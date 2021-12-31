Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Is ethical fashion your New Year resolution?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Dulcie Wrap Dress in Teal and Black, £170, Aspiga.
Dulcie Wrap Dress in Teal and Black, £170, Aspiga.

New Year resolutions usually involve trying to adopt better habits, doing more of what’s good for us and less of what’s not.

Theresa Organic Corduroy Blazer in Teal, £205, Aspiga.

For 2022, many of us will aim to make changes to our diet and lifestyle and on many people’s lists will be a switch to veganism.

Organic Cotton Kimono in Exploding Flower Raspberry, £90, Aspiga.

It’s fairly straightforward making this change in our food, but what if we decide to extend it to our wardrobe too?

Agnes Tweed Waistcoat, £260, Mauda.

Vegan fashion is a major trend and refers to a product that contains no animal, or animal-derived, substances.

Willow Embroidered Dress Teal, £110, Aspiga.

A vegan leather bag may be made of materials such as fruit waste, like banana and pineapple fibres, recycled plastic and rubber, polyurethane and bamboo.

Summer Dreams kimono, £65, From My Mother’s Garden.

Vegan fashion is part of the overarching move to ethical and sustainable clothing, which is concerned with the processes of manufacture as well as the materials used.

Materials to look out for include TENCEL™, made from eucalyptus trees and responsibly-sourced wood pulp; organic cotton, wool, and viscose as it’s a natural, sustainable and fully biodegradable fabric that originates from tree pulp.

Aimee flat shoe in blue, £225, B_Boheme.

All of the pieces here come from brands with excellent ethical credentials.

Alicia Lai, founder of Vegan fashion footwear brand B_Boheme said: “Vegan fashion should not just be about excluding animal materials.

Matilda Chelsea boot in silver glitter, £275, B_Boheme.

“It is just as important that it is a fashionable product that people will desire and want to buy.

Reversible vegan tote in green and yellow, £189, The Morphbag by GSK.

“It is great quality, produced ethically and using the most innovative and sustainable materials available.

“Vegan fashion can most certainly look as beautiful, or I would say even more beautiful, than a ‘conventional’ fashion item due to it being animal-free and consciously made.”

Cross-body vegan handbag in black and rose gold, £149, The Morphbag by GSK.

 

