Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

How to prepare your home for Christmas – and make it extra magical!

In partnership with Bon Accord
December 16, 2021, 3:48 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:15 pm
living room with Christmas tree

We’re truly on the countdown to the big day now – but have you prepared your home for Christmas yet?

In our humble opinion, decorating the house is one of the best bits about the festive season.

Because Christmas decorations should be more than just a tree in the corner and bit of old tinsel draped around your picture frames. They should make your home feel cosy, festive and a fun place in which to relax and play.

It’s time to put some energy into Christmas! Bon Accord has a whole host of festive products just waiting to transform and prepare your home for Christmas, and we’ve teamed up with them to give you some inspiration.

So, here are five easy tips on how to make your home feel extra Christmassy for 2021…

1. Make your home SMELL like Christmas

Candles, reed diffusers and even room spray are great ways to make your home feel extra Christmassy.

Our sense of smell is our most emotive and the one which is linked closely with memory so spreading an aroma throughout your house which is associated with Christmas is sure to make you and your loved ones feel warm and festive.

This set from Yankee Candles is sure to do the trick!

Sentiment tumblers gift set from Yankee Candles - £ 24.99
Sentiment tumblers gift set from Yankee Candles – £ 24.99

2. No fireplace should be without a stocking at Christmas

Stockings are synonymous with Christmas, so hanging one or two on your mantel is sure to make your living room feel extra Christmassy this year.

The tradition is said to have started when three poor girls hung their stockings next to the fire to dry before they went to bed. And, as they slept, Saint Nicolas dropped three bags of golden coins into each. Cute!

This furry stocking from Next is total Christmas chic, would it look good in your living room?

prepare your home for Christmas with Faux fur stocking from Next - £15
Faux fur stocking from Next – £15

3. Swap out your usual crockery for something more festive

Go the extra mile this year and use Christmassy mugs and plates instead of your bog standard, plain IKEA sets this year!

Much like digging out the wedding china when you have guests to impress, Christmas crockery is a great way to mark the special occasion and prepare your home for Christmas!

This cute mug from New Look is crying out for some hot chocolate to be slurped in front of your favourite Christmas film.

Black penguin and polar bear hot mug from New Look to prepare your home for Christmas
Black penguin and polar bear hot mug from New Look – £5.24

4. Serve Christmassy food and drink

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without sweet treats and festive tipples.

So, by serving some Christmassy snacks and shaking up a few cocktails, you’ll successfully spread festive feelings throughout your home.

A Christmas cookie from Millie’s Cookies is a great shout, and could double up as a gift.

And this cocktail shaker from M&S will definitely assist you in feeling not just Christmassy, but extra merry this festive season!

It even has recipes for margaritas, pina coladas, cosmopolitans and more when you rotate the base.

Cocktail shaker from M&amp;S - £19.50
Cocktail shaker from M&S – £19.50

5. Make your home feel extra Christmassy by dressing the part yourself!

It’s no use dressing up your home for Christmas if you’re not going to dress up yourself.

Whether that means adding some extra sparkles with a diamante necklace, or keeping cosy with a pair of fancy fluffy slippers, make your home feel extra Christmassy in 2021 by mirroring the décor in your outfit!

Silver star necklace and earrings set from Warren James - £38
Silver star necklace and earrings set from Warren James – £38

For more inspiration and to find out store opening times, visit the Bon Accord website.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal