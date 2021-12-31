Is ethical fashion your New Year resolution?

An error occurred. Please try again.

New Year resolutions usually involve trying to adopt better habits, doing more of what’s good for us and less of what’s not.

For 2022, many of us will aim to make changes to our diet and lifestyle and on many people’s lists will be a switch to veganism.

It’s fairly straightforward making this change in our food, but what if we decide to extend it to our wardrobe too?

Vegan fashion is a major trend and refers to a product that contains no animal, or animal-derived, substances.

A vegan leather bag may be made of materials such as fruit waste, like banana and pineapple fibres, recycled plastic and rubber, polyurethane and bamboo.

Vegan fashion is part of the overarching move to ethical and sustainable clothing, which is concerned with the processes of manufacture as well as the materials used.

Materials to look out for include TENCEL™, made from eucalyptus trees and responsibly-sourced wood pulp; organic cotton, wool, and viscose as it’s a natural, sustainable and fully biodegradable fabric that originates from tree pulp.

All of the pieces here come from brands with excellent ethical credentials.

Alicia Lai, founder of Vegan fashion footwear brand B_Boheme said: “Vegan fashion should not just be about excluding animal materials.

“It is just as important that it is a fashionable product that people will desire and want to buy.

“It is great quality, produced ethically and using the most innovative and sustainable materials available.

“Vegan fashion can most certainly look as beautiful, or I would say even more beautiful, than a ‘conventional’ fashion item due to it being animal-free and consciously made.”