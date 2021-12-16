An error occurred. Please try again.

We’re truly on the countdown to the big day now – but have you prepared your home for Christmas yet?

In our humble opinion, decorating the house is one of the best bits about the festive season.

Because Christmas decorations should be more than just a tree in the corner and bit of old tinsel draped around your picture frames. They should make your home feel cosy, festive and a fun place in which to relax and play.

It’s time to put some energy into Christmas! Bon Accord has a whole host of festive products just waiting to transform and prepare your home for Christmas, and we’ve teamed up with them to give you some inspiration.

So, here are five easy tips on how to make your home feel extra Christmassy for 2021…

1. Make your home SMELL like Christmas

Candles, reed diffusers and even room spray are great ways to make your home feel extra Christmassy.

Our sense of smell is our most emotive and the one which is linked closely with memory so spreading an aroma throughout your house which is associated with Christmas is sure to make you and your loved ones feel warm and festive.

This set from Yankee Candles is sure to do the trick!

2. No fireplace should be without a stocking at Christmas

Stockings are synonymous with Christmas, so hanging one or two on your mantel is sure to make your living room feel extra Christmassy this year.

The tradition is said to have started when three poor girls hung their stockings next to the fire to dry before they went to bed. And, as they slept, Saint Nicolas dropped three bags of golden coins into each. Cute!

This furry stocking from Next is total Christmas chic, would it look good in your living room?

3. Swap out your usual crockery for something more festive

Go the extra mile this year and use Christmassy mugs and plates instead of your bog standard, plain IKEA sets this year!

Much like digging out the wedding china when you have guests to impress, Christmas crockery is a great way to mark the special occasion and prepare your home for Christmas!

This cute mug from New Look is crying out for some hot chocolate to be slurped in front of your favourite Christmas film.

4. Serve Christmassy food and drink

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without sweet treats and festive tipples.

So, by serving some Christmassy snacks and shaking up a few cocktails, you’ll successfully spread festive feelings throughout your home.

A Christmas cookie from Millie’s Cookies is a great shout, and could double up as a gift.

And this cocktail shaker from M&S will definitely assist you in feeling not just Christmassy, but extra merry this festive season!

It even has recipes for margaritas, pina coladas, cosmopolitans and more when you rotate the base.

5. Make your home feel extra Christmassy by dressing the part yourself!

It’s no use dressing up your home for Christmas if you’re not going to dress up yourself.

Whether that means adding some extra sparkles with a diamante necklace, or keeping cosy with a pair of fancy fluffy slippers, make your home feel extra Christmassy in 2021 by mirroring the décor in your outfit!

