – that definitely needs to happen.

“We need the infrastructure of music to be better here… it’s imperative.”

PJ

PJ – aka Paranjay Vadgama – is an Aberdeen sound engineer.

He’s worked on some of the city’s most popular hip hop material to date, including the collaborative album Cloud 9 from local producer Louis Seivwright.

“I started experimenting with beats aged 13 or 14,” says PJ.

“I managed to get hold of some software from a friend and I experimented around. Everyone in school told me that I should do something with it.”

Following his peers’ encouragement, PJ set about studying sound production at North East Scotland College with the aim of “making a business” out of his work.

But when he first set foot on the scene eight years ago, he quickly realised the potential within Aberdeen’s hip hop community.

“When I first met Chef and Ransom FA, that’s when I thought, ‘this is it’,” says PJ.

I thought the Aberdeen scene could be something that we could make massive.

Initially, having a DIY mentality was pivotal for PJ as he set up makeshift recording studios in people’s homes and garages.

However, in 2019, he helped put together Ransom HQ – a recording studio in Aberdeen which quickly became a hub for the city’s hip hop scene.

“That’s what my initial intention for Ransom HQ was – for it to be a hub,” says PJ.

“Me and Ransom thought it would be a great opportunity for people in the scene and also and for us. We never had a studio like this growing up.”

From Louis’ Cloud 9 album to several of Chef’s releases, the sound generated from Ransom HQ has put eyes on Aberdeen’s hip hop scene like never before.

Last year was a write-off for most artists with the pandemic, but for PJ, he described it as his “best period of being in music”.

He’s mindful of the graft that’s gone into making the scene a success and is delighted to see everyone’s work being recognised.

“It’s nice to see us all finally getting recognition for what we do best,” says PJ.

“I’m going to the SAMAs with Chef and it feels amazing to see tracks that I’ve played a part in producing being nominated for awards.

“It’s been incredible to see the hard work paying off.”

Aiysha

At just 16-years-old, singer songwriter Aiysha is one of Aberdeen’s brightest stars.

Her first musical pursuits began aged just five at Hip-Hop School Scotland, an initiative run by rapper and entrepreneur M.C. aka Millenium Child.

“It felt like a family at Hip-Hop School,” says Aiysha.

“My mum thought I could sing, so I started there singing, dancing, rapping, producing beats and DJing – there was a lot on offer.

“I was extremely shy when I was younger, but they all helped me with my confidence and I progressed on to a lot of great opportunities.”

Aiysha first met Chef and local rapper Tru Nature at Hip-Hop School, and they continue to act as mentors to the scene’s younger talents like Aiysha today.

“Having all these people [in the Aberdeen scene] that are older, more experienced and who I can trust, I can always go to them if I need anything,” says Aiysha.

“Louis and PJ, I always go to them for my own music purposes.

“I always go to Aiitee if I ever need any advice too. She’s an amazing artist who I aspire to be like.”

Since setting foot on stage for the first time at nine years old at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, Aiysha has become more and more involved in the city’s hip hop and R&B scene.

She took part in The Voice Kids two years ago and also sang a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come at last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

The opening of Ransom HQ provided a springboard for her recording career to take flight and now she feels the city’s scene is changing perceptions.

“Nobody has really given Aberdeen a second look, until now,” says Aiysha.

“I think it’s a place that people wouldn’t automatically think of for its hip hop scene.

Now that people are paying attention, we’re showing them that there’s amazing music here.

Like Chef and PJ, Aiysha also feels that changes in music curriculums at schools and colleges are urgently needed to help effect further positive change for hip hop in Scotland.

But within Aberdeen, the scene’s community feel is something that Aiysha will continue to take forward.

“We all have each other here,” says Aiysha.

“The music industry can be extremely difficult to maneuver through, especially since I’m still young.

“But having the support of the music family that I have in Aberdeen will keep me on the right path.”